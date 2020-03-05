Edicola

network

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Pubblica

comunicati

Padmate's Truly Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds, PaMu Scroll, Win 2020 iF Design Award

05.03.2020 - 09:16

0

- The Company also Launches Global Campaign to Recruit Distributers

XIAMEN, China, March 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PaMu Scroll, of the innovative electronics manufacturer Padmate, took home the 2020 iF Design Award in Hamburg, Germany. Following the win, Padmate announced a new global recruitment and distribution campaign for the award-winning product.

Padmate Chief Designer Cai Xiaolu said, "The design of the PaMu Scroll was inspired by ancient Chinese scrolls, which were used to communicate information in the form of words and pictures, just as we use Bluetooth headsets to deliver voice."

PaMu Scroll's unique use of scroll-influenced imagery, reflecting the essence of Chinese forms of expression, differentiates the product in the Bluetooth headset market while attracting a group of fans who love showing their personalities. The company also partnered with the Palace Museum to jointly launch Scroll earphones with a customized design themed after the Chinese imperial dragon robe, showcasing the brand's oriental style.

PaMu Scroll delivers sophisticated sound quality and highly accurate voice reproduction. Ergonomically designed to achieve a perfect fit within the ear, at a mere 5 grams (.175 oz.), the earbuds are lightweight and ear-friendly, making them comfortable. The water-proof design, based on the demanding IPX6-grade standard, assures users the ability to use the headset in all environments, without needing to worry when running or commuting in the rain.

Padmate also announced the beginning of a recruitment campaign for global agents interested in selling and distributing its products. It will continue with the scroll-type design, and roll out new experience-upgraded truly wireless Bluetooth headsets. Interested parties are invited to contact info@padmate.cn.  

Founded in 2011, Padmate develops and produces innovative Bluetooth headsets and electronic products, empowering healthy lifestyles through technology. The company seeks inspiration for its unique designs from what is generally seen as naturally pleasing among people of all backgrounds as well as classic fashions, transforming every headset into a work of art. In 2018 and 2019, it launched two products PaMu Scroll and PaMu Slide on Indiegogo, receiving support from more than 80,000 backers and creating two new records in the platfrom. PaMu, a brand of Padmate's audio products category, is dedicated to developing highly personalized products, which have been recognized and recommended by leaders in the world of product experience, as well as by NBA players Spencer Dinwiddie and Kyle Kuzma.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1099857/Padmate_PaMu_Scroll.jpg  Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1099856/Padmate_earphones.jpg

 

Condividi le tue opinioni su Corriere dell'Umbria

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Più letti oggi

L'appello del medico anestesista rianimatore: "Italiani, dovete restare a casa"

L'appello del medico anestesista rianimatore: "Italiani, dovete restare a casa"

Wanda Nara in accappatoio e struccata cucina per Mauro Icardi. Il video su Instagram

Wanda Nara in accappatoio e struccata cucina per Mauro Icardi. Il video su Instagram

Barbara d'Urso, sexy abito corto di pizzo e stivali con tacco a spillo: "Vi piaccio così far west? VIDEO

Barbara d'Urso, sexy abito corto di pizzo e stivali con tacco a spillo: "Vi piaccio così far west? VIDEO

Mediagallery

Coronavirus, Borrelli: “Per vincere cambiamo il nostro modo di vivere”

Coronavirus, Borrelli: “Per vincere cambiamo il nostro modo di vivere”

(Agenzia Vista) Roma, 07 marzo 2020 Coronavirus, Borrelli: “Per vincere cambiamo il nostro modo di vivere” “Per vincere cambiamo il nostro modo di vivere” queste le parole di Angelo Borrelli, commissario straordinario per l’emergenza coronavirus, durante la conferenza stampa per l’aggiornamento sulla diffusione del contagio. La conferenza si è svolta alla sede della Protezione Civile di Roma ...

 
Coronavirus, Brusaferro (ISS): “Nostro sistema sanitario garantisce bassa mortalità”

Coronavirus, Brusaferro (ISS): “Nostro sistema sanitario garantisce bassa mortalità”

(Agenzia Vista) Roma, 07 marzo 2020 Coronavirus, Brusaferro (ISS): “Nostro sistema sanitario garantisce bassa mortalità” Coronavirus, Brusaferro (ISS): “Nostro sistema sanitario garantisce bassa mortalità” queste le parole di Silvio Brusaferro, presidente dell’Istituto Superiore di Sanità, durante la conferenza stampa sull’aggiornamento del contagio da coronavirus presso la Protezione Civile di ...

 
La velina Mikaela Neaze Silva in palestra a fare fitness con la personal trainer di Belen Rodriguez. Video
Social

La velina Mikaela Neaze Silva in palestra a fare fitness con la personal trainer di Belen Rodriguez. Video

Mikaela Neaze Silva si tiene in forma con la stessa personal trainer di Belen Rodriguez, la rumena Ioana Dunica. La Velina di origini angolane ha pubblicato alcuni video sulle sue storie di Instagram relativi all'allenamento e agli esercizi fisici effettuati in palestra agli ordini della sua preparatrice, mirati ad ottimizzare l'elasticità e la tonicità del corpo, visti i balli e le acrobazie che ...

 
Coronavirus, Brusaferro (ISS): “Anziani sintomatici no al pronto soccorso, contattino medico”

Coronavirus, Brusaferro (ISS): “Anziani sintomatici no al pronto soccorso, contattino medico”

(Agenzia Vista) Roma, 07 marzo 2020 Coronavirus, Brusaferro (ISS): “Anziani con sintomi contattino medico e non affollino pronto soccorso” “Anziani con sintomi contattino medico e non affollino pronto soccorso” queste le parole di Silvio Brusaferro, presidente dell’Istituto Superiore di Sanità, durante la conferenza stampa sull’aggiornamento del contagio da coronavirus presso la Protezione Civile ...

 

SPETTACOLI e gossip

Domenica Live, ospiti di Barbara d'Urso e anticipazioni della puntata dell'8 marzo 2020

Televisione

Domenica Live, ospiti di Barbara d'Urso e anticipazioni della puntata dell'8 marzo 2020

Torna Domenica Live, domenica 8 marzo 2020 su Canale5. Si tratta dell'appuntamento pomeridiano, molto atteso, con Barbara d'Urso: i suoi ospiti, le sue storie, i colpi di ...

07.03.2020

La velina Mikaela Neaze Silva in palestra a fare fitness con la personal trainer di Belen Rodriguez. Video

Social

La velina Mikaela Neaze Silva in palestra a fare fitness con la personal trainer di Belen Rodriguez. Video

Mikaela Neaze Silva si tiene in forma con la stessa personal trainer di Belen Rodriguez, la rumena Ioana Dunica. La Velina di origini angolane ha pubblicato alcuni video ...

07.03.2020

Bianca Atzei e Stefano Corti, una storia d'amore nata grazie ad Anna Tatangelo. Il video di Sky

Televisione

Bianca Atzei e Stefano Corti, una storia d'amore nata grazie ad Anna Tatangelo. Il video di Sky

Bianca Atzei e Stefano Corti, la storia d'amore nata tra la cantante e il volto noto de "Le Iene". Come ricostruisce un video di Sky, i due si conoscono da tempo, ma iniziano ...

07.03.2020

Sfoglia l'edizione

Acquista l'edizione

1516361115685 Godetevi il giornale dove e quando volete

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Copyright © Gruppo Corriere S.r.l. | P.IVA 11948101008
ISSN (sito web): 2531-923X

Powered by Miles 33