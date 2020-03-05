Edicola

network

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Pubblica

comunicati

Anatomage Introduces Physiology Functions to Digital Cadavers with Table 7

05.03.2020 - 12:15

0

SAN JOSE, California, March 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Anatomage Inc, a leader in 3D medical technology, today announces the launch of Table 7, bringing physiology elements to real human cadavers.

Anatomage is the first company to successfully integrate physiology functions into a real human cadaver. Through the Table 7 software release for the Anatomage Table, users can restore a portion of a cadaver back to life using four physiology tools - Heart Motion, Nerve Connection, Pathways, and Catheterization.

The Heart Motion tool restores the cardiac physiological functions of the cadaver's heart. By simulating the entire cardiac cycle and synchronizing heart rhythms with the integrated digital electrocardiography, the tool can be used to elevate cardiovascular physiology learning. 

The Nerve Connection tool interactively displays the cadaver's nerve innervation from the brain to a dermatome, muscle or organ. The tool provides students with the physiological context of the human nervous system, allowing them to locate the nerve root responsible for any stimulus, thereby supporting neuroanatomy education.

The Pathways tool illustrates drug delivery and different physiological pathways on the cadaver. Depicting the physiological mechanism occurring during the transport of chemical compounds, this tool offers visual references of physiology for toxicology, pharmacology, and any applicable studies in medicine.

The Catheterization tool enables users to practice catheter insertion on a digital cadaver. With the Anatomage Table, students can learn how real-life cardiac catheterization procedures are carried out on a living human body, preparing them for medical careers.

Introducing physiology elements to deceased bodies is the first step toward building a digital body that functions as an alive human body for medical simulation and educational applications. Aside from the physiology elements, Table 7 features medical-school level educational materials, including 60 3D real-cadaver prosections with annotations, 400 fully-prepared medical illustration presets, and 3D radiology reports reviewed by real radiologists. The update also comes with additional high-resolution regional anatomy scans, improved quizzing options, annotated bony landmarks, and refinements in the Table's histology-viewing feature such as the ability to compare 4 different histology tissues. Altogether, these technologies bring values that a physical cadaver couldn't deliver to various medical disciplines.

Containing 4 life-size real human cadavers and over 1,000 real-life pathology cases, the Anatomage Table has been trusted and adopted by thousands of educational and clinical institutes worldwide. Now with the launch of Table 7, the Anatomage Table has become an unrivaled healthcare education platform that marks a beginning of an era where learning with a living cadaver is possible. 

For more information about Table 7, please visit here.

About Anatomage

A market leader in medical imaging technology, Anatomage enables an ecosystem of 3D anatomy hardware and software, allowing users to visualize anatomy at the highest level of accuracy. Through its highly innovative products, Anatomage is transforming standard anatomy learning, medical diagnosis and treatment planning.

Contact:Jack ChoiCEOAnatomage Inc.Phone: 1-408-885-1474Email: info@anatomage.comwww.anatomage.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/460414/Anatomage_Logo.jpg

Condividi le tue opinioni su Corriere dell'Umbria

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Più letti oggi

L'appello del medico anestesista rianimatore: "Italiani, dovete restare a casa"

L'appello del medico anestesista rianimatore: "Italiani, dovete restare a casa"

Wanda Nara in accappatoio e struccata cucina per Mauro Icardi. Il video su Instagram

Wanda Nara in accappatoio e struccata cucina per Mauro Icardi. Il video su Instagram

Barbara d'Urso, sexy abito corto di pizzo e stivali con tacco a spillo: "Vi piaccio così far west? VIDEO

Barbara d'Urso, sexy abito corto di pizzo e stivali con tacco a spillo: "Vi piaccio così far west? VIDEO

Mediagallery

Coronavirus, Borrelli: “Per vincere cambiamo il nostro modo di vivere”

Coronavirus, Borrelli: “Per vincere cambiamo il nostro modo di vivere”

(Agenzia Vista) Roma, 07 marzo 2020 Coronavirus, Borrelli: “Per vincere cambiamo il nostro modo di vivere” “Per vincere cambiamo il nostro modo di vivere” queste le parole di Angelo Borrelli, commissario straordinario per l’emergenza coronavirus, durante la conferenza stampa per l’aggiornamento sulla diffusione del contagio. La conferenza si è svolta alla sede della Protezione Civile di Roma ...

 
Coronavirus, Brusaferro (ISS): “Nostro sistema sanitario garantisce bassa mortalità”

Coronavirus, Brusaferro (ISS): “Nostro sistema sanitario garantisce bassa mortalità”

(Agenzia Vista) Roma, 07 marzo 2020 Coronavirus, Brusaferro (ISS): “Nostro sistema sanitario garantisce bassa mortalità” Coronavirus, Brusaferro (ISS): “Nostro sistema sanitario garantisce bassa mortalità” queste le parole di Silvio Brusaferro, presidente dell’Istituto Superiore di Sanità, durante la conferenza stampa sull’aggiornamento del contagio da coronavirus presso la Protezione Civile di ...

 
La velina Mikaela Neaze Silva in palestra a fare fitness con la personal trainer di Belen Rodriguez. Video
Social

La velina Mikaela Neaze Silva in palestra a fare fitness con la personal trainer di Belen Rodriguez. Video

Mikaela Neaze Silva si tiene in forma con la stessa personal trainer di Belen Rodriguez, la rumena Ioana Dunica. La Velina di origini angolane ha pubblicato alcuni video sulle sue storie di Instagram relativi all'allenamento e agli esercizi fisici effettuati in palestra agli ordini della sua preparatrice, mirati ad ottimizzare l'elasticità e la tonicità del corpo, visti i balli e le acrobazie che ...

 
Coronavirus, Brusaferro (ISS): “Anziani sintomatici no al pronto soccorso, contattino medico”

Coronavirus, Brusaferro (ISS): “Anziani sintomatici no al pronto soccorso, contattino medico”

(Agenzia Vista) Roma, 07 marzo 2020 Coronavirus, Brusaferro (ISS): “Anziani con sintomi contattino medico e non affollino pronto soccorso” “Anziani con sintomi contattino medico e non affollino pronto soccorso” queste le parole di Silvio Brusaferro, presidente dell’Istituto Superiore di Sanità, durante la conferenza stampa sull’aggiornamento del contagio da coronavirus presso la Protezione Civile ...

 

SPETTACOLI e gossip

Domenica Live, ospiti di Barbara d'Urso e anticipazioni della puntata dell'8 marzo 2020

Televisione

Domenica Live, ospiti di Barbara d'Urso e anticipazioni della puntata dell'8 marzo 2020

Torna Domenica Live, domenica 8 marzo 2020 su Canale5. Si tratta dell'appuntamento pomeridiano, molto atteso, con Barbara d'Urso: i suoi ospiti, le sue storie, i colpi di ...

07.03.2020

La velina Mikaela Neaze Silva in palestra a fare fitness con la personal trainer di Belen Rodriguez. Video

Social

La velina Mikaela Neaze Silva in palestra a fare fitness con la personal trainer di Belen Rodriguez. Video

Mikaela Neaze Silva si tiene in forma con la stessa personal trainer di Belen Rodriguez, la rumena Ioana Dunica. La Velina di origini angolane ha pubblicato alcuni video ...

07.03.2020

Bianca Atzei e Stefano Corti, una storia d'amore nata grazie ad Anna Tatangelo. Il video di Sky

Televisione

Bianca Atzei e Stefano Corti, una storia d'amore nata grazie ad Anna Tatangelo. Il video di Sky

Bianca Atzei e Stefano Corti, la storia d'amore nata tra la cantante e il volto noto de "Le Iene". Come ricostruisce un video di Sky, i due si conoscono da tempo, ma iniziano ...

07.03.2020

Sfoglia l'edizione

Acquista l'edizione

1516361115685 Godetevi il giornale dove e quando volete

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Copyright © Gruppo Corriere S.r.l. | P.IVA 11948101008
ISSN (sito web): 2531-923X

Powered by Miles 33