Plug and Play Chooses 111 Startups For Their Spring 2020 Batches

SUNNYVALE, California, March 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Plug and Play has accepted 111 startups into their Spring 2020 Batches. Startups have been selected for one of the following programs that run through May: Brand & Retail, Food & Beverage, Media & Advertising, New Materials & Packaging, Supply Chain, Sustainability, or Travel & Hospitality. 21% of the startups are based outside the U.S. and represent 13 countries including Australia, Austria, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, Guatemala, India, Ireland, Israel, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K. The full list of startups can be viewed on Plug and Play's website: http://bit.ly/pnpspring2020

"These entrepreneurs have strong backgrounds and great ideas," said Saeed Amidi, Founder and CEO of Plug and Play. "I look forward to welcoming them into our community."

Throughout the next three months, the selected startups will have the opportunity to meet one-on-one with Plug and Play's global network of corporate partners, venture capitalists, alumni, and industry leaders. Each company will be invited to private deal flow sessions, networking events, mentor sessions, and more to increase their chance to land exclusive pilots, POCs, new customers, and investment. There is no equity requirement for startups to participate.

Graduation for these batches will commence May 5-7th at Plug and Play's Spring Summit 2020. Apply to attend: https://www.plugandplaytechcenter.com/events/spring-summit-2020/

Plug and Play has also released its 2019 Company Performance Report. To see their new programs, locations, investments, and more, read the full report: https://www.plugandplaytechcenter.com/2019-report/

About Plug and Play Plug and Play is a global innovation platform. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, we have built accelerator programs, corporate innovation services and an in-house VC to make technological advancement progress faster than ever before. Since inception in 2006, our programs have expanded worldwide to include a presence in over 25 locations globally giving startups the necessary resources to succeed in Silicon Valley and beyond. With over 10,000 startups and 300 official corporate partners, we have created the ultimate startup ecosystem in many industries. Companies in our community have raised over $7 billion in funding, with successful portfolio exits including Danger, Dropbox, Lending Club and PayPal. For more information, visit https://www.plugandplaytechcenter.com/

