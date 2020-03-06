Edicola

Going Virtual: OCP Announces Rebirth of 2020 OCP Global Summit

06.03.2020 - 14:52

0

Amid Growing Global Health Concerns OCP Moves Summit Online Week of May 11th

AUSTIN, Texas, March 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Open Compute Project Foundation (OCP), a collaborative community focused on redesigning hardware technology to efficiently support the growing demands on compute infrastructure, announces today its plans to reschedule the 2020 OCP Global Summit as a virtual event taking place the week of May 11th. The decision comes after the growing global health crisis surrounding COVID-19 and associated travel restrictions. By going virtual, OCP ensures its attendees, exhibitors and sponsors can still reap the benefits of the Summit without potentially putting their health at risk.

The OCP Virtual Global Summit will be a rich, interactive experience that can be accessed from anywhere in the world while incorporating all the key components of the Global Summit, including keynote sessions, executive tracks, an Expo Hall with Expo Hall talks, Engineering Workshops, the OCP Experience Center and the OCP Future Technologies Symposium. This format will allow us to reach a larger audience, with increased functionality for Q&A, panel discussions, live chat and one-on-one connections with key constituencies that you expect from the Summit.

"Our decision to reschedule the Global Summit as a virtual event was not one made lightly," comments Bill Carter, Chief Technology Officer at the Open Compute Project Foundation. "Ultimately, we decided it is the best decision for our community, and will allow all of the important networking and education that would have occurred onsite, in a much more convenient and safer environment. We are excited that we will be able to capitalize on the hard work our Members and Community leaders put into this event and continue to carry forward our mission."

OCP will allow sponsors to apply their commitments to this event, with no additional costs, and the organization will bear the incremental expenses for creating this event.

Please visit www.opencompute.org for updates on the OCP Virtual Global Summit, taking place the week of May 11th.

About Open Compute Project Foundation (OCP)The Open Compute Project Foundation (OCP) was initiated in 2011 with a mission to apply the benefits of open source and open collaboration to hardware and rapidly increase the pace of innovation in, near and around the data center's networking equipment, general purpose and GPU servers, storage devices and appliances, and scalable rack designs. OCP's collaboration model is being applied beyond the data center, helping to advance the telecom industry & EDGE infrastructure. www.opencompute.org

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1018821/OCP_Logo.jpg

L'appello del medico anestesista rianimatore: "Italiani, dovete restare a casa"

Wanda Nara in accappatoio e struccata cucina per Mauro Icardi. Il video su Instagram

Barbara d'Urso, sexy abito corto di pizzo e stivali con tacco a spillo: "Vi piaccio così far west? VIDEO

