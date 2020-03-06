Edicola

network

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Pubblica

comunicati

Spinnaker Support Awarded Five 2020 International Stevie® Awards for Oracle and SAP Support Services

06.03.2020 - 14:53

0

Recognized for customer service and innovation for several individuals and service teams

DENVER, March 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Spinnaker Support, a leading global provider of Oracle and SAP third-party support and managed services, today announced they were presented with a record five international Stevie Awards at the 14th annual Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service ceremony in Las Vegas on February 28, 2020. The Stevie Awards are considered the world's premier business awards, and each year they recognize the top customer service individuals, teams, and departments.

Spinnaker Support received awards for:

Of the more than 2,600 nominations, only 35% were recognized as finalists. Winners were determined by the average scores of more than 150 professionals worldwide in seven specialized judging committees. All five nominations submitted by Spinnaker Support received an award, a new record for the company.

"Being recognized with Stevie Awards again this year is a tribute to the operations teams we have carefully built," stated Matt Stava, CEO at Spinnaker Support. "Our support model was designed from the beginning to provide superior, secure, and compliant customer service. We seek only those individuals who are willing to go above and beyond to make our customers successful. I am very proud that for the past 11 years, our hiring practices have consistently resulted in 98%+ customer satisfaction ratings."

Maggie Gallagher, president of the Stevie Awards, commented, "Every Finalist nominee should be proud of the work they did over the past 18 months to be recognized by the judges. They should also be proud of how well they effectively communicated those achievements to the judges."

About Spinnaker Support

Spinnaker Support is the leading global provider of Oracle and SAP third-party support and managed services for mid-size to Fortune 100 global enterprises. Our customers benefit from more responsive, comprehensive, and affordable support services that ensure the smooth, secure, and compliant operation of their enterprise applications and technologies. Whether you need immediate help for high-priority issue resolution or ongoing monitoring and maintenance, we have you covered. Our exacting standards and unparalleled expertise have earned us the trust and loyalty of more than 1,100 organizations in 104 countries. For more information, visit our website.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 nominations each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at www.StevieAwards.com.

CONTACT: Michelle Wilkinson, mwilkinson@spinnakersupport.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/538443/Spinnaker_Support.jpg

Condividi le tue opinioni su Corriere dell'Umbria

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Più letti oggi

L'appello del medico anestesista rianimatore: "Italiani, dovete restare a casa"

L'appello del medico anestesista rianimatore: "Italiani, dovete restare a casa"

Wanda Nara in accappatoio e struccata cucina per Mauro Icardi. Il video su Instagram

Wanda Nara in accappatoio e struccata cucina per Mauro Icardi. Il video su Instagram

Barbara d'Urso, sexy abito corto di pizzo e stivali con tacco a spillo: "Vi piaccio così far west? VIDEO

Barbara d'Urso, sexy abito corto di pizzo e stivali con tacco a spillo: "Vi piaccio così far west? VIDEO

Mediagallery

Coronavirus, Borrelli: “Per vincere cambiamo il nostro modo di vivere”

Coronavirus, Borrelli: “Per vincere cambiamo il nostro modo di vivere”

(Agenzia Vista) Roma, 07 marzo 2020 Coronavirus, Borrelli: “Per vincere cambiamo il nostro modo di vivere” “Per vincere cambiamo il nostro modo di vivere” queste le parole di Angelo Borrelli, commissario straordinario per l’emergenza coronavirus, durante la conferenza stampa per l’aggiornamento sulla diffusione del contagio. La conferenza si è svolta alla sede della Protezione Civile di Roma ...

 
Coronavirus, Brusaferro (ISS): “Nostro sistema sanitario garantisce bassa mortalità”

Coronavirus, Brusaferro (ISS): “Nostro sistema sanitario garantisce bassa mortalità”

(Agenzia Vista) Roma, 07 marzo 2020 Coronavirus, Brusaferro (ISS): “Nostro sistema sanitario garantisce bassa mortalità” Coronavirus, Brusaferro (ISS): “Nostro sistema sanitario garantisce bassa mortalità” queste le parole di Silvio Brusaferro, presidente dell’Istituto Superiore di Sanità, durante la conferenza stampa sull’aggiornamento del contagio da coronavirus presso la Protezione Civile di ...

 
La velina Mikaela Neaze Silva in palestra a fare fitness con la personal trainer di Belen Rodriguez. Video
Social

La velina Mikaela Neaze Silva in palestra a fare fitness con la personal trainer di Belen Rodriguez. Video

Mikaela Neaze Silva si tiene in forma con la stessa personal trainer di Belen Rodriguez, la rumena Ioana Dunica. La Velina di origini angolane ha pubblicato alcuni video sulle sue storie di Instagram relativi all'allenamento e agli esercizi fisici effettuati in palestra agli ordini della sua preparatrice, mirati ad ottimizzare l'elasticità e la tonicità del corpo, visti i balli e le acrobazie che ...

 
Coronavirus, Brusaferro (ISS): “Anziani sintomatici no al pronto soccorso, contattino medico”

Coronavirus, Brusaferro (ISS): “Anziani sintomatici no al pronto soccorso, contattino medico”

(Agenzia Vista) Roma, 07 marzo 2020 Coronavirus, Brusaferro (ISS): “Anziani con sintomi contattino medico e non affollino pronto soccorso” “Anziani con sintomi contattino medico e non affollino pronto soccorso” queste le parole di Silvio Brusaferro, presidente dell’Istituto Superiore di Sanità, durante la conferenza stampa sull’aggiornamento del contagio da coronavirus presso la Protezione Civile ...

 

SPETTACOLI e gossip

Domenica Live, ospiti di Barbara d'Urso e anticipazioni della puntata dell'8 marzo 2020

Televisione

Domenica Live, ospiti di Barbara d'Urso e anticipazioni della puntata dell'8 marzo 2020

Torna Domenica Live, domenica 8 marzo 2020 su Canale5. Si tratta dell'appuntamento pomeridiano, molto atteso, con Barbara d'Urso: i suoi ospiti, le sue storie, i colpi di ...

07.03.2020

La velina Mikaela Neaze Silva in palestra a fare fitness con la personal trainer di Belen Rodriguez. Video

Social

La velina Mikaela Neaze Silva in palestra a fare fitness con la personal trainer di Belen Rodriguez. Video

Mikaela Neaze Silva si tiene in forma con la stessa personal trainer di Belen Rodriguez, la rumena Ioana Dunica. La Velina di origini angolane ha pubblicato alcuni video ...

07.03.2020

Bianca Atzei e Stefano Corti, una storia d'amore nata grazie ad Anna Tatangelo. Il video di Sky

Televisione

Bianca Atzei e Stefano Corti, una storia d'amore nata grazie ad Anna Tatangelo. Il video di Sky

Bianca Atzei e Stefano Corti, la storia d'amore nata tra la cantante e il volto noto de "Le Iene". Come ricostruisce un video di Sky, i due si conoscono da tempo, ma iniziano ...

07.03.2020

Sfoglia l'edizione

Acquista l'edizione

1516361115685 Godetevi il giornale dove e quando volete

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Copyright © Gruppo Corriere S.r.l. | P.IVA 11948101008
ISSN (sito web): 2531-923X

Powered by Miles 33