Edicola

network

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Pubblica

comunicati

Coronavirus (Covid-19) in real time around the world: don't miss any important detail

12.03.2020 - 12:48

0

MONTREAL, March 11, 2020 /CNW/ - GardaWorld, the world's largest private security company, announced today the launch of a new platform to provide real-time information on the spread of the coronavirus. Available to GardaWorld clients, the media, and the public at large, this new tool provides up-to-the-minute updates about affected countries, quarantine measures, travel restrictions, breaking news, and more. From its global operations centre, Crisis24's team of analysts feeds the platform 24/7, which allows users to customize, view and receive alerts for more than 200 countries. To get started, go to: https://www.garda.com/crisis24/coronavirus-updates.

"As the coronavirus continues to spread, we developed this platform to complement our services to our business traveling clients and thereby, helping to fulfill their duty of care and organisational resilience," said Grégoire Pinton, Senior Vice President and Global Head of Travel Security for GardaWorld.

In addition to staying current on the coronavirus, you can also register for emails or texts of up-to-date security alerts and news as well as detailed country reports. These alerts help company make better informed decisions about the safety of their local workforce, their employees working abroad, and those on the move. Register here for free: https://www.garda.com/user/login

About GardaWorldGardaWorld is the world's largest privately owned security services company, offering cash services, physical and specialized security solutions and, with the Crisis24 portal, the dissemination of vetted information related to international security. A partner of choice for private companies, governments, humanitarian organizations, and multinationals with personnel all over the world, GardaWorld employs more than 102, 000 highly skilled, dedicated professionals who serve a diverse clientele in North America, Africa, Asia and the Middle East. In the complex world we live in, our reputation is based on the quality of our services, as well as the commitment and integrity of our people. For more information, visit www.garda.com.

Media Contact: GardaWorld Media Relations, media@garda.com, +1 514 281-2811 x2700

Condividi le tue opinioni su Corriere dell'Umbria

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Più letti oggi

Coronavirus, ambienti chiusi: come tenere alla larga il contagio. Consigli Iss: dalle finestre alla pulizia

Cortona e l'Arma piangono per la morte del carabiniere Marco Calicchia

Cortona e l'Arma piangono per la morte del carabiniere Marco Calicchia

Muore a 17 anni stroncata dalla malattia: in lutto la città di Sinalunga e tutta la provincia di Siena

Muore a 17 anni stroncata dalla malattia: in lutto la città di Sinalunga e tutta la provincia di Siena

Mediagallery

Coronavirus, il video della conferenza stampa della Protezione Civile. Il perché delle morti dei 50enni
Epidemia

Coronavirus, il video della conferenza stampa della Protezione Civile. Il perché delle morti dei 50enni

Le misure introdotte dal governo hanno un effetto non immediato, ma a distanza di due settimane. Ancora queste due settimane non sono trascorse e quindi occorre aspettare ancora per valutare l'impatto reale che avranno sull'epidemia da Coronavirus. E' stato detto durante la conferenza stampa quotidiana della Protezione Civile nazionale in cui è stato fatto il punto su vittime e contagi. I morti ...

 
Coronavirus, Silvestroni (FdI): “Governo agisca con chiarezza dando certezze”

Coronavirus, Silvestroni (FdI): “Governo agisca con chiarezza dando certezze”

(Agenzia Vista) Roma, 14 marzo 2020 Coronavirus, Silvestroni (FdI): “Governo agisca con chiarezza dando certezze” “Governo agisca con chiarezza dando certezze” queste le parole del deputato di fratelli d'Italia Marco Silvestroni sull’emergenza da coronavirus e sulle manovre del Governo Fonte: Agenzia Vista / Alexander Jakhnagiev agenziavista.it

 
Il presidente del Consiglio Giuseppe Conte posta su Fb i 'balconi d'Italia': "Uniti ce la faremo"

Il presidente del Consiglio Giuseppe Conte posta su Fb i 'balconi d'Italia': "Uniti ce la faremo"

(Agenzia Vista) Roma, 14 marzo 2020 Il presidente del Consiglio Giuseppe Conte posta su Fb i 'balconi d'Italia': "Uniti ce la faremo" Il presidente del Consiglio Giuseppe Conte posta su Fb i balconi d'Italia: "‘O mia bela Madunina’, ‘Napul’è’, ‘Roma Capoccia’, ‘Ciuri Ciuri’. Da Nord a Sud, dalla Sardegna alla Sicilia, da qualche giorno in tanti si affacciano alla finestra o al balcone per cantare ...

 

SPETTACOLI e gossip

Coronavirus, sospesa Domenica In di domenica 15 marzo, non andrà in onda: il messaggio di Mara Venier

Televisione

Coronavirus, sospesa Domenica In di domenica 15 marzo, non andrà in onda: il messaggio di Mara Venier

Sospesa anche Domenica In che doveva andare in onda domani, domenica 15 marzo 2020. A seguito dell’emergenza ‘Coronavirus’, infatti, la 27° puntata di ‘Domenica In’ non andrà ...

14.03.2020

Belen Rodriguez, foto super sexy in bikini su Instagram e battuta sul Coronavirus

Social

Belen Rodriguez, foto super sexy in bikini e battuta sul Coronavirus

Belen Rodriguez sfoggia sul suo profilo Instagram un'altra foto mozzafiato. Ancora una volta indossa un bikini della linea che disegna insieme alla sorella Cecilia: Me Fui. E ...

14.03.2020

Coronavirus, Neri Marcoré: "Se ce la giocavamo a dadi forse con una botta di c*** Ma la racconteremo"

Coronavirus

Video Neri Marcorè: "Se ce la giocavamo a dadi forse con una botta di c***..."

Contro il Coronavirus "se ce la giocavamo a dadi, una botta di c*** forse capitava, ma se dipende da noi siamo rovinati". Un esilarante e scatenato Neri Marcorè su Rai Radio ...

14.03.2020

Sfoglia l'edizione

Acquista l'edizione

1516361115685 Godetevi il giornale dove e quando volete

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Copyright © Gruppo Corriere S.r.l. | P.IVA 11948101008
ISSN (sito web): 2531-923X

Powered by Miles 33