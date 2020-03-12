Airway Therapeutics Announces Filing with NIH to Evaluate AT-100 as a Therapy for Novel Coronavirus

Data demonstrate AT-100 (rhSP-D) -- novel human recombinant protein -- reduces infection in a range of bacteria and virus-driven respiratory diseases with potential to treat COVID-19

CINCINNATI, March 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Airway Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company developing a new class of biologics to break the cycle of injury and inflammation for patients with respiratory and inflammatory diseases, today announced a filing with the Respiratory Diseases Branch of the National Institutes of Health (NIH), National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), to evaluate AT-100 (rhSP-D) as a therapeutic for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). Airway is advancing AT-100 – an engineered version of an endogenous protein – that has been shown in preclinical studies to safely reduce inflammation and infection while modulating the immune response across a range of respiratory diseases inside and outside the lung. Airway is aiming to enter the clinic later this year with AT-100 as an investigational preventive treatment for the serious respiratory disease bronchopulmonary dysplasia (BPD) in very preterm infants.

AT-100 has the potential to serve as an innovative therapy for the novel coronavirus by targeting critical stages of viral infection through:

"Research has demonstrated that rhSP-D plays a key role in the clearance of numerous bacteria and viruses across a range of serious respiratory diseases. As COVID-19 is a novel respiratory virus, it is important to follow the data to understand if AT-100 may be an effective therapeutic with prophylactic potential to reduce infection and inflammation in patients with COVID-19," said Marc Salzberg, M.D., president and CEO of Airway. "The COVID-19 outbreak has illuminated the urgency to identify and explore new therapies for patients in need, and Airway is committed to partnering with the National Institutes of Health to explore and advance AT-100 as a potential therapeutic option."

About AT-100AT-100 is a novel recombinant human protein rhSP-D, an engineered version of an endogenous protein that reduces inflammation and infection in the body while modulating the immune response to break the cycle of injury and inflammation. Airway's first focus is advancing AT-100 for the prevention of bronchopulmonary dysplasia (BPD) in very preterm infants. AT-100's anti-inflammatory and anti-infective properties also make it a potential treatment for other respiratory diseases such as influenza, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and inflammatory diseases inside and outside the lung.

About CoronavirusCoronaviruses (CoV) are a large family of viruses which include severe diseases such as Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS-CoV) and Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS-CoV) that are known to cause serious illness and disease in people. The novel COVID-19 disease is caused by the virus, SARS-CoV-2, and is quickly spreading worldwide since the first detection in Wuhan, China.1

About Airway TherapeuticsAirway Therapeutics, based in Cincinnati, OH, is a biopharmaceutical company developing a new class of biologics to break the cycle of injury and inflammation for patients with respiratory and inflammatory diseases, beginning with the most vulnerable populations. The company is advancing the novel recombinant human protein rhSP-D, an engineered version of an endogenous protein that reduces inflammation and infection in the body while modulating the immune response. AT-100 is Airway's first candidate in development for the prevention of bronchopulmonary dysplasia (BPD) in very preterm infants. To learn more, visit https://www.airwaytherapeutics.com.

