Edicola

network

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Pubblica

comunicati

Airway Therapeutics Announces Filing with NIH to Evaluate AT-100 as a Therapy for Novel Coronavirus

12.03.2020 - 12:48

0

Data demonstrate AT-100 (rhSP-D) -- novel human recombinant protein -- reduces infection in a range of bacteria and virus-driven respiratory diseases with potential to treat COVID-19

CINCINNATI, March 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Airway Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company developing a new class of biologics to break the cycle of injury and inflammation for patients with respiratory and inflammatory diseases, today announced a filing with the Respiratory Diseases Branch of the National Institutes of Health (NIH), National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), to evaluate AT-100 (rhSP-D) as a therapeutic for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). Airway is advancing AT-100 – an engineered version of an endogenous protein – that has been shown in preclinical studies to safely reduce inflammation and infection while modulating the immune response across a range of respiratory diseases inside and outside the lung. Airway is aiming to enter the clinic later this year with AT-100 as an investigational preventive treatment for the serious respiratory disease bronchopulmonary dysplasia (BPD) in very preterm infants.

AT-100 has the potential to serve as an innovative therapy for the novel coronavirus by targeting critical stages of viral infection through:  

"Research has demonstrated that rhSP-D plays a key role in the clearance of numerous bacteria and viruses across a range of serious respiratory diseases. As COVID-19 is a novel respiratory virus, it is important to follow the data to understand if AT-100 may be an effective therapeutic with prophylactic potential to reduce infection and inflammation in patients with COVID-19," said Marc Salzberg, M.D., president and CEO of Airway. "The COVID-19 outbreak has illuminated the urgency to identify and explore new therapies for patients in need, and Airway is committed to partnering with the National Institutes of Health to explore and advance AT-100 as a potential therapeutic option."

About AT-100AT-100 is a novel recombinant human protein rhSP-D, an engineered version of an endogenous protein that reduces inflammation and infection in the body while modulating the immune response to break the cycle of injury and inflammation. Airway's first focus is advancing AT-100 for the prevention of bronchopulmonary dysplasia (BPD) in very preterm infants. AT-100's anti-inflammatory and anti-infective properties also make it a potential treatment for other respiratory diseases such as influenza, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and inflammatory diseases inside and outside the lung.

About CoronavirusCoronaviruses (CoV) are a large family of viruses which include severe diseases such as Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS-CoV) and Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS-CoV) that are known to cause serious illness and disease in people. The novel COVID-19 disease is caused by the virus, SARS-CoV-2, and is quickly spreading worldwide since the first detection in Wuhan, China.1

About Airway TherapeuticsAirway Therapeutics, based in Cincinnati, OH, is a biopharmaceutical company developing a new class of biologics to break the cycle of injury and inflammation for patients with respiratory and inflammatory diseases, beginning with the most vulnerable populations. The company is advancing the novel recombinant human protein rhSP-D, an engineered version of an endogenous protein that reduces inflammation and infection in the body while modulating the immune response. AT-100 is Airway's first candidate in development for the prevention of bronchopulmonary dysplasia (BPD) in very preterm infants. To learn more, visit https://www.airwaytherapeutics.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1122328/Airway_Therapeutics_Logo.jpg

Condividi le tue opinioni su Corriere dell'Umbria

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Più letti oggi

Coronavirus, ambienti chiusi: come tenere alla larga il contagio. Consigli Iss: dalle finestre alla pulizia

Cortona e l'Arma piangono per la morte del carabiniere Marco Calicchia

Cortona e l'Arma piangono per la morte del carabiniere Marco Calicchia

Muore a 17 anni stroncata dalla malattia: in lutto la città di Sinalunga e tutta la provincia di Siena

Muore a 17 anni stroncata dalla malattia: in lutto la città di Sinalunga e tutta la provincia di Siena

Mediagallery

Coronavirus, il video della conferenza stampa della Protezione Civile. Il perché delle morti dei 50enni
Epidemia

Coronavirus, il video della conferenza stampa della Protezione Civile. Il perché delle morti dei 50enni

Le misure introdotte dal governo hanno un effetto non immediato, ma a distanza di due settimane. Ancora queste due settimane non sono trascorse e quindi occorre aspettare ancora per valutare l'impatto reale che avranno sull'epidemia da Coronavirus. E' stato detto durante la conferenza stampa quotidiana della Protezione Civile nazionale in cui è stato fatto il punto su vittime e contagi. I morti ...

 
Coronavirus, Silvestroni (FdI): “Governo agisca con chiarezza dando certezze”

Coronavirus, Silvestroni (FdI): “Governo agisca con chiarezza dando certezze”

(Agenzia Vista) Roma, 14 marzo 2020 Coronavirus, Silvestroni (FdI): “Governo agisca con chiarezza dando certezze” “Governo agisca con chiarezza dando certezze” queste le parole del deputato di fratelli d'Italia Marco Silvestroni sull’emergenza da coronavirus e sulle manovre del Governo Fonte: Agenzia Vista / Alexander Jakhnagiev agenziavista.it

 
Il presidente del Consiglio Giuseppe Conte posta su Fb i 'balconi d'Italia': "Uniti ce la faremo"

Il presidente del Consiglio Giuseppe Conte posta su Fb i 'balconi d'Italia': "Uniti ce la faremo"

(Agenzia Vista) Roma, 14 marzo 2020 Il presidente del Consiglio Giuseppe Conte posta su Fb i 'balconi d'Italia': "Uniti ce la faremo" Il presidente del Consiglio Giuseppe Conte posta su Fb i balconi d'Italia: "‘O mia bela Madunina’, ‘Napul’è’, ‘Roma Capoccia’, ‘Ciuri Ciuri’. Da Nord a Sud, dalla Sardegna alla Sicilia, da qualche giorno in tanti si affacciano alla finestra o al balcone per cantare ...

 

SPETTACOLI e gossip

Coronavirus, sospesa Domenica In di domenica 15 marzo, non andrà in onda: il messaggio di Mara Venier

Televisione

Coronavirus, sospesa Domenica In di domenica 15 marzo, non andrà in onda: il messaggio di Mara Venier

Sospesa anche Domenica In che doveva andare in onda domani, domenica 15 marzo 2020. A seguito dell’emergenza ‘Coronavirus’, infatti, la 27° puntata di ‘Domenica In’ non andrà ...

14.03.2020

Belen Rodriguez, foto super sexy in bikini su Instagram e battuta sul Coronavirus

Social

Belen Rodriguez, foto super sexy in bikini e battuta sul Coronavirus

Belen Rodriguez sfoggia sul suo profilo Instagram un'altra foto mozzafiato. Ancora una volta indossa un bikini della linea che disegna insieme alla sorella Cecilia: Me Fui. E ...

14.03.2020

Coronavirus, Neri Marcoré: "Se ce la giocavamo a dadi forse con una botta di c*** Ma la racconteremo"

Coronavirus

Video Neri Marcorè: "Se ce la giocavamo a dadi forse con una botta di c***..."

Contro il Coronavirus "se ce la giocavamo a dadi, una botta di c*** forse capitava, ma se dipende da noi siamo rovinati". Un esilarante e scatenato Neri Marcorè su Rai Radio ...

14.03.2020

Sfoglia l'edizione

Acquista l'edizione

1516361115685 Godetevi il giornale dove e quando volete

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Copyright © Gruppo Corriere S.r.l. | P.IVA 11948101008
ISSN (sito web): 2531-923X

Powered by Miles 33