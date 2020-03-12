Edicola

network

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Pubblica

comunicati

Tongwei's big move: Three-year target of 100 GW

12.03.2020 - 12:49

0

CHENGDU, China, March 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On February 11th, China's listed PV company Tongwei Co., Ltd. issued two announcements: 2020-2023 Development Plan for High-purity Crystalline Silicon and Solar Cell Business and Announcement on the Investment and Building of High-efficient Solar Cell and Supporting Project with Annual Capacity of 30 GW, making a splash in the industry.

In the announcement about mid-term development plan, Tongwei makes it clear that the accumulated production capacity targets of high-purity crystalline silicon businesses should be 80,000 t in 2020, 115,000-150,000 t in 2021, 150,000-220,000 t in 2022 and 220,000-290,000 t in 2023. The mono-crystalline materials should account for above 85%, and N-type materials should account for 40%-80%; production cost and cash cost should be 30,000-40,000 yuan/t and 20,000-30,000 yuan/t respective, with a sharp decrease in production capacity cost.

In addition, the accumulated production capacity targets for the solar cell business should be as follows: 30 GW-40 GW in 2020, 40 GW-60 GW in 2021, 60 GW-80 GW in 2022, and 80 GW-100 GW in 2023. The strategy layout should focus on Perc+, Topcon, HJT and other new products, which should be compatible with all specifications of Series 210 and below. Non-silicon cost for Perc should be lower than 0.18 yuan/w.

According to the second announcement, Tongwei Co., Ltd. and its subsidiary Tongwei Solar Co., Ltd. plan to sign the Investment Agreement for PV Industry Base with the People's Government of Jintang County of Chengdu City to build a high-efficient solar cell and supporting project with annual capacity of 30 GW in Jintang County in Chengdu City. The project will be implemented by stages with a total investment of 20 billion yuan according to estimation. Phase I 7.5 GW Project is to be launched before March of this year, which will be completed and put into operation within 2021. Subsequent projects will be gradually completed and put into operation in the future 3-5 years based on market demands.

Estimated based on the current price of mainstream cells in the market, the 30 GW high-efficient solar cell project will add an operating income of 30 billion yuan/year to the Company after it is completed and put into operation.

Condividi le tue opinioni su Corriere dell'Umbria

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Più letti oggi

Coronavirus, ambienti chiusi: come tenere alla larga il contagio. Consigli Iss: dalle finestre alla pulizia

Cortona e l'Arma piangono per la morte del carabiniere Marco Calicchia

Cortona e l'Arma piangono per la morte del carabiniere Marco Calicchia

Muore a 17 anni stroncata dalla malattia: in lutto la città di Sinalunga e tutta la provincia di Siena

Muore a 17 anni stroncata dalla malattia: in lutto la città di Sinalunga e tutta la provincia di Siena

Mediagallery

Coronavirus, il video della conferenza stampa della Protezione Civile. Il perché delle morti dei 50enni
Coronavirus

Il video della conferenza stampa della Protezione Civile. Il perché delle morti dei 50enni

Le misure introdotte dal governo hanno un effetto non immediato, ma a distanza di due settimane. Ancora queste due settimane non sono trascorse e quindi occorre aspettare ancora per valutare l'impatto reale che avranno sull'epidemia da Coronavirus. E' stato detto durante la conferenza stampa quotidiana della Protezione Civile nazionale in cui è stato fatto il punto su vittime e contagi. I morti ...

 
Coronavirus, Silvestroni (FdI): “Governo agisca con chiarezza dando certezze”

Coronavirus, Silvestroni (FdI): “Governo agisca con chiarezza dando certezze”

(Agenzia Vista) Roma, 14 marzo 2020 Coronavirus, Silvestroni (FdI): “Governo agisca con chiarezza dando certezze” “Governo agisca con chiarezza dando certezze” queste le parole del deputato di fratelli d'Italia Marco Silvestroni sull’emergenza da coronavirus e sulle manovre del Governo Fonte: Agenzia Vista / Alexander Jakhnagiev agenziavista.it

 
Il presidente del Consiglio Giuseppe Conte posta su Fb i 'balconi d'Italia': "Uniti ce la faremo"

Il presidente del Consiglio Giuseppe Conte posta su Fb i 'balconi d'Italia': "Uniti ce la faremo"

(Agenzia Vista) Roma, 14 marzo 2020 Il presidente del Consiglio Giuseppe Conte posta su Fb i 'balconi d'Italia': "Uniti ce la faremo" Il presidente del Consiglio Giuseppe Conte posta su Fb i balconi d'Italia: "‘O mia bela Madunina’, ‘Napul’è’, ‘Roma Capoccia’, ‘Ciuri Ciuri’. Da Nord a Sud, dalla Sardegna alla Sicilia, da qualche giorno in tanti si affacciano alla finestra o al balcone per cantare ...

 

SPETTACOLI e gossip

Coronavirus, sospesa Domenica In di domenica 15 marzo, non andrà in onda: il messaggio di Mara Venier

Televisione

Coronavirus, sospesa Domenica In di domenica 15 marzo, non andrà in onda: il messaggio di Mara Venier

Sospesa anche Domenica In che doveva andare in onda domani, domenica 15 marzo 2020. A seguito dell’emergenza ‘Coronavirus’, infatti, la 27° puntata di ‘Domenica In’ non andrà ...

14.03.2020

Belen Rodriguez, foto super sexy in bikini su Instagram e battuta sul Coronavirus

Social

Belen Rodriguez, foto super sexy in bikini e battuta sul Coronavirus

Belen Rodriguez sfoggia sul suo profilo Instagram un'altra foto mozzafiato. Ancora una volta indossa un bikini della linea che disegna insieme alla sorella Cecilia: Me Fui. E ...

14.03.2020

Coronavirus, Neri Marcoré: "Se ce la giocavamo a dadi forse con una botta di c*** Ma la racconteremo"

Coronavirus

Video Neri Marcorè: "Se ce la giocavamo a dadi forse con una botta di c***..."

Contro il Coronavirus "se ce la giocavamo a dadi, una botta di c*** forse capitava, ma se dipende da noi siamo rovinati". Un esilarante e scatenato Neri Marcorè su Rai Radio ...

14.03.2020

Sfoglia l'edizione

Acquista l'edizione

1516361115685 Godetevi il giornale dove e quando volete

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Copyright © Gruppo Corriere S.r.l. | P.IVA 11948101008
ISSN (sito web): 2531-923X

Powered by Miles 33