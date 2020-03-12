Edicola

network

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Pubblica

comunicati

Axios Grows Into New, State-of-the-Art Headquarters as Cloud ITSM Adoption Skyrockets

12.03.2020 - 12:49

0

HERNDON, Virginia, March 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- World leading IT Service Management (ITSM) and IT Operations Management (ITOM) provider, Axios Systems, has moved its North America Headquarters to a state-of-the-art facility on the illustrious Dulles Corridor in Herndon, VA. The move follows in the wake of a substantial period of growth and continued expansion for Axios Systems.  

At just over 26,000 square feet, the new, ultramodern office boasts a spacious open floor concept, deluxe amenities and best-in-class connectivity. Located at 2411 Dulles Corner Park, the building features a world-class conference center, electric vehicle charging stations, beautiful grounds, and sits proudly alongside other tech industry giants such as Accenture, Cisco, Microsoft, and Unisys, amongst many other prominent names. The new office will allow Axios Systems to further develop and implement its plans for expansion.     

The relocation is a testament to Axios Systems' ongoing success as pioneers of the IT playing field over the years. Having recently been named Enterprise Service Management (ESM) Leader in a prominent industry analyst report from Forrester Research, the company has been going from strength-to-strength and is taking the US Market by storm with its powerful, intuitive and highly configurable ITSM software solution, assyst.      

With the tech sector ever-changing and rapidly evolving, Axios Systems has continued to stay ahead of the pack with its innovations in Artificial Intelligence, Chatbots, and Mobile capabilities. In line with the global trend towards cloud adoption, the company has recently migrated many organizations' ITSM platforms from on-premise to the cloud. These advancements are just some of the reasons customers are leaving behind traditional legacy vendors such as ServiceNow and BMC for a more all-inclusive, out-of-the-box offering that does not require heavy customization and programming.     

Markos Symeonides, Regional CEO at Axios Systems, commented: "This relocation reflects the continuing success of our business and success of the 100% focus on the ITSM market. We're going from strength to strength and are in an enviable position to be able to displace much larger competitors."     

Markos further commented "Through adoption of a service-focused approach to the actions and processes that make up daily work life, Axios assyst helps the enterprise operate faster and be more agile than ever before. Through an omni-channel service consumer experience, assist helps detail, organize and automate work, removing manual intervention and digitizing the user experiences of business and IT staff."   

About Axios Systems:

For over 30 years, Axios Systems has been committed to helping customers achieve business success through the effective and efficient management of their IT services and systems. Its comprehensive, fit-for-purpose ITSM solution, assyst, is designed to improve its clients' operational efficiency within IT and enhance service delivery across a multitude of business functions such as HR, Facilities and Finance. 

The assyst ITSM solution is where people collaborate to get work done across the entire IT organization, rapidly create new workflows, deliver faster and higher quality services, and more importantly – manage these IT services in a way that supports business goals.  

Axios Systems has a proven track record of success, with over 1,000 customers from over 80 countries across all industries including many Fortune 500 businesses and large government agencies.  

For more information about us, click here, or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.  

Contact: pr@axiossystems.com, +44(0)131-370-4948

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1122850/Axios_Systems_Office.jpg

 

Condividi le tue opinioni su Corriere dell'Umbria

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Più letti oggi

Coronavirus, ambienti chiusi: come tenere alla larga il contagio. Consigli Iss: dalle finestre alla pulizia

Cortona e l'Arma piangono per la morte del carabiniere Marco Calicchia

Cortona e l'Arma piangono per la morte del carabiniere Marco Calicchia

Muore a 17 anni stroncata dalla malattia: in lutto la città di Sinalunga e tutta la provincia di Siena

Muore a 17 anni stroncata dalla malattia: in lutto la città di Sinalunga e tutta la provincia di Siena

Mediagallery

Coronavirus, il video della conferenza stampa della Protezione Civile. Il perché delle morti dei 50enni
Coronavirus

Il video della conferenza stampa della Protezione Civile. Il perché delle morti dei 50enni

Le misure introdotte dal governo hanno un effetto non immediato, ma a distanza di due settimane. Ancora queste due settimane non sono trascorse e quindi occorre aspettare ancora per valutare l'impatto reale che avranno sull'epidemia da Coronavirus. E' stato detto durante la conferenza stampa quotidiana della Protezione Civile nazionale in cui è stato fatto il punto su vittime e contagi. I morti ...

 
Coronavirus, Silvestroni (FdI): “Governo agisca con chiarezza dando certezze”

Coronavirus, Silvestroni (FdI): “Governo agisca con chiarezza dando certezze”

(Agenzia Vista) Roma, 14 marzo 2020 Coronavirus, Silvestroni (FdI): “Governo agisca con chiarezza dando certezze” “Governo agisca con chiarezza dando certezze” queste le parole del deputato di fratelli d'Italia Marco Silvestroni sull’emergenza da coronavirus e sulle manovre del Governo Fonte: Agenzia Vista / Alexander Jakhnagiev agenziavista.it

 
Il presidente del Consiglio Giuseppe Conte posta su Fb i 'balconi d'Italia': "Uniti ce la faremo"

Il presidente del Consiglio Giuseppe Conte posta su Fb i 'balconi d'Italia': "Uniti ce la faremo"

(Agenzia Vista) Roma, 14 marzo 2020 Il presidente del Consiglio Giuseppe Conte posta su Fb i 'balconi d'Italia': "Uniti ce la faremo" Il presidente del Consiglio Giuseppe Conte posta su Fb i balconi d'Italia: "‘O mia bela Madunina’, ‘Napul’è’, ‘Roma Capoccia’, ‘Ciuri Ciuri’. Da Nord a Sud, dalla Sardegna alla Sicilia, da qualche giorno in tanti si affacciano alla finestra o al balcone per cantare ...

 

SPETTACOLI e gossip

Coronavirus, sospesa Domenica In di domenica 15 marzo, non andrà in onda: il messaggio di Mara Venier

Televisione

Coronavirus, sospesa Domenica In di domenica 15 marzo, non andrà in onda: il messaggio di Mara Venier

Sospesa anche Domenica In che doveva andare in onda domani, domenica 15 marzo 2020. A seguito dell’emergenza ‘Coronavirus’, infatti, la 27° puntata di ‘Domenica In’ non andrà ...

14.03.2020

Belen Rodriguez, foto super sexy in bikini su Instagram e battuta sul Coronavirus

Social

Belen Rodriguez, foto super sexy in bikini e battuta sul Coronavirus

Belen Rodriguez sfoggia sul suo profilo Instagram un'altra foto mozzafiato. Ancora una volta indossa un bikini della linea che disegna insieme alla sorella Cecilia: Me Fui. E ...

14.03.2020

Coronavirus, Neri Marcoré: "Se ce la giocavamo a dadi forse con una botta di c*** Ma la racconteremo"

Coronavirus

Video Neri Marcorè: "Se ce la giocavamo a dadi forse con una botta di c***..."

Contro il Coronavirus "se ce la giocavamo a dadi, una botta di c*** forse capitava, ma se dipende da noi siamo rovinati". Un esilarante e scatenato Neri Marcorè su Rai Radio ...

14.03.2020

Sfoglia l'edizione

Acquista l'edizione

1516361115685 Godetevi il giornale dove e quando volete

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Copyright © Gruppo Corriere S.r.l. | P.IVA 11948101008
ISSN (sito web): 2531-923X

Powered by Miles 33