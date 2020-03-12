Edicola

LunaJets: Demand for Private Jets Services is Skyrocketing Due to Coronavirus

12.03.2020 - 20:45

0

GENEVA, March 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The effects of Coronavirus are being felt across the travel industry—but as commercial aviation is hit hard, the private jet industry is booming with inquiries.

As Coronavirus causes drops in flight bookings, many commercial airlines announced cuts in their flight schedule. Besides, clients are looking to avoid crowded airports, packed cabins of commercial flights or to evacuate affected areas. Today, passengers want to travel as quickly as possible, avoid immigration restrictions, imposed by countries one after another.

"We noticed a sharp rise in demands for business jet charter services. Over the last days, inquiries increased by 45% YoY," says Alain Leboursier, Head of Sales and Development at LunaJets, Europe's leading private jet charter.  

It concerns regular private jet charter flights, emergency flight for evacuation and even cargo charter.

Private aviation is perceived as a way to decrease the risk to contract Coronavirus. Passengers avoid crowds, in the airports, as they use separated private airport terminals, and on-board. Indeed, security controls at private jet terminals are faster than in commercial terminal and there are no queues.  

"Flying private, clients will have limited contacts during their journey, limited to airport agents, mandatory security staff and crew. Therefore, you avoid Coronavirus potential exposure," comments Alain Leboursier.

Aside from extra sanitary measures applied to the aircraft and crew, flights are operating normally for private jet companies.

Eymeric Segard, LunaJets' CEO, highlights: "LunaJets only works with certified private jet operators following the European Union Aviation Safety Agency's recommendations to protect passengers and crew. Our client's safety is our top concern."

Yet, the seriousness of the situation adds numerous challenges to fly in and out of affected regions. "The situation results in added complexity and longer lead times" says Leboursier.  At LunaJets, the Operations team had to be reinforced to follow the situation and changes in regulations continuously

Latest updates here: https://www.lunajets.com/en/jet-advices/coronavirus-travel-fly-private-jet-charter

About LunaJets

Founded in Geneva in 2007, LunaJets is the leading European Private Jet Broker, offering bespoke service, 24/7 availability and absolute flexibility anywhere in the world. The company guarantees a worldwide service, thanks to dedicated Private Aviation Advisors. For business or pleasure, Very Light jets to Super Large jets or commercial aircraft, LunaJets has access to over 4,800 aircraft and is able to match client needs with available business jets through its online booking platform, delivering the best possible value for money. 

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1123435/Lunajets_Logo.jpg  

CONTACT: LunaJets - press@lunajets.com - +41-844-041-844 

 

