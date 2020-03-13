Edicola

Infosys Ranked a Leader in NelsonHall's Cognitive and Self-Healing IT Infrastructure Management Services Report 2020

13.03.2020 - 09:15

0

BENGALURU, India, March 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Infosys has been ranked a Leader in NelsonHall's Cognitive and Self-Healing IT Infrastructure Management Services report 2020. Infosys emerged as a leader for being an asset-rich provider that continues to evolve its hybrid IT Management framework and automation capabilities.

The report calls out Infosys' focus on cognitive and AI operations as it continues to develop its hybrid IT management framework, and automation capabilities through a host of solutions like Infosys Infrastructure Management Suite, NIA, AssistEdge, and Enterprise Service Management Café. It also utilizes an extensive third-party partner ecosystem in a technology-agnostic approach. Additionally, the report highlights Infosys' ability to enhance consulting, advisory, and design thinking capabilities by leveraging WONGDOODY and Brilliant Basics acquisitions.

Infosys' strengths highlighted in the report are:

To read the full report, please visit https://www.infosys.com/services/cloud/insights/cognitive-self-healing.html

Photo:https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1123693/Cognitive_and_Self_Healing_IT_Infrastructure.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/633365/Infosys_Logo.jpg

 

Cortona e l'Arma piangono per la morte del carabiniere Marco Calicchia

Muore a 17 anni stroncata dalla malattia: in lutto la città di Sinalunga e tutta la provincia di Siena

Coronavirus, Silvestroni (FdI): “Governo agisca con chiarezza dando certezze”

Il presidente del Consiglio Giuseppe Conte posta su Fb i 'balconi d'Italia': "Uniti ce la faremo"

Coronavirus, sospesa Domenica In di domenica 15 marzo, non andrà in onda: il messaggio di Mara Venier

Televisione

Belen Rodriguez, foto super sexy in bikini su Instagram e battuta sul Coronavirus

Social

Coronavirus, Neri Marcoré: "Se ce la giocavamo a dadi forse con una botta di c*** Ma la racconteremo"

Coronavirus

