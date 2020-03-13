Edicola

network

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Pubblica

comunicati

BE OPEN Announces the Winner of #BEOPENShadows Online Challenge

13.03.2020 - 10:45

0

LONDON, March 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BE OPEN, a creative think-tank founded by the international entrepreneur and philanthropist Elena Baturina, announces the winner of #BEOPENShadows, a creative open call across social media.

BE OPEN believes that the ability for creative interpretation is not confined within the art and design industry. The series of online challenges reach out to those creative minds around the globe, who keep their eyes open, see inspiration in the everyday life, and are able to transform it with their own unique vision.

The new open call "BEOPEN Shadows" is dedicated to the subject of shadows in all fields of art. According an ancient Roman author Pliny the Elder, the very art of painting originates from trailing the edge of shadow. Later interplay of light and shadow gave birth to the art of photography, while the old fun of making shadows of fingers on the wall has grown into the shadow art.

Nowadays, art is impossible to imagine without shadows. Known as the opposite of light, they symbolize the "darker side" or are endowed with the meaning of one's alter ego. Shadows can bring rhythm and depth into the picture, their contrasted outlines and silhouettes can even become the very subject of an artwork.

Hundreds of people sent visuals that reflect this topic via Instagram with the #BEOPENShadows hashtag, as a way to celebrate people's ability to creatively interpret the reality around them. The entries closed in December 2019. BE OPEN Community members have selected the winning post from a shortlist of submissions with the highest number of likes by Instagram users.

Our congratulations and the €300 prize go to Saeed Zolfi, a photographer from Iran. Saeed believes that photography has become a new way to see, feel and understand all the phonemes without destructive noises of modern world.

Once again, we thank and applause all the creatives around the globe who take part in our challenges.

BE OPEN is a global initiative to foster creativity and innovation, a think-tank whose mission is to promote people and ideas today to build solutions for tomorrow. It is a cultural and social initiative founded by philanthropist, businesswoman and entrepreneur Elena Baturina. BE OPEN's mission is to harness creative brain power through a system of conferences, competitions, exhibitions, master classes and cultural events.

Condividi le tue opinioni su Corriere dell'Umbria

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Più letti oggi

Coronavirus, ambienti chiusi: come tenere alla larga il contagio. Consigli Iss: dalle finestre alla pulizia

Cortona e l'Arma piangono per la morte del carabiniere Marco Calicchia

Cortona e l'Arma piangono per la morte del carabiniere Marco Calicchia

Muore a 17 anni stroncata dalla malattia: in lutto la città di Sinalunga e tutta la provincia di Siena

Muore a 17 anni stroncata dalla malattia: in lutto la città di Sinalunga e tutta la provincia di Siena

Mediagallery

Coronavirus, il video della conferenza stampa della Protezione Civile. Il perché delle morti dei 50enni
Coronavirus

Il video della conferenza stampa della Protezione Civile. Il perché delle morti dei 50enni

Le misure introdotte dal governo hanno un effetto non immediato, ma a distanza di due settimane. Ancora queste due settimane non sono trascorse e quindi occorre aspettare ancora per valutare l'impatto reale che avranno sull'epidemia da Coronavirus. E' stato detto durante la conferenza stampa quotidiana della Protezione Civile nazionale in cui è stato fatto il punto su vittime e contagi. I morti ...

 
Coronavirus, Silvestroni (FdI): “Governo agisca con chiarezza dando certezze”

Coronavirus, Silvestroni (FdI): “Governo agisca con chiarezza dando certezze”

(Agenzia Vista) Roma, 14 marzo 2020 Coronavirus, Silvestroni (FdI): “Governo agisca con chiarezza dando certezze” “Governo agisca con chiarezza dando certezze” queste le parole del deputato di fratelli d'Italia Marco Silvestroni sull’emergenza da coronavirus e sulle manovre del Governo Fonte: Agenzia Vista / Alexander Jakhnagiev agenziavista.it

 
Il presidente del Consiglio Giuseppe Conte posta su Fb i 'balconi d'Italia': "Uniti ce la faremo"

Il presidente del Consiglio Giuseppe Conte posta su Fb i 'balconi d'Italia': "Uniti ce la faremo"

(Agenzia Vista) Roma, 14 marzo 2020 Il presidente del Consiglio Giuseppe Conte posta su Fb i 'balconi d'Italia': "Uniti ce la faremo" Il presidente del Consiglio Giuseppe Conte posta su Fb i balconi d'Italia: "‘O mia bela Madunina’, ‘Napul’è’, ‘Roma Capoccia’, ‘Ciuri Ciuri’. Da Nord a Sud, dalla Sardegna alla Sicilia, da qualche giorno in tanti si affacciano alla finestra o al balcone per cantare ...

 

SPETTACOLI e gossip

Coronavirus, sospesa Domenica In di domenica 15 marzo, non andrà in onda: il messaggio di Mara Venier

Televisione

Coronavirus, sospesa Domenica In di domenica 15 marzo, non andrà in onda: il messaggio di Mara Venier

Sospesa anche Domenica In che doveva andare in onda domani, domenica 15 marzo 2020. A seguito dell’emergenza ‘Coronavirus’, infatti, la 27° puntata di ‘Domenica In’ non andrà ...

14.03.2020

Belen Rodriguez, foto super sexy in bikini su Instagram e battuta sul Coronavirus

Social

Belen Rodriguez, foto super sexy in bikini e battuta sul Coronavirus

Belen Rodriguez sfoggia sul suo profilo Instagram un'altra foto mozzafiato. Ancora una volta indossa un bikini della linea che disegna insieme alla sorella Cecilia: Me Fui. E ...

14.03.2020

Coronavirus, Neri Marcoré: "Se ce la giocavamo a dadi forse con una botta di c*** Ma la racconteremo"

Coronavirus

Video Neri Marcorè: "Se ce la giocavamo a dadi forse con una botta di c***..."

Contro il Coronavirus "se ce la giocavamo a dadi, una botta di c*** forse capitava, ma se dipende da noi siamo rovinati". Un esilarante e scatenato Neri Marcorè su Rai Radio ...

14.03.2020

Sfoglia l'edizione

Acquista l'edizione

1516361115685 Godetevi il giornale dove e quando volete

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Copyright © Gruppo Corriere S.r.l. | P.IVA 11948101008
ISSN (sito web): 2531-923X

Powered by Miles 33