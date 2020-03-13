Edicola

Amazon-based Songmics Digitizes their Warehouse with Huawei AirEngine Wi-Fi 6

13.03.2020 - 11:45

0

SHENZHEN, China, March 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Songmics, one of Germany's largest sellers on Amazon, chose Huawei to help digitalize their warehouse.

Founded in 2012 in Germany, Songmics designs affordable and functional furniture products for customers around the world, with key customers located in Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Spain, Italy, the United States, Canada, and Japan. To better serve customer demand and needs, Songmics planned a new digitalized warehouse in Germany, with a total of 20,000 square meters of floor space and 900 square meters of office space. All of this is expected to be operational in 2020.

Songmics searched for an E2E Wi-Fi solution that could provide high-quality coverage and roaming, with high precision Location-Based Services (LBSs), to better make use of a series of emerging services such as asset management and Automated Guided Vehicles (AGVs). After several rounds of technical discussion, the Huawei AirEngine Wi-Fi 6 Network Solution was chosen by Songmics.

The solution features Huawei Wi-Fi 6 AP7060DN products, multigigabit PoE++ switches, and agile switches integrated with wireless Access Controller (AC) functions, providing several benefits.

Industry-leading AirEngine Wi-Fi 6 offers up to 5.95 Gbit/s of bandwidth, delivering four times more bandwidth compared to Wi-Fi 5, as well as supporting four times the concurrent users.

Inside, Smart Antenna technology automatically optimizes signal quality by up to 100% and reduces interference by up to 15 dB, ensuring that mobile terminals in the warehouse work well, corner-to-corner.

Meanwhile, AirEngine's Dynamic Turbo technology provides intelligent application acceleration and reduces latency to just 10 ms -- just half the latency defined for standard Wi-Fi 6 -- ensuring the smooth running of production in the warehouse.

Lossless roaming technology provides stable roaming with zero packet loss, an essential requirement for the effective deployment of AGVs in the warehouse.

And the Huawei AirEngine Wi-Fi 6 solution uses RFID, Bluetooth, ZigBee, and other technologies to easily expand Internet of Things (IoT) applications and further enhance LBS, such as asset management.

Finally, Huawei agile switches offer built-in wireless AC functions, simplifying management and saving costs. To meet the ultra-broadband needs in an all-wireless area, Huawei's multigigabit switches come with auto-adaptive GE/2.5 GE/5 GE/10 GE interfaces and enable POE++ up to 200 meters.

With Huawei's AirEngine Wi-Fi 6 solution, Songmics benefits from high-quality signal coverage, with Smart Antenna technology ensuring interruption-free production, especially when scanners are moving.

Together, lossless roaming and low latency ensure a consistent user experience and the smooth, stable transmission of production data. This decreases the packet loss ratio of equipment such as scanners to zero.

Furthermore, the infrastructure is effectively future-proofed, making further innovations possible, keeping investment costs low, and providing wider options for asset management. Songmics saves over 10% in costs simply by not needing to buy new devices annually.

AirEngine Wi-Fi 6, specially designed for AGVs, provides an intelligent solution for digitizing the warehouse, ultimately increasing supply flow efficiency and supporting business growth.

For more information, please visit https://e.huawei.com/en/case-studies/leading-new-ict/2020/songmics-digitalizes-the-warehouse

