ZOOMLION Donates Masks to Italy in Response to COVID-19 in Italy

CHANGSHA, China, March 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co. (01157.HK), a leading Chinese maker of engineering and agricultural equipment, will donate its first batch of 50,000 masks departed from Changsha, China for Lombardy, Italy today.

After arriving in Lombardy, the masks will be delivered to local health authorities and then distributed to medical workers on the front lines to help control the spread of the COVID-19 epidemic in Italy.

The 50,000 masks were provided by the CPC Hunan Provincial Committee and the People's Government of Hunan Province and manufactured by companies across the province to EU standards. ZOOMLION coordinated the manufacturing, logistics, and customs clearance all within only two days.

"The first batch of supplies will be donated to the Niguarda Hospital in Milan," said Li Bin, Director of International Business Management at ZOOMLION. "ZOOMLION had previously made large-scale purchases of personal protective equipment (PPE) to aid in controlling the spread of COVID-19 in China. At that time, ZOOMLION's employees worldwide, including those at CIFA in Italy, actively responded to assist ZOOMLION in the purchase and transport of PPE and resuming domestic production in China. Now, we also hope to provide aid and support to Italy. "

"I would like to express on behalf of Lombardy my sincere thanks to Hunan Province and Zoomlion for helping out during this emergency," said Giuliana Sabatino, the responsible health official of the Lombardy government.

The Development of ZOOMLION and CIFA in Italy

ZOOMLION has a longstanding relationship with CIFA. In 2008, ZOOMLION acquired CIFA, and has been a win-win ever since, creating a world-class supply chain and market synergy.

Over the past 12 years since the acquisition, ZOOMLION and CIFA have quickly integrated and used their shared expertise to create a wide range of exceptional products.

In 2012, the two sides jointly developed a 101-meter carbon fiber boom pump truck still holding a Guinness World Record today. More recently, they have continued to raise the bar with the new C-series of concrete pump trucks, the K38C and the K43C, and world-class concrete handling including the CSS3-Z1 wet spray machine. CIFA has set up a factory in China to operate using its world-famous component supply chain so as to better leverage the synergy with ZOOMLION. Thanks to fresh capital, it has strengthened its product R&D and registered new patents for carbon fiber and hybrid engine technology, increasing its competitive edge.

In recognition of the remarkable contributions made by outstanding Chinese entrepreneurs in acquiring CIFA and achieving mutual success, the then Italian President granted the 2010 Leonardo International Award to Zhan Chunxin, Chairman of ZOOMLION and was also included as a case study in the curriculum at Harvard Business School.

About Zoomlion

Founded in 1992, Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co., Ltd. (01157.HK) is a high-end equipment manufacturing enterprise that integrates engineering machinery, agricultural machinery, and financial services. The company now sells more than 600 cutting-edge products from 55 product lines covering ten significant categories.

About CIFA

Since its establishment in 1928 in Italy, CIFA has been designing, producing and distributing innovation in the construction field, and has become a world-renowned manufacturer of concrete machinery. In 2008, CIFA is acquired by the Chinese industrial group Zoomlion Heavy Industry, which generates new competitive advantages and unique distinguishing features, and professional experiences from Italy and China. For more information, please visit http://www.cifa.com/.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1123843/1.jpg