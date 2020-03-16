Edicola

network

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Pubblica

comunicati

PHNIX Launches New HeatForce Series CO2 Heat Pump Water Heating System for Commercial and Industrial Application

16.03.2020 - 09:45

0

GUANGZHOU, China, March 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PHNIX, China's leading heat pump manufacturer, is constantly striving to enhance the efficiency of their heat pump system for commercial and industrial water heating under extreme low temperature condition, while minimizing the impact on environment. Now PHNIX is bringing to the European market a powerful heat pump water heating system for commercial and industrial application with the creative use of new eco-friendly CO2 refrigerant.

Compared with conventional heat pump water heater with refrigerant like R410A, R134a etc., PHNIX HeatForce CO2 heat pump water heating system is able to withstand even lower temperature conditions with the higher efficiency, which achieves significant cost savings for users. Moreover, with the unique capacity of producing 90°C hot water, the unit is particularly suitable for the provision of hot water in commercial and industrial occasions,such as hospital, luxury hotel, sport center, sterilizing in food factory, coating and painting in automotive machinery, according to Mr. Troy Wang, Director of PHNIX Commercial and industrial Water Heating Division.

About PHNIX Co2 Heat Pump HeatForce Series

Maintain High COP 4.3 at -7°C

Combing efficiency with PHNIX proven technologies, the unit is capable of maintaining high COP up to 4.3 under low temperature condition of -7°C.

Excellent Heating Under Extreme Cold Climate

With the use of CO2 refrigerant, the unit is capable of heating up water to 90°C high temperature even with exterior conditions at -25°C according to PHNIX certified laboratory.

Max. Water Temperature Up to 90°C

The feature of producing 90°C high temperature hot water allows it to meet the requirement of peak consumption and ensure huge quantity of hot water supply, while using less energy overall.

Fast Hot Water Supply at -35°C

The unit is powerful enough to operate stably even under extreme cold climate of -35°C. Furthermore, not just is the unit not affected by the super low temperature, but even provide hot water to users instantly without waiting.

About PHNIX

As a leading manufacturer of heat pumps in China, PHNIX is an international enterprise specializing in the R&D and production of heat pump products and energy-saving solutions. Nearly 50% of PHNIX products are exported to Europe, North America and other overseas markets. For more information about PHNIX and its products, please visit www.phnix-e.com.

For enquiries: Janete Chen, phnixen@phnix-e.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1123718/HeatForce_Series_CO2_Heat_Pump_Water_Heating_System.jpg

 

Condividi le tue opinioni su Corriere dell'Umbria

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Più letti oggi

Burioni a Che tempo che fa: "Sopravvive 9 giorni sull'asfalto? No, ecco dove dura davvero"

Burioni a Che tempo che fa: "Sopravvive 9 giorni sull'asfalto? No, ecco dove dura davvero"

Roberto Burioni a Che tempo che fa: "Mascherine? Portiamole tutti fuori da casa". Ecco perché

Roberto Burioni a Che tempo che fa: "Mascherine? Portiamole tutti fuori da casa". Ecco perché

Elettra Lamborghini senza freni, svela quanti fidanzati ha avuto: "Ecco perché li ho mollati" Video

Elettra Lamborghini senza freni, svela quanti fidanzati ha avuto: "Ecco perché li ho mollati" Video

Mediagallery

Conte: "Questa e' una manovra poderosa, muoviamo flussi per 350 miliardi"

Conte: "Questa e' una manovra poderosa, muoviamo flussi per 350 miliardi"

(Agenzia Vista) Roma, 16 marzo 2020 Conte questa e' una manovra poderosa "Con il decreto che abbiamo appena approvato vogliamo dire che lo stato c'è. Nessuno deve sentirsi abbandonato. Questa è una manovra poderosa". Così il Presidente del Consiglio Giuseppe Conte in conferenza stampa al termine del Consiglio dei Ministri. Fonte: Agenzia Vista / Alexander Jakhnagiev

 
Conte: "Nessuno deve sentirsi abbandonato, lo stato c'é"

Conte: "Nessuno deve sentirsi abbandonato, lo stato c'é"

(Agenzia Vista) Roma, 16 marzo 2020 Conte nessuno deve sentirsi abbandonato, lo stato c'e' "Con il decreto che abbiamo appena approvato vogliamo dire che lo stato c'è. Nessuno deve sentirsi abbandonato. Questa è una manovra poderosa". Così il Presidente del Consiglio Giuseppe Conte in conferenza stampa al termine del Consiglio dei Ministri. Fonte: Agenzia Vista / Alexander Jakhnagiev

 
Coronavirus, Fitav al fianco di chi combatte in prima linea: "#celafaremo". Video
TIRO A VOLO

Coronavirus, Fitav al fianco di chi combatte in prima linea: "#celafaremo". Video

Anche la Federazione italiana tiro a volo (Fitav) è al fianco di chi combatte in prima linea il Coronavirus e si unisce agli italiani che fanno sentire la loro voce in tutti i modi per lanciare il messaggio di unità, rinnovando con un video "flashmob" le parole d'ordine più importanti: "#iorestoacasa" e "#celafaremo". Fra le eccellenze italiane c'è anche il tiro a volo che ha da sempre regalato ...

 
Coronavirus, la Spagna segue il nostro esempio ma pene più dure

Coronavirus, la Spagna segue il nostro esempio ma pene più dure

Madrid, 16 mar. (askanews) - Anche la Spagna segue l'esempio italiano nella lotta alla diffusione del coronavirus e dopo l'emanazione dello "stato di allerta nazionale" esteso a tutte le regioni del paese, obbliga i suoi cittadini alla "quarantena" in casa, schiera anche l'esercito per i controlli e mette in atto punizioni severe per gli inadempienti. Di fatto l'obbligo di rimanere in casa ha le ...

 

SPETTACOLI e gossip

Coronavirus, Harry Potter e la pietra filosofale stasera lunedì 16 marzo su Italia1: primo film della saga

Televisione

Coronavirus, Harry Potter e la pietra filosofale stasera lunedì 16 marzo su Italia1: primo film della saga

Un regalo di Mediaset per gli italiani costretti a casa. Si tratta della saga di Harry Potter che da stasera, lunedì 16 marzo 2020, viene mandata in onda su Italia1 (leggi ...

16.03.2020

Coronavirus, Grande Fratello vip 4: l'emozionante flash mob dei concorrenti nella Casa Video

Epidemia

Coronavirus, Grande Fratello vip 4: l'emozionante flash mob dei concorrenti nella Casa Video

L'emergenza Coronavirus arriva al Grande Fratello Vip 4. I concorrenti sanno da qualche giorno quello che sta succedendo in Italia e stanno partecipando ai flash mob. Per ...

16.03.2020

Bella da morire, le anticipazioni della seconda puntata. I misteri di Eva, Rachele e Giuditta

Fiction

Bella da morire, le anticipazioni della seconda puntata. I misteri di Eva, Rachele e Giuditta

Grande successo di ascolti per la prima puntata di "Bella da morire", la fiction in quattro puntate di Rai1. Eva Cantini (Cristina Capotondi) e Marco Corvi (Matteo Martari) ...

16.03.2020

Sfoglia l'edizione

Acquista l'edizione

1516361115685 Godetevi il giornale dove e quando volete

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Copyright © Gruppo Corriere S.r.l. | P.IVA 11948101008
ISSN (sito web): 2531-923X

Powered by Miles 33