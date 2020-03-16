Edicola

network

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Pubblica

comunicati

Greek Company Solves the Global Issue of Availability of COVID-19 Sensitive Products in Online Pharmacies and Groceries

16.03.2020 - 09:45

0

The Solution is being Implemented Globally by Technology Firm Convert Group  

ATHENS, March 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Coming from a small country bouncing back from one of the deepest and most draining recessions in history, where data, analytics & coding talent is nonetheless extremely strong, Convert Group, a Greek technology firm, is unveiling a solution for one of the most important challenges of the COVID-19 retail hysteria: availability and price fluctuations of COVID-19 sensitive products in Online Pharmacies & Online Groceries. Convert Group's platforms have already been implemented with tremendous success in Italy, Spain and Greece in partnership with 10 out of the 15 biggest multinational Consumer Healthcare and FMCG firms such as RB (Dettol), Johnson & Johnson, GSK, Henkel, Bayer, Unilever, Beiersdorf, Barilla, Abbott, P&G, L'Oreal, Nestle, FrieslandCampina, Colgate Palmolive, The Coca-Cola Company and others. And today, the firm announced opening their infrastructure globally under an Enterprise Software-as-a-Service model for more manufacturers to gain visibility on their digital shelf presence. Convert Group's go-to-market approach only requires 5 days of setup as their Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning algorithms do most of the work.

"The global FMCG & Consumer Healthcare eCommerce market is valued at €280Β for 2020 according to Nielsen," comments Panayotis Gezerlis, CEO and founder of Convert Group. "Today we are seeing uplifts in demand of more than 2.000% per week in COVID-19 related products such as Antiseptics and Masks, more than 100% in spaghetti, rice and hygiene products and about 50% in food supplements and vitamins" His partner Elena Chailazopoulou, Deputy CEO & Director of Product Innovation, adds: "Manufacturers of FMCG & Consumer Healthcare products today face huge challenges in monitoring their digital shelf presence, product availability and sell-out pricing. Online purchases are skyrocketing around the world and that leads to stock-outs and price gouging which is extremely painful for the global communities in their fight against COVID-19. We are extremely pleased to offer our proven technology to Manufacturers around the world, following our successful rollout in Italy, Spain & Greece."

Convert Group operates projects in 9 countries and is expanding in more countries in Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America & North America in a tremendous growth plan, supported by venture capital firms and private investors. They have a team of 45 talented data scientists, engineers, consultants & analysts, innovating on many fronts in eCommerce & omni-channel retail with their eRetail Audit & eRetail Content platforms.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1134172/Convert_Group_Global_PR.jpg  Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1134173/Convert_Group_Logo.jpg

Press contactConvert Group Labrini BenaCommunications & PR T:  +30-215-215-0532 Email: lbena@convertgroup.com  

 

Condividi le tue opinioni su Corriere dell'Umbria

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Più letti oggi

Burioni a Che tempo che fa: "Sopravvive 9 giorni sull'asfalto? No, ecco dove dura davvero"

Burioni a Che tempo che fa: "Sopravvive 9 giorni sull'asfalto? No, ecco dove dura davvero"

Roberto Burioni a Che tempo che fa: "Mascherine? Portiamole tutti fuori da casa". Ecco perché

Roberto Burioni a Che tempo che fa: "Mascherine? Portiamole tutti fuori da casa". Ecco perché

Elettra Lamborghini senza freni, svela quanti fidanzati ha avuto: "Ecco perché li ho mollati" Video

Elettra Lamborghini senza freni, svela quanti fidanzati ha avuto: "Ecco perché li ho mollati" Video

Mediagallery

Conte: "Questa e' una manovra poderosa, muoviamo flussi per 350 miliardi"

Conte: "Questa e' una manovra poderosa, muoviamo flussi per 350 miliardi"

(Agenzia Vista) Roma, 16 marzo 2020 Conte questa e' una manovra poderosa "Con il decreto che abbiamo appena approvato vogliamo dire che lo stato c'è. Nessuno deve sentirsi abbandonato. Questa è una manovra poderosa". Così il Presidente del Consiglio Giuseppe Conte in conferenza stampa al termine del Consiglio dei Ministri. Fonte: Agenzia Vista / Alexander Jakhnagiev

 
Conte: "Nessuno deve sentirsi abbandonato, lo stato c'é"

Conte: "Nessuno deve sentirsi abbandonato, lo stato c'é"

(Agenzia Vista) Roma, 16 marzo 2020 Conte nessuno deve sentirsi abbandonato, lo stato c'e' "Con il decreto che abbiamo appena approvato vogliamo dire che lo stato c'è. Nessuno deve sentirsi abbandonato. Questa è una manovra poderosa". Così il Presidente del Consiglio Giuseppe Conte in conferenza stampa al termine del Consiglio dei Ministri. Fonte: Agenzia Vista / Alexander Jakhnagiev

 
Coronavirus, Fitav al fianco di chi combatte in prima linea: "#celafaremo". Video
TIRO A VOLO

Coronavirus, Fitav al fianco di chi combatte in prima linea: "#celafaremo". Video

Anche la Federazione italiana tiro a volo (Fitav) è al fianco di chi combatte in prima linea il Coronavirus e si unisce agli italiani che fanno sentire la loro voce in tutti i modi per lanciare il messaggio di unità, rinnovando con un video "flashmob" le parole d'ordine più importanti: "#iorestoacasa" e "#celafaremo". Fra le eccellenze italiane c'è anche il tiro a volo che ha da sempre regalato ...

 
Coronavirus, la Spagna segue il nostro esempio ma pene più dure

Coronavirus, la Spagna segue il nostro esempio ma pene più dure

Madrid, 16 mar. (askanews) - Anche la Spagna segue l'esempio italiano nella lotta alla diffusione del coronavirus e dopo l'emanazione dello "stato di allerta nazionale" esteso a tutte le regioni del paese, obbliga i suoi cittadini alla "quarantena" in casa, schiera anche l'esercito per i controlli e mette in atto punizioni severe per gli inadempienti. Di fatto l'obbligo di rimanere in casa ha le ...

 

SPETTACOLI e gossip

Coronavirus, Harry Potter e la pietra filosofale stasera lunedì 16 marzo su Italia1: primo film della saga

Televisione

Coronavirus, Harry Potter e la pietra filosofale stasera lunedì 16 marzo su Italia1: primo film della saga

Un regalo di Mediaset per gli italiani costretti a casa. Si tratta della saga di Harry Potter che da stasera, lunedì 16 marzo 2020, viene mandata in onda su Italia1 (leggi ...

16.03.2020

Coronavirus, Grande Fratello vip 4: l'emozionante flash mob dei concorrenti nella Casa Video

Epidemia

Coronavirus, Grande Fratello vip 4: l'emozionante flash mob dei concorrenti nella Casa Video

L'emergenza Coronavirus arriva al Grande Fratello Vip 4. I concorrenti sanno da qualche giorno quello che sta succedendo in Italia e stanno partecipando ai flash mob. Per ...

16.03.2020

Bella da morire, le anticipazioni della seconda puntata. I misteri di Eva, Rachele e Giuditta

Fiction

Bella da morire, le anticipazioni della seconda puntata. I misteri di Eva, Rachele e Giuditta

Grande successo di ascolti per la prima puntata di "Bella da morire", la fiction in quattro puntate di Rai1. Eva Cantini (Cristina Capotondi) e Marco Corvi (Matteo Martari) ...

16.03.2020

Sfoglia l'edizione

Acquista l'edizione

1516361115685 Godetevi il giornale dove e quando volete

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Copyright © Gruppo Corriere S.r.l. | P.IVA 11948101008
ISSN (sito web): 2531-923X

Powered by Miles 33