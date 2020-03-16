Edicola

Yuyu Pharma, Medicine Donation to Coronavirus Hit Region

16.03.2020 - 10:45

Delivering vitamins, anti-fever medicine, anti-allergy medicine, etc. to the Korean Red Cross

SEOUL, South Korea, March 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Yuyu Pharma (CEO Robert Wonsang Yu) (KRX 000220) has donated vitamins, anti-fever medicine, and anti-allergy medication to help the people in Daegu and Gyeongbuk regions, which have both been hit hard by the Coronavirus. These include the vitamin "Yupan-C Pop Tablets," the anti-allergy tablet "Epinamin," and the anti-fever syrup "Kizbufen."

The donated medicines will be delivered to the Daegu branch of the Korean Red Cross after consultation with the Korean Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Association, and then delivered to 13 different treatments centers for confirmed cases of Coronavirus, as well as to healthcare workers at Daegu's Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters.

"Everyone at Yuyu Pharma hopes this donation can contribute to the fight against the epidemic and safeguard front-line medical workers," said CEO Robert Yu.

About Yuyu Pharma

Yuyu Pharma (KRX: 000220) is a pharmaceutical company founded in 1941. The company manufactures, distributes, and does marketing for pharmaceutical products, medical devices, and medical foods in South Korea and Southeast Asia. Currently, Yuyu Pharma is focusing on developing new drugs for treating enlarged prostates and dry eye syndrome.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1123423/Yuyu_Pharma.jpg

