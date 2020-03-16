Edicola

network

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Pubblica

comunicati

Tech Mahindra and Innoveo Drive Digital Transformation to Enhance Customer Experience Globally in Insurance, Banking and Wealth Management

16.03.2020 - 10:45

0

Collaborate to leverage the No-Code Platform to accelerate the launch of custom-built applications without software coding in real-time across all insurance, banking and wealth management sectors

ZURICH and NEW DELHI, March 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tech Mahindra Ltd. a leading provider of digital transformation, consulting and business reengineering services and solutions, with Innoveo, announced today that the enterprises will partner to drive digital transformation to enhance customer experience globally in Insurance, Banking and Wealth Management.  Through this partnership, they will leverage No-Code Platforms to accelerate the launch of custom-built applications for their collective network of clients without software coding in real-time across all banking, wealth management and insurance sectors.

Today's business models are faced with maturing markets combined with millennial demands for engaging experiences, scarcity of technical talent with the necessary coding expertise, and, the critical need to accelerate innovation and enable new business models in order to grow and succeed financially. Tech Mahindra and Innoveo will jointly offer innovative solutions to companies struggling with competitive market demands and critical antiquated legacy systems.

Gautam Bhasin, Global Head Banking, Financial Services and Insurance, Tech Mahindra, said, "As part of our TechMNxt charter, we at Tech Mahindra are committed to enabling our customers to digitalize their journey and provide enhanced experiences to customers. Through our partnership with Innoveo, Tech Mahindra will enable digitalization of sales and distribution channels for enterprises to ensure launch of new products in real time; help them trade financial and insurance products through multiple distribution channels, and improve efficiency of processes like risk assessment, insurance policies, banking products,  policy lifecycle, customer advisory, servicing and claims resolution."

Today's customers are demanding nimble, reliable and efficient technologies to deliver engaging customer experiences, mobile applications and digital channels. Innoveo Skye® empowers businesses with the ability to launch powerful applications up to ten times faster than the conventional development process.  Innoveo Skye® is fast and flexible, enabling financial businesses and carriers to go to market with new products in a matter of weeks.

Amir Ghaffar, CEO, Innoveo, said, "While the demands for agility, market proximity and the flexibility to adapt to new trends are constantly increasing, digital businesses are struggling with restrictions in terms of development capacity and the integration capability of its often-monolithic back-end legacy systems. If you want to stay ahead of the competition, you must speed up the introduction of digital solutions and innovative offerings.  Tech Mahindra is a global leader in digital transformation and change management across multiple industries. Our partnership and our flagship product Innoveo Skye® open up differentiated solutions and opportunities for the customers of our two companies for faster implementation and innovation in the business environment."

This collaboration aligns with Tech Mahindra's TechMNxt charter, focused on leveraging next-generation technologies like Cybersecurity, Artificial Intelligence, Blockchain, 5G, and Internet of Things, to disrupt and enable digital transformation, to build cutting-edge technology solutions and services for customers globally.

About Innoveo

Founded in 2007 in Zurich, Switzerland, Innoveo operates as a technology software provider with a global footprint. Its flagship product, Innoveo Skye®, is a no-code platform that provides digital players in the Insurance, Banking and Wealth Management sectors with the latest technology, enabling them to transform and digitalize faster by introducing new products into the market, across multiple distribution channels.

Further information can be found at www.innoveo.com.

LinkedIn  Twitter

About Tech Mahindra

Tech Mahindra represents the connected world, offering innovative and customer-centric information technology experiences, enabling Enterprises, Associates and the Society to Rise™. We are a USD 4.9 billion company with 130,800+ professionals across 90 countries, helping 964 global customers including Fortune 500 companies. Our convergent, digital, design experiences, innovation platforms and reusable assets connect across multiple technologies to deliver tangible business value and experiences to our stakeholders. Tech Mahindra is the highest ranked Non-U.S. company in the Forbes Global Digital 100 list (2018) and in the Forbes Fab 50 companies in Asia (2018).

We are part of the USD 21 billion Mahindra Group that employs more than 200,000 people in over 100 countries. The Group operates in the key industries that drive economic growth, enjoying a leadership position in tractors, utility vehicles, after-market, information technology and vacation ownership.

Connect with us on www.techmahindra.com || Our Social Media Channels 

LinkedIn  TwitterFacebookYouTube

Condividi le tue opinioni su Corriere dell'Umbria

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Più letti oggi

Burioni a Che tempo che fa: "Sopravvive 9 giorni sull'asfalto? No, ecco dove dura davvero"

Burioni a Che tempo che fa: "Sopravvive 9 giorni sull'asfalto? No, ecco dove dura davvero"

Roberto Burioni a Che tempo che fa: "Mascherine? Portiamole tutti fuori da casa". Ecco perché

Roberto Burioni a Che tempo che fa: "Mascherine? Portiamole tutti fuori da casa". Ecco perché

Elettra Lamborghini senza freni, svela quanti fidanzati ha avuto: "Ecco perché li ho mollati" Video

Elettra Lamborghini senza freni, svela quanti fidanzati ha avuto: "Ecco perché li ho mollati" Video

Mediagallery

Conte: "Questa e' una manovra poderosa, muoviamo flussi per 350 miliardi"

Conte: "Questa e' una manovra poderosa, muoviamo flussi per 350 miliardi"

(Agenzia Vista) Roma, 16 marzo 2020 Conte questa e' una manovra poderosa "Con il decreto che abbiamo appena approvato vogliamo dire che lo stato c'è. Nessuno deve sentirsi abbandonato. Questa è una manovra poderosa". Così il Presidente del Consiglio Giuseppe Conte in conferenza stampa al termine del Consiglio dei Ministri. Fonte: Agenzia Vista / Alexander Jakhnagiev

 
Conte: "Nessuno deve sentirsi abbandonato, lo stato c'é"

Conte: "Nessuno deve sentirsi abbandonato, lo stato c'é"

(Agenzia Vista) Roma, 16 marzo 2020 Conte nessuno deve sentirsi abbandonato, lo stato c'e' "Con il decreto che abbiamo appena approvato vogliamo dire che lo stato c'è. Nessuno deve sentirsi abbandonato. Questa è una manovra poderosa". Così il Presidente del Consiglio Giuseppe Conte in conferenza stampa al termine del Consiglio dei Ministri. Fonte: Agenzia Vista / Alexander Jakhnagiev

 
Coronavirus, Fitav al fianco di chi combatte in prima linea: "#celafaremo". Video
TIRO A VOLO

Coronavirus, Fitav al fianco di chi combatte in prima linea: "#celafaremo". Video

Anche la Federazione italiana tiro a volo (Fitav) è al fianco di chi combatte in prima linea il Coronavirus e si unisce agli italiani che fanno sentire la loro voce in tutti i modi per lanciare il messaggio di unità, rinnovando con un video "flashmob" le parole d'ordine più importanti: "#iorestoacasa" e "#celafaremo". Fra le eccellenze italiane c'è anche il tiro a volo che ha da sempre regalato ...

 
Coronavirus, la Spagna segue il nostro esempio ma pene più dure

Coronavirus, la Spagna segue il nostro esempio ma pene più dure

Madrid, 16 mar. (askanews) - Anche la Spagna segue l'esempio italiano nella lotta alla diffusione del coronavirus e dopo l'emanazione dello "stato di allerta nazionale" esteso a tutte le regioni del paese, obbliga i suoi cittadini alla "quarantena" in casa, schiera anche l'esercito per i controlli e mette in atto punizioni severe per gli inadempienti. Di fatto l'obbligo di rimanere in casa ha le ...

 

SPETTACOLI e gossip

Coronavirus, Harry Potter e la pietra filosofale stasera lunedì 16 marzo su Italia1: primo film della saga

Televisione

Coronavirus, Harry Potter e la pietra filosofale stasera lunedì 16 marzo su Italia1: primo film della saga

Un regalo di Mediaset per gli italiani costretti a casa. Si tratta della saga di Harry Potter che da stasera, lunedì 16 marzo 2020, viene mandata in onda su Italia1 (leggi ...

16.03.2020

Coronavirus, Grande Fratello vip 4: l'emozionante flash mob dei concorrenti nella Casa Video

Epidemia

Coronavirus, Grande Fratello vip 4: l'emozionante flash mob dei concorrenti nella Casa Video

L'emergenza Coronavirus arriva al Grande Fratello Vip 4. I concorrenti sanno da qualche giorno quello che sta succedendo in Italia e stanno partecipando ai flash mob. Per ...

16.03.2020

Bella da morire, le anticipazioni della seconda puntata. I misteri di Eva, Rachele e Giuditta

Fiction

Bella da morire, le anticipazioni della seconda puntata. I misteri di Eva, Rachele e Giuditta

Grande successo di ascolti per la prima puntata di "Bella da morire", la fiction in quattro puntate di Rai1. Eva Cantini (Cristina Capotondi) e Marco Corvi (Matteo Martari) ...

16.03.2020

Sfoglia l'edizione

Acquista l'edizione

1516361115685 Godetevi il giornale dove e quando volete

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Copyright © Gruppo Corriere S.r.l. | P.IVA 11948101008
ISSN (sito web): 2531-923X

Powered by Miles 33