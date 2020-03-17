Edicola

network

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Pubblica

comunicati

CIIE Addresses Its Exhibitors

17.03.2020 - 09:45

0

SHANGHAI, March 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The past two editions of the China International Import Expo (CIIE) have proven to be successful, attracting many members of the global business community that managed to achieve fruitful results through their participation.  

As the expo provides foreign enterprises with opportunities to explore the vast potential of the Chinese market, the event has been viewed by many as an ideal platform for new product launches.

The preparation for the third edition this year is in full swing. As of the end of January, more than 1,000 companies have confirmed their participation and over 50 percent of the expo venue's total exhibition area has been booked.

In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, the CIIE bureau on March 12 – one month earlier than last year - revealed the list of the first batch of 143 exhibitors taking part in this year's event so as to facilitate matchmaking between exhibitors and buyer companies.

Out of the enterprises that are listed, nearly 40 percent are Fortune Global 500 enterprises and over half are industrial leaders, including Swiss drug maker Roche Group and Japanese electronics manufacturer Panasonic.

These exhibitors have signed up for more than 100,000 square meters of exhibition space in sectors such as trade in services, automobile, medical equipment, manufacturing, food and agricultural products, and consumer goods.

Wang Hongwei, head of the division of buyers' services at the CIIE bureau, said that the early announcement of expo information is crucial to attracting foreign investment and tapping into potential opportunities.

The early release of the list of exhibitors will provide companies with more time to explore business opportunities and sales channels and engage with business partners, said Richard Yiu, General Manager, Roche Diagnostics China.

Zhao Bingdi, managing officer of Panasonic China & Northeast Asia, said that the list will play an important role in boosting exhibitors' confidence in the expo and the Chinese market in light of the novel coronavirus outbreak.

"Panasonic has full confidence in the Chinese economy and will continue its investment the Chinese market," he added. 

According to the organizers, preparations for the third CIIE will continue through means that do not involve physical contact, such as phone calls, video calls and emails, so as to prevent the spread of the epidemic.

The Business Exhibition of the third CIIE will comprise six areas: trade in services, automobiles, consumer goods, intelligent industry and information technology, medical equipment and healthcare products, and food and agricultural products.

The CIIE is the first expo in the world that is dedicated to imports. This year's edition, the third since the expo's inception in 2018, will take place in Shanghai from Nov 5 to 10.

Video: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1134406/CIIE_Information.mp4     Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1077995/CIIE_Logo.jpg

Contact：Ms. Nie Qingxin   Tel.：0086-21-59760717  0086-21-59761076    Email：ciie2020@ciie.org   Website：http://www.ciie.org/zbh/en/   Facebook：https://www.facebook.com/ciieonline   Twitter：https://twitter.com/ciieonline

 

 

Condividi le tue opinioni su Corriere dell'Umbria

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Più letti oggi

Burioni a Che tempo che fa: "Sopravvive 9 giorni sull'asfalto? No, ecco dove dura davvero"

Burioni a Che tempo che fa: "Sopravvive 9 giorni sull'asfalto? No, ecco dove dura davvero"

Roberto Burioni a Che tempo che fa: "Mascherine? Portiamole tutti fuori da casa". Ecco perché

Roberto Burioni a Che tempo che fa: "Mascherine? Portiamole tutti fuori da casa". Ecco perché

Elettra Lamborghini senza freni, svela quanti fidanzati ha avuto: "Ecco perché li ho mollati" Video

Elettra Lamborghini senza freni, svela quanti fidanzati ha avuto: "Ecco perché li ho mollati" Video

Mediagallery

Dai balconi di Roma anche la sigla di Heidi per i più piccoli

Dai balconi di Roma anche la sigla di Heidi per i più piccoli

(Agenzia Vista) Roma, 17 marzo 2020 Dai balconi di Roma anche la sigla di Heidi per i più piccoli Continuano i flashmob musicali dai balconi e dalle finestre. Ecco accontentati anche i più piccoli con la sigla del cartone animato "Heidi" Fonte: Agenzia Vista / Alexander Jakhnagiev

 
Il Coronavirus spiegato ai bambini dall'Eurac Research di Bolzano

Il Coronavirus spiegato ai bambini dall'Eurac Research di Bolzano

(Agenzia Vista) Bolzano, 17 marzo 2020 Il Coronavirus spiegato ai bambini dall'Eurac Research di Bolzano L'Eurac Research di Bolzano ha ideato un video per spiegare ai bambini cosa è e come si combatte il Coronavirus. Il video illustra in maniera semplice e chiara tutte le informazioni più rilevanti per i bambini in merito al Coronavirus. Vengono illustrate in maniera chiara soprattutto le regole ...

 
Tricolori alle finestre a Roma contro il Coronavirus

Tricolori alle finestre a Roma contro il Coronavirus

(Agenzia Vista) Roma, 17 marzo 2020 I tricolori alle finestre degli italiani, la vicinanza all’emergenza coronavirus passa dai balconi Tanti gli italiani che hanno deciso di esporre il tricolore alla loro finestra di casa. Un segno di vicinanza a medici e infermieri, che si trovano a combattere il coronavirus in corsia, ma anche un modo per sentirsi meno soli durante le tante ore passate in casa ...

 
Il Campidoglio di Roma si illumina con il tricolore

Il Campidoglio di Roma si illumina con il tricolore

(Agenzia Vista) Roma, 17 marzo 2020 Il Campidoglio di Roma si illumina con il tricolore Il palazzo del Campidoglio, sede del consiglio capitolino, si illumina con il tricolore. Dopo palazzo Chigi, il Campidoglio esprime vicinanza per l’emergenza da coronavirus dipingendo, con un fascio di luce, la facciata di rosso, bianco e verde Fonte: Agenzia Vista / Alexander Jakhnagiev

 

SPETTACOLI e gossip

Coronavirus, stasera 17 marzo torna Porta a Porta. La trasmissione di Bruno Vespa dedicata all'epidemia

Televisione

Coronavirus, stasera 17 marzo torna Porta a Porta. La trasmissione di Bruno Vespa dedicata all'epidemia

Questa sera, 17 marzo, su Rai 1 torna alle 23.30 Porta a Porta. La trasmissione condotta dal giornalista Bruno Vespa era stata interrotta dopo l'annuncio della positività al ...

17.03.2020

Pechino Express 2020, anticipazioni puntata 17 marzo: tappa in Cina, le coppie in gara sempre più agguerrite

In tv

Pechino Express 2020, anticipazioni puntata 17 marzo: tappa in Cina, le coppie in gara sempre più agguerrite

Pechino Express 2020, la puntata di martedì 17 marzo sarà decisamente avventurosa. Il reality in onda su Rai 2, registrato prima  dell'emergenza Coronavirus, vede le sei ...

17.03.2020

Coronavirus, anche Alessia Marcuzzi dal balcone si sgola per cantare l'Inno di Mameli

Coronavirus

Alessia Marcuzzi dal balcone si sgola per cantare l'Inno di Mameli

C'è anche Alessia Marcuzzi tra i personaggi del mondo dello spettacolo che si scatena durante i flash mob delle ore 18. La showgirl e modella si sgola nel cantare l'Inno ...

17.03.2020

Sfoglia l'edizione

Acquista l'edizione

1516361115685 Godetevi il giornale dove e quando volete

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Copyright © Gruppo Corriere S.r.l. | P.IVA 11948101008
ISSN (sito web): 2531-923X

Powered by Miles 33