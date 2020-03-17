UL Receives Full Marks in Sustainability Management Software Capabilities Assessment

UL offers industries a solution to support all 11 sustainability needs outlined in a recent report and ranks No.1 for sustainability reporting

CAMBRIDGE, United Kingdom, March 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to reports recently released by the independent research and consulting firm Verdantix, UL's 360 Sustainability scored the highest in reporting functionality amongst the twenty-three vendors analyzed in its study.

UL's 360 Sustainability also earned top marks for its functionality in supporting the following needs:

The findings are included in the Verdantix Smart Innovators: Sustainability Management Software (SMS) and the EHS Software Benchmark: Sustainability Reporting reports.

Steve Bolton, environmental health and safety research director, Verdantix, said, "Organizations are under increasing pressure from regulators, customers, investors, and nongovernment organizations to deeply embed sustainability strategies into their business plans. Recognized industry frameworks, such as SDG's GHG, CDP, and GRI, need to be managed and reported on. Software now plays a critical role in helping businesses collate and process a huge spectrum of data and metrics. We established UL's SMS has extensive diversity and capabilities to help businesses with all the sustainability needs outlined in the report and have the broadest and deepest functionality to provide EHS and sustainability data reporting management."

Giuseppe Barisan, director and general manager for Environment and Sustainability division, UL, said, "The report highlights several areas where our software performs especially well, including tracking and analyzing emissions, environmental, social and governance-related reporting, and sustainability strategy mapping. Our team remains focused on helping businesses manage all aspects of sustainability management. We recently launched Turbo Carbon™, to help businesses across all supply chains manage carbon emission reporting."

