2019 Q4: Huami Amazfit Top-ranked of Watch Shipment in Russia, Italy, Spain, India and Indonesia

Ave. 440.1% annual growth in the west Europe, striking market growth rate recorded in France, Germany and UK.

SHENZHEN, China, March 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Huami (NYSE: HMI) with its self-owned brand Amazfit, ranked No.1 by shipments in Spain, Indonesia and India, and No.2 in Italy, No. 3 in Russia. IDC's data[1] showed that in the fourth quarter of 2019 Huami shipments were top-ranked of watch market (excluding kids' products) in the above markets which contributed to Huami Amazfit's leading and fast growing wearable brand in the international market. Striking shipments increase of Huami Amazfit were also recorded, making it an energetic brand by shipments.

In the Q4 of 2019 watch market[2], Huami Amazfit achieved average year-on-year growth of 440.1%[3] in the west Europe, notably 1814.4% in Germany (shipment rank, No. 6); 708.3% increase in France (shipment rank, No. 6); and 379.5% increase in UK (shipment rank, No. 7). In North America, Huami officially entered the US market in 2019, and now at a No.6 marketplace with 97.5% increase in 2019 Q4. In the rest of markets, 328.5% average growth were acquired.

According to the 2019 financial report, Huami's revenue in 2019 reached 834.9 million US dollars with 59.4% year-on-year growth and 42.3 million shipments in total. Mr. Wang Huang, founder, chairman and CEO of Huami, said in the earning call, "as strategic partner, Huami and Timex have cooperated closely in product development and new technology exploration. At present, the first product with exciting experiences R300 GPS has been launched in the North American market. At the same time, the partnership with Xiaomi is continuing, and it is expected that theMi Band 5 will be seen later this year."

Huami self-owned brand AMAZFIT overseas shipments has taken 51.6% of all the Amazfit products in 70 more markets[4]. In the Q4 of 2019, Huami entered MediaMarkt, the EU's biggest consumer channel. Besides effective channel and marketing operation, the success could also be attributed to the new innovative products, in the second half of 2019, Huami launched its sports series product, Amazfit Stratos 3, and the fashion product series, the Amazfit GTR and the Amazfit GTS. At IFA 2019, the high-end innovative concept product, the curved-screen Amazfit X were unveiled. The high growth rate of shipments has proved that Huami Amazfit products were well-recognized and welcomed by users.

In January, the Huami launched at CES 2020 the six new products spanning three verticals which indicates that Huami is enhancing its category and ecosystem expand, including the at-Home Gym, Amazfit HomeStudio; the foldable treadmill Amazfit AirRun; the true wireless stereo (TWS) fitness earphones with Clip-to-Go design, Amazfit PowerBuds; the sleep-comfort and health monitoring Amazfit ZenBuds and the outdoor series, Amazfit T-Rex. And all the new launched products have their names nominated as the best of CES or recommended by global top media and institutions.

Huami has a good sales record to be a popular brand worldwide. As of August 2019, Huami has sold out more than 100 million smart devices in more than 70 markets. As a true active wearable industry player with good will, Huami aims to help more people live healthier and to establish a health ecosystem, and on its way to be the most trusted partner of its users.

In addition, under the current global economic impact of the COVID-19 epidemic, the company's management is still full of confidence in the forecast for the first quarter of 2020: Net income is expected to be between 980 million RMB and 1.01 billion RMB, compared with the 799.6 million RMB in the first quarter of 2019 increased by approximately 22.6% to 26.3%.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1134733/2019_Q4_Huami_Amazfit_Top_Rankings.jpg