Edicola

network

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Pubblica

comunicati

Hemp-based products of Panaxia US and partner Ultra Health receive distribution and manufacturing license: Having passed the New Mexico NMED audit, Panaxia US received a first-of-its-kind license to manufacture and distribute products throughout the US

17.03.2020 - 14:15

0

Dr. Dadi Segal, Panaxia CEO: "This achievement joins a growing body of evidence demonstration the exceptional R&D capabilities of Panaxia as well as the highly successful partnership with Ultra Health with respect to product quality and regulatory compliance"

TEL AVIV, Israel and ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico, March 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On February 7, 2020, Panaxia US, manufacturer of pharmaceutical cannabis products in the US, and its strategic partner Ultra Health, the largest authorized cultivator and distributor of medical cannabis products in the State of New Mexico, US, have passed the New Mexico NMED audit and were granted a first-of-its-kind license to manufacture and distribute hemp-based products in NM and the US in general. Under the new license, Panaxia US will manufacture sublingual tablets, oral tablets, sublingual drops, with future expansion plans to include inhalable products, ointments, and creams. The products will be manufactured at a facility operated by Panaxia US located in Bernalillo, New Mexico.

The license allows Panaxia US and Ultra Health to produce hemp products and distribute them throughout the US whereas until now products departing this facility were distributed locally only. The first products were manufactured earlier this month. The facility was designed by Panaxia US and is operated by it while Ultra Health supplies raw materials and distributes the products. With this new license, the companies will be able to jointly distribute their products throughout the US.

Dr. Dadi Segal, Panaxia CEO: "This achievement joins a growing body of evidence demonstrating the exceptional R&D capabilities of Panaxia US and the added value of the strategic partnership with Ultra Health with respect to the high quality of their medical cannabis products as well as regulatory compliance. We are proud for having successfully passed the audit. Our high-quality products comply with the most stringent regulation due to Panaxia's superb international R&D capabilities."

Duke Rodriguez, President and CEO of Ultra Health…

"This may be the first US-Israeli joint venture specifically focused on the area of low-THC and high-CBD medicine being successfully exported from the United States and imported into Israel," said Duke Rodriguez, CEO, and President of Ultra Health®. "I look forward to the continued success of the Ultra Health and Panaxia partnership that has proven to greatly enhance both entities' abilities to innovate the cannabis industry on a global scale."

About Ultra HealthUltra Health is New Mexico's #1 Cannabis Company and the largest vertically integrated medical cannabis provider in the United States. The provider currently operates 20 dispensary locations statewide, with another 10 stores slated to open by the second quarter of 2020. Ultra Health provides unparalleled medical cannabis care by producing accurately dosed, smokeless cannabis products such as sublingual tablets, oils, pastilles, suppositories and more through its partnership with Israeli pharmaceutical group Panaxia. Ultra Health has been at the forefront of patient-rights issues and continues to fight for adequate supply and rural access in the New Mexico medical cannabis market.

About Panaxia IsraelPanaxia Israel (www.panaxia.co.il) is part of the pharmaceutical group of the Segal family, operating for over four decades, and manufacturing over 600 different pharmaceutical products, which it distributes in over 30 countries. Panaxia was founded by Dr. Dadi Segal, Dr.Eran Goldberg and Assi Rotbart, LL.b, and constitutes the Group's cannabis division. In addition, the sister-division of North America manufactures over 60 pharmaceutical products based on medical cannabis, including sublingual tablets, oral tablets, oils, inhalers, and more, intended to treat conditions such as post-traumatic stress, cancer, chronic pains, epilepsy, anorexia, burns, and many other medical conditions. Panaxia employs around 90 employees and all clinical experiments are conducted by the company.

For further info: Email – robyn@panaxiapharmaceutical.com/ Tel (305) 933-4646

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/822703/Panaxia_Pharmaceutical_Logo.jpg

Condividi le tue opinioni su Corriere dell'Umbria

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Più letti oggi

Burioni a Che tempo che fa: "Sopravvive 9 giorni sull'asfalto? No, ecco dove dura davvero"

Burioni a Che tempo che fa: "Sopravvive 9 giorni sull'asfalto? No, ecco dove dura davvero"

Roberto Burioni a Che tempo che fa: "Mascherine? Portiamole tutti fuori da casa". Ecco perché

Roberto Burioni a Che tempo che fa: "Mascherine? Portiamole tutti fuori da casa". Ecco perché

Elettra Lamborghini senza freni, svela quanti fidanzati ha avuto: "Ecco perché li ho mollati" Video

Elettra Lamborghini senza freni, svela quanti fidanzati ha avuto: "Ecco perché li ho mollati" Video

Mediagallery

Dai balconi di Roma anche la sigla di Heidi per i più piccoli

Dai balconi di Roma anche la sigla di Heidi per i più piccoli

(Agenzia Vista) Roma, 17 marzo 2020 Dai balconi di Roma anche la sigla di Heidi per i più piccoli Continuano i flashmob musicali dai balconi e dalle finestre. Ecco accontentati anche i più piccoli con la sigla del cartone animato "Heidi" Fonte: Agenzia Vista / Alexander Jakhnagiev

 
Il Coronavirus spiegato ai bambini dall'Eurac Research di Bolzano

Il Coronavirus spiegato ai bambini dall'Eurac Research di Bolzano

(Agenzia Vista) Bolzano, 17 marzo 2020 Il Coronavirus spiegato ai bambini dall'Eurac Research di Bolzano L'Eurac Research di Bolzano ha ideato un video per spiegare ai bambini cosa è e come si combatte il Coronavirus. Il video illustra in maniera semplice e chiara tutte le informazioni più rilevanti per i bambini in merito al Coronavirus. Vengono illustrate in maniera chiara soprattutto le regole ...

 
Tricolori alle finestre a Roma contro il Coronavirus

Tricolori alle finestre a Roma contro il Coronavirus

(Agenzia Vista) Roma, 17 marzo 2020 I tricolori alle finestre degli italiani, la vicinanza all’emergenza coronavirus passa dai balconi Tanti gli italiani che hanno deciso di esporre il tricolore alla loro finestra di casa. Un segno di vicinanza a medici e infermieri, che si trovano a combattere il coronavirus in corsia, ma anche un modo per sentirsi meno soli durante le tante ore passate in casa ...

 
Il Campidoglio di Roma si illumina con il tricolore

Il Campidoglio di Roma si illumina con il tricolore

(Agenzia Vista) Roma, 17 marzo 2020 Il Campidoglio di Roma si illumina con il tricolore Il palazzo del Campidoglio, sede del consiglio capitolino, si illumina con il tricolore. Dopo palazzo Chigi, il Campidoglio esprime vicinanza per l’emergenza da coronavirus dipingendo, con un fascio di luce, la facciata di rosso, bianco e verde Fonte: Agenzia Vista / Alexander Jakhnagiev

 

SPETTACOLI e gossip

Coronavirus, stasera 17 marzo torna Porta a Porta. La trasmissione di Bruno Vespa dedicata all'epidemia

Televisione

Coronavirus, stasera 17 marzo torna Porta a Porta. La trasmissione di Bruno Vespa dedicata all'epidemia

Questa sera, 17 marzo, su Rai 1 torna alle 23.30 Porta a Porta. La trasmissione condotta dal giornalista Bruno Vespa era stata interrotta dopo l'annuncio della positività al ...

17.03.2020

Pechino Express 2020, anticipazioni puntata 17 marzo: tappa in Cina, le coppie in gara sempre più agguerrite

In tv

Pechino Express 2020, anticipazioni puntata 17 marzo: tappa in Cina, le coppie in gara sempre più agguerrite

Pechino Express 2020, la puntata di martedì 17 marzo sarà decisamente avventurosa. Il reality in onda su Rai 2, registrato prima  dell'emergenza Coronavirus, vede le sei ...

17.03.2020

Coronavirus, anche Alessia Marcuzzi dal balcone si sgola per cantare l'Inno di Mameli

Coronavirus

Alessia Marcuzzi dal balcone si sgola per cantare l'Inno di Mameli

C'è anche Alessia Marcuzzi tra i personaggi del mondo dello spettacolo che si scatena durante i flash mob delle ore 18. La showgirl e modella si sgola nel cantare l'Inno ...

17.03.2020

Sfoglia l'edizione

Acquista l'edizione

1516361115685 Godetevi il giornale dove e quando volete

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Copyright © Gruppo Corriere S.r.l. | P.IVA 11948101008
ISSN (sito web): 2531-923X

Powered by Miles 33