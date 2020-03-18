Edicola

network

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Pubblica

comunicati

iQIYI Original Hit Variety Show "Youth With You 2" Tops iQIYI Platform's Global Trending List After Debut

18.03.2020 - 11:15

0

BEIJING, March 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In the first week of its release, the second season of Youth With You ("Youth With You 2" or the "Show"), a highly-anticipated original hit variety show created by iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ: IQ) ("iQIYI" or the "Company"), an innovative market-leading online entertainment service in China, has topped iQIYI's global trending list, leading to a significant increase in the viewing time of overseas viewers on iQIYI's variety shows. This marks the first time for a variety show to surpass a drama series as the top-ranking program since iQIYI began providing entertainment services to overseas users.

So far, Youth With You 2 has broken previous records by reaching a content popularity index of 9,000. It also achieved an index of 8,300 only two hours after the release of its first episode, making it the variety show with the highest index since iQIYI rolled out the content popularity index. The Show has also generated heated discussion on social media since its release. On China's leading social media platform, there were approximately 25 billion views garnered for posts related to the show on the night of its debut, which prompted over 50 trending topics online. In addition, posts about the show also created over 20 trending hashtags on Twitter globally, especially in Southeast Asian countries such as Thailand, Vietnam, Malaysia and the Philippines. iQIYI has also released VIP spin-off content during the run of the Show. In the first week of its release, Youth With You Season 2 VIP Version ranked third of iQIYI's trending lists in Thailand and Vietnam.

As iQIYI's first original variety show that is released in 2020, Youth With You 2 brings together an all-star cast including Youth Producer Representative KUN, the winner of Idol Producer, show mentor LISA from the international idol group BLACKPINK, and the participation of over 100 female idol trainees from 46 talent agencies. The Show provides a platform of training and competition for these idol trainees, of which at the end, only a few are selected through viewers' votes to debut as an idol group. It is also the first iQIYI original variety show that is simultaneously produced in English and Thai to better localize the content for viewers in those markets. In addition, subtitles in Chinese, English, Thai, Vietnamese, Indonesia, Malay, Spanish and Korean for the show are available on iQIYI App (International Version). iQIYI's localization strategy has been well recognized by global audiences, particularly those in Southeast Asia as iQIYI official data shows that so far, over 80% and 70% of iQIYI users in Thailand and Vietnam have watched the show respectively. 

The Show is co-created by Caviar Communications and Weibo, co-produced by Caviar Communications and iQIYI Fancy Monster Studio, and has been exclusively released on iQIYI, QIYIGUO TV and iQIYI App (International Version) since March 12.

About iQIYI, Inc.

iQIYI, Inc. is an innovative market-leading online entertainment service in China. Its corporate DNA combines creative talent with technology, fostering an environment for continuous innovation and the production of blockbuster content. iQIYI's platform features highly popular original content, as well as a comprehensive library of other professionally-produced content, partner-generated content and user generated content. The Company distinguishes itself in the online entertainment industry by its leading technology platform powered by advanced AI, big data analytics and other core proprietary technologies. iQIYI attracts a massive user base with tremendous user engagement, and has developed a diversified monetization model including membership services, online advertising services, content distribution, live broadcasting, online games, IP licensing, online literature and e-commerce.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1135135/iQIYI_Youth_With_You_2.jpg

 

Condividi le tue opinioni su Corriere dell'Umbria

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Più letti oggi

Burioni a Che tempo che fa: "Sopravvive 9 giorni sull'asfalto? No, ecco dove dura davvero"

Burioni a Che tempo che fa: "Sopravvive 9 giorni sull'asfalto? No, ecco dove dura davvero"

Coronavirus, l'uomo morto a Poggibonsi era un noto commercialista. Il contagio arrivato da Chianciano

Coronavirus, l'uomo morto a Poggibonsi era un noto commercialista. Il contagio arrivato da Chianciano

Elettra Lamborghini senza freni, svela quanti fidanzati ha avuto: "Ecco perché li ho mollati" Video

Elettra Lamborghini senza freni, svela quanti fidanzati ha avuto: "Ecco perché li ho mollati" Video

Mediagallery

INFOGRAFICA Accordi di Schengen sospeso, cosa significa? INFOGRAFICA

INFOGRAFICA Accordi di Schengen sospeso, cosa significa? INFOGRAFICA

(Agenzia Vista) Roma, 18 marzo 2020 INFOGRAFICA Accordi di Schengen sospeso, cosa significa? INFOGRAFICA L'emergenza Coronavirus mette a dura prova uno dei pilastri dell'UE: il trattato di Schengen Il trattato di Schengen è entrato in vigore a partire dal 1995 e prevede la libera circolazione delle persone all’interno dei Paesi firmatari. La presidente della Commissione europea Ursula von der ...

 
Strisce blu gratis e ztl aperta, le disposizioni del comune di Roma

Strisce blu gratis e ztl aperta, le disposizioni del comune di Roma

(Agenzia Vista) Roma, 18 marzo 2020 Strisce blu gratis e ztl aperta, le disposizioni del comune di Roma A seguito dell’emergenza coronavirus, il comune di Roma ha disposto l’apertura dei varchi Ztl e l’esenzione del pagamento delle strisce blu Fonte: Agenzia Vista / Alexander Jakhnagiev

 
Più di 50 gli ospiti al Jova House Party di Lorenzo Jovanotti

Più di 50 gli ospiti al Jova House Party di Lorenzo Jovanotti

Milano, 18 mar. (askanews) - I pomeriggi in diretta Instagram di Jovanotti, nati con il solo desiderio di fare compagnia a chi sta in casa, in pochi giorni, si sono trasformati in un vero e proprio nuovo format che raccoglie centinaia di migliaia di persone. Jova House Party è il nuovo format "d'emergenza" di Lorenzo Jovanotti. Non un concerto "da casa", non solo un incontro con i fan, ma un vero ...

 
Coronavirus, corruzione per appalti pulizie: arresti nel torinese

Coronavirus, corruzione per appalti pulizie: arresti nel torinese

Torino, 18 mar. (askanews) - Erano in trattativa per sfruttare a loro vantaggio l'emergenza Coronavirus, quando sono stati arrestati dalla Guardia di Finanza. E' successo a Nichelino, alle porte di Torino, dove sono finiti in manette un dipendente del Comune e un dipendente di una ditta di pulizia torinese, per corruzione nell'ambito degli appalti per le pulizie. In ballo c'era anche ...

 

SPETTACOLI e gossip

Bobby Solo compie 75 anni, gli auguri dell'amico Red Ronnie: "E' ancora un punk"

L'EVENTO

Bobby Solo compie 75 anni. L'amico Red Ronnie: "E' ancora un punk"

Bobby Solo spegne 75 candeline. Il cantautore di Una lacrima sul viso è infatti nato a Roma il 18 marzo del 1945. Tra i primi a fargli auguri nella mattina del 18 marzo ...

18.03.2020

Coronavirus, Le Iene tornano in onda il 9 aprile dopo il caso di contagio e intanto fanno un annuncio Video

Televisione

Coronavirus, Le Iene tornano in onda il 9 aprile dopo il caso di contagio e intanto fanno un annuncio Video

Tornano le Iene. L'ultima puntata del programma è andata in onda il 5 marzo scorso, poi è arrivato lo stop a causa di un caso di contagio da Coronavirus (leggi). Le Iene ...

18.03.2020

Coronavirus, Vasco Rossi dal medico in mascherina: "Rispetto le regole, sto a due metri da ogni persona"

Coronavirus

Vasco Rossi dal medico in mascherina: "A due metri da ogni persona"

Con "regolare mascherina" e rispettando rigorosamente la distanza di due metri da ogni persona che incontra. Anche Vasco Rossi, uno che alle regole è stato sempre molto ...

18.03.2020

Sfoglia l'edizione

Acquista l'edizione

1516361115685 Godetevi il giornale dove e quando volete

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Copyright © Gruppo Corriere S.r.l. | P.IVA 11948101008
ISSN (sito web): 2531-923X

Powered by Miles 33