Westinghouse Wins Fuel Contract Extension For American Electric Power's D.C. Cook Nuclear Plant

CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania, March 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Westinghouse Electric Company announced that it has signed a nuclear fuel and related services contract extension with American Electric Power (AEP) for its two pressurized water reactor units at the D.C. Cook Nuclear Plant in Bridgman, Michigan.

"This contract extension illustrates the strong, long-time partnership we have with AEP," said Patrick Fragman, Westinghouse president and chief executive officer. "For more than 20 years, AEP has trusted Westinghouse to be its fuel provider. We are proud to partner with AEP and D.C. Cook as they provide clean energy to 1.5 million people in southwestern Michigan through 2037."

Under the terms of the agreement, Westinghouse will deliver 15 additional regions – or batches of fuel assemblies – of the Westinghouse Upgrade fuel with Optimized ZIRLO™ to Unit 1 and Westinghouse OFA fuel with balanced vanes mid-grids and Optimized ZIRLO to Unit 2. Optimized ZIRLO advanced cladding allows for increased corrosion margin, enabling plants to attain flawless fuel performance while achieving higher burnup and increased fuel temperatures.

The contract includes Westinghouse's innovative PRIME™ package that is built on the proven fuel reliability of Westinghouse PWR fuel products. The package features structural stiffness for margin against fuel assembly distortion, advanced materials to support high burnup and low corrosion, and multiple layers of defense against debris.

"Nuclear power plays a key role in AEP's diverse energy portfolio," said Joel Gebbie, AEP senior vice president and chief nuclear officer, D.C. Cook Nuclear Plant. "Our work with Westinghouse will ensure that D.C. Cook continues to power bright futures with safe and reliable fuel."

Westinghouse Electric Company is the world's pioneering nuclear energy company and is a leading supplier of nuclear plant products and technologies to utilities throughout the world. Westinghouse supplied the world's first commercial pressurized water reactor in 1957 in Shippingport, Pa., U.S. Today, Westinghouse technology is the basis for approximately one-half of the world's operating nuclear plants. For more information, please visit www.westinghousenuclear.com

Contact: Sarah CassellaDirector, External Communications Westinghouse Electric Company Telephone: +1 412-374- 4744 Email: cassels@westinghouse.com