Pharmascience Inc. launches pms-FLUTICASONE PROPIONATE/SALMETEROL DPI for the maintenance treatment of asthma and COPD

18.03.2020 - 13:45

0

MONTREAL, March 18, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Pharmascience Inc. is proud to bring to market a new product for the maintenance treatment of asthma and COPD. pms-FLUTICASONE PROPIONATE/SALMETEROL DPI, a generic alternative to ADVAIR DISKUS™ is now available in Canada in the same inhaler device as *ADVAIR DISKUS™.

Pharmascience is a leading Canadian manufacturer of prescription, over-the-counter, and behind-the-counter generics and has a portfolio of more than 2,000 products.

"Pharmascience is proud to launch this important product and to be bringing a lower cost alternative solution to this very complex market. We continue to build our respiratory franchise and are committed to patients and other stakeholders," said Al Moghaddam, Vice President and General Manager of Pharmascience Canada, "The launch of pms-FLUTICASONE PROPIONATE/SALMETEROL DPI reflects our corporate commitment to the Canadian community."

About Pharmascience Inc.

Founded in 1983, Pharmascience Inc. is the largest pharmaceutical employer in Quebec with 1,500 employees proudly headquartered in Montreal. Pharmascience Inc. is a full-service privately owned pharmaceutical company with strong roots in Canada and a growing global reach with product distribution in over 60 countries. Ranked 56th among Canada's top 100 Research & Development (R&D) investors with over $43 million invested in 2018, Pharmascience Inc. is the 4th largest manufacturer of over-the-counter generic drugs in the country.

Pharmascience Inc. has strong values based on the importance of investing in its employees and young people. Through various programs and initiatives, the company ensures it supports their personal development and life. Pharmascience Inc. has proudly been recognized for its investments by being selected as one of Canada's Top Employers for Young People in 2020 and named as one of Montreal's best employers, as part of the Canada's Top 100 Employers project. The prestigious Forbes magazine ranked Pharmascience Inc. among its list of top 300 employers as well for 2020.

For product information, please contact Pharmascience Medical Information at 1-888-550-6060.

*ADVAIR™ and DISKUS™ are trademarks owned by or licensed to the GSK group of companies.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Andrea FrascioneCommunications ManagerMediaInquiries@pharmascience.com514-796-4067

