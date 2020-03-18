Edicola

INOXCVA Signs MoU With Shell Energy India for LNG Distribution

18.03.2020 - 14:45

0

- Partnership to augment gas-based economy in the country giving enhanced access to LNG by virtual pipeline

MUMBAI, India, March 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- INOX India Pvt Ltd (INOX), global leaders in Cryogenic Liquid Storage, Distribution and Re-Gas solutions have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Shell Energy India Pvt Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of Royal Dutch Shell plc, for partnering and developing the market for LNG supply by Road from Shell's LNG Terminal in Hazira (District Surat), Gujarat. The MoU envisages deployment of distribution infrastructure including logistics and receiving facilities at customer end and will offer LNG access to the customers not connected to the pipelines. This will help in increasing the penetration and consumption of clean, reliable and cost-efficient LNG to commercial and industrial (C&I) users all over the country. The MoU also covers the cooperation in developing a larger market for LNG as a transport fuel for long-haul heavy-duty trucks and buses.

Shell Energy India (SEI) owns and operates a 5 MMTPA LNG Receiving, Storage and Regasification Terminal at Hazira in Gujarat. SEI is building a truck loading facility at its Hazira Terminal and the partnership with INOX, will help Shell to develop the market for LNG as a preferred fuel in the rapidly growing city gas distribution, LCNG and industrial sector as well as usage of LNG as an auto fuel.

Announcing the MoU, Siddharth Jain, Executive Director, INOX India Pvt Ltd said, "Our partnership with Shell, underlines INOX's innovativeness and our futuristic approach. LNG is not only a clean and cost-effective fuel but is also safe and reliable. We are delighted that our collaborated efforts will make this green fuel more accessible. A larger gas-based industrial ecosystem augurs well with Indian economy as well as for the environment at the same time and is a win-win situation for all stakeholders."

Speaking on the occasion, Ashwani Dudeja, Country Head, Shell Energy India added, "We look forward to working with INOX to deliver LNG by trucks and create access to LNG for customers not connected via pipeline. There is a growing demand for gas, the cleanest-burning fossil fuel, from the City Gas Distribution sector, commercial and industrial customers and as a fuel for heavy-duty transport. We are excited to explore this new segment and develop other such partnerships which will enable us to continue playing a key role in meeting India's long-term need for more and cleaner energy."

As a market leader for safe and reliable transportation and distribution of LNG by road, INOX is known for its innovative and future-ready solutions, customized to the needs of global gas consumers. Since commissioning its first small scale LNG installation at the Halol Plant of General Motors in year 2010, INOX has successfully installed more than 35 such facilities across the country, under its GoLNG brand. Propagating the use of LNG as a clean and environment-friendly source of energy, INOX's GoLNG transport tankers have collectively logged more than 6.5 Million KMs and distributed ~100,000 Metric Tonnes of LNG to its consumers spread all over the country.

About INOX India Pvt. Ltd

INOX India Pvt. Ltd ( INOX India) is one of the largest manufacturers of Cryogenic Storage, Re-gas and Distribution Systems for LNG, Industrial Gases and Cryo-Scientific applications with operations in India, Brazil & Europe. The Company has an extensive user base, spread across more than 100 countries and is serviced by a network of after-sales support associates in 25 countries. The Company's key strength lies in design engineering, manufacturing, supply and commissioning of Cryogenic turnkey packaged systems with reputation and a vision to deliver a significantly higher value to its consumers. For more information, please visit www.inoxcva.com

 

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1135217/Ashwani_Dudeja_with_Siddharth_Jain.jpgLogo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1135218/INOXCVA_Logo.jpg

 

 

