Edicola

network

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Pubblica

comunicati

Avantor® Launches New Protein A Chromatography Resin - PROchievA - that Provides Supply Chain Flexibility and Improves Downstream Purification Performance for Monoclonal Antibodies (mAbs) Production

18.03.2020 - 14:45

0

New high purity resin advances bioprocessing and brings choice and efficiencies to mAbs production workflow processes and protocols

Monoclonal antibody drugs treat a wide variety of clinical indications – for cancer treatments, mAbs enlist natural immune system functions to fight the disease

RADNOR, Pennsylvania, March 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Avantor, Inc. (NYSE: AVTR), a leading global provider of mission-critical products and services to customers in the life sciences, advanced technologies and applied materials industries, today announced a new recombinant Protein A affinity chromatography resin used to purify antibodies during mAbs production.

Healthcare demand is increasing rapidly across most of the world, driven principally by aging populations, an increased prevalence of chronic diseases and improved access to healthcare. Monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) are proteins engineered to mimic or enhance the body's immune system. Biopharmaceutical manufacturers are pursuing ways to optimize the mAbs production process for increased efficiency, speed-to-market and cost reduction.

Protein A chromatography is a proven downstream purification step in manufacturing mAbs. Yet, there remains a need to reduce the total purification costs while improving purity and yield. The new Avantor® recombinant protein A resin addresses these challenges.  

Dr. Ger Brophy, Executive Vice President for Biopharma Production at Avantor, said, "Biopharmaceutical developers and manufacturers are urgently seeking new tools to drive more efficiency in their production processes. But they cannot compromise on quality standards as they work to provide powerful medicines to patients in a timely, safe and efficient manner."

In performance tests conducted against other best-in-class Protein A resins on the market today, Avantor's novel J.T.Baker® BAKERBOND® PROchievA™ recombinant protein A resin demonstrated high performance and provided best-in-class purification in the critical Protein A affinity chromatography step of mAbs manufacturing. Avantor's resin is compatible with current manufacturing standards which ensures continuity in workflow processes and compliance protocols.

"Our resin provides customers with a best-in-class, high-performing alternative to existing purification technology, with the benefit of greater supply chain flexibility and security," added Dr. Brophy.

The BAKERBOND® PROchievA™ resin is manufactured at Avantor's Bridgewater Innovation Center in N.J., USA and is the company's latest example of driving improved bioprocessing efficiencies for the Life Sciences industry. Avantor recently teamed up with the National Institute for Bioprocessing Research and Training (NIBRT) in Dublin, Ireland to address downstream bottlenecks in buffer preparation when producing mAbs. More recently Avantor opened its ninth Innovation and Customer Support Center, which is located in Shanghai, China.  

The new resin enhances Avantor's J.T.Baker® family of products for biopharmaceutical research and production. Avantor's J.T.Baker® brand chromatography products allow biopharma manufacturers to realize higher production efficiencies, meet stringent regulatory requirements and accelerate regulatory approval in bringing new therapies to market.

For more information about the BAKERBOND® PROchievA™ resin and other J.T.Baker® chromatography products, visit www2.avantorsciences.com/ProteinA.

For information about Avantor's biopharma capabilities in monoclonal antibodies, recombinant proteins, vaccines, cell and gene therapies and small molecule products, visit www.avantorsciences.com/en/biopharma.html.

About AvantorAvantor® is a leading global provider of mission-critical products and services to customers in the life sciences, advanced technologies and applied materials industries. The company operates in more than 30 countries and delivers an extensive portfolio of products and services. As our channel brand, VWR offers an integrated, seamless purchasing experience that is optimized for the way our customers do business. We set science in motion to create a better world. For information, visit www.avantorsciences.com.

Global Media ContactRobert DonohoeSenior Director, Corporate CommunicationsAvantorOffice: 610-386-6420Mobile: 484-688-4730Robert.Donohoe@avantorsciences.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1122321/Avantor_Protein_A_PROchievA.jpg  Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/718849/avantor_Logo.jpg

Condividi le tue opinioni su Corriere dell'Umbria

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Più letti oggi

Burioni a Che tempo che fa: "Sopravvive 9 giorni sull'asfalto? No, ecco dove dura davvero"

Burioni a Che tempo che fa: "Sopravvive 9 giorni sull'asfalto? No, ecco dove dura davvero"

Coronavirus, l'uomo morto a Poggibonsi era un noto commercialista. Il contagio arrivato da Chianciano

Coronavirus, l'uomo morto a Poggibonsi era un noto commercialista. Il contagio arrivato da Chianciano

Elettra Lamborghini senza freni, svela quanti fidanzati ha avuto: "Ecco perché li ho mollati" Video

Elettra Lamborghini senza freni, svela quanti fidanzati ha avuto: "Ecco perché li ho mollati" Video

Mediagallery

INFOGRAFICA Accordi di Schengen sospeso, cosa significa? INFOGRAFICA

INFOGRAFICA Accordi di Schengen sospeso, cosa significa? INFOGRAFICA

(Agenzia Vista) Roma, 18 marzo 2020 INFOGRAFICA Accordi di Schengen sospeso, cosa significa? INFOGRAFICA L'emergenza Coronavirus mette a dura prova uno dei pilastri dell'UE: il trattato di Schengen Il trattato di Schengen è entrato in vigore a partire dal 1995 e prevede la libera circolazione delle persone all’interno dei Paesi firmatari. La presidente della Commissione europea Ursula von der ...

 
Strisce blu gratis e ztl aperta, le disposizioni del comune di Roma

Strisce blu gratis e ztl aperta, le disposizioni del comune di Roma

(Agenzia Vista) Roma, 18 marzo 2020 Strisce blu gratis e ztl aperta, le disposizioni del comune di Roma A seguito dell’emergenza coronavirus, il comune di Roma ha disposto l’apertura dei varchi Ztl e l’esenzione del pagamento delle strisce blu Fonte: Agenzia Vista / Alexander Jakhnagiev

 
Più di 50 gli ospiti al Jova House Party di Lorenzo Jovanotti

Più di 50 gli ospiti al Jova House Party di Lorenzo Jovanotti

Milano, 18 mar. (askanews) - I pomeriggi in diretta Instagram di Jovanotti, nati con il solo desiderio di fare compagnia a chi sta in casa, in pochi giorni, si sono trasformati in un vero e proprio nuovo format che raccoglie centinaia di migliaia di persone. Jova House Party è il nuovo format "d'emergenza" di Lorenzo Jovanotti. Non un concerto "da casa", non solo un incontro con i fan, ma un vero ...

 
Coronavirus, corruzione per appalti pulizie: arresti nel torinese

Coronavirus, corruzione per appalti pulizie: arresti nel torinese

Torino, 18 mar. (askanews) - Erano in trattativa per sfruttare a loro vantaggio l'emergenza Coronavirus, quando sono stati arrestati dalla Guardia di Finanza. E' successo a Nichelino, alle porte di Torino, dove sono finiti in manette un dipendente del Comune e un dipendente di una ditta di pulizia torinese, per corruzione nell'ambito degli appalti per le pulizie. In ballo c'era anche ...

 

SPETTACOLI e gossip

Bobby Solo compie 75 anni, gli auguri dell'amico Red Ronnie: "E' ancora un punk"

L'EVENTO

Bobby Solo compie 75 anni. L'amico Red Ronnie: "E' ancora un punk"

Bobby Solo spegne 75 candeline. Il cantautore di Una lacrima sul viso è infatti nato a Roma il 18 marzo del 1945. Tra i primi a fargli auguri nella mattina del 18 marzo ...

18.03.2020

Coronavirus, Le Iene tornano in onda il 9 aprile dopo il caso di contagio e intanto fanno un annuncio Video

Televisione

Coronavirus, Le Iene tornano in onda il 9 aprile dopo il caso di contagio e intanto fanno un annuncio Video

Tornano le Iene. L'ultima puntata del programma è andata in onda il 5 marzo scorso, poi è arrivato lo stop a causa di un caso di contagio da Coronavirus (leggi). Le Iene ...

18.03.2020

Coronavirus, Vasco Rossi dal medico in mascherina: "Rispetto le regole, sto a due metri da ogni persona"

Coronavirus

Vasco Rossi dal medico in mascherina: "A due metri da ogni persona"

Con "regolare mascherina" e rispettando rigorosamente la distanza di due metri da ogni persona che incontra. Anche Vasco Rossi, uno che alle regole è stato sempre molto ...

18.03.2020

Sfoglia l'edizione

Acquista l'edizione

1516361115685 Godetevi il giornale dove e quando volete

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Copyright © Gruppo Corriere S.r.l. | P.IVA 11948101008
ISSN (sito web): 2531-923X

Powered by Miles 33