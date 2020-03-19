Edicola

network

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Pubblica

comunicati

Glooko Enables Remote Patient Care at No Charge to Medical Clinics and People with Diabetes to Minimize Risk During Pandemic

19.03.2020 - 09:15

0

STATEMENT FROM GLOOKO RE: COVID-19 SERVICE

MOUNTAIN VIEW, California, March 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Throughout this challenging time of the COVID-19 pandemic, Glooko, a leading diabetes software company that enables people with diabetes and clinicians to manage care in real-time, is committed to helping ensure the health and well-being of people with diabetes, their caregivers, and their healthcare professionals.  Glooko is therefore taking action to serve the global diabetes community by providing a no-charge remote-care solution that provides live patient-to-clinician connectivity.

As many efforts undertaken in our communities are aimed at reducing the chances of being exposed to and spreading COVID-19, individuals who have chronic conditions like diabetes and contract the virus appear to be at a higher risk for developing complications; as such limiting exposure is critical. For certain appointments, healthcare professionals may determine that the patient and their care team would be best served by a remote review of the patient's personal diabetes data and a corresponding telehealth consult, reserving in-office visits only for those appointments where a patient's medical status truly requires in-person treatment.

To minimize the risk to people with diabetes during this time by broadening access to remote medical appointments with healthcare providers, Glooko is offering its secure, privacy-protected remote-care solution at no charge to medical clinics and people with diabetes as a public service until the greatest threat of the pandemic has subsided.

This public service is being made available to medical clinics and people with diabetes in countries where Glooko technology is already provided.  Interested medical clinics and people with diabetes can learn more about how to access the Glooko remote-care solution at www.glooko.com.

About Glooko

Glooko's universal diabetes software products provide insights to improve outcomes for people with diabetes and their care teams. The Glooko product suite contains the Glooko and diasend® by Glooko diabetes management solutions, which integrate with many of the leading EHR systems used today. Both systems synchronize data from more than 190 diabetes devices and activity trackers, and they deliver integrated, timely and useful patient data, including glucose levels, blood pressure, weight, and food, insulin and medication intake. Trusted by the world's leaders in diabetes care, our solutions cover more than 2.8 million people with diabetes and are used in 9,000+ clinic locations in 25 countries across 15 languages. Learn more by visiting www.glooko.com.

Media Contact:PR@Glooko.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1043398/Glooko_Logo.jpg

Condividi le tue opinioni su Corriere dell'Umbria

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Più letti oggi

Coronavirus, c'è un gruppo sanguigno più a rischio: i risultati di uno studio sul Covid-19

Coronavirus, c'è un gruppo sanguigno più a rischio: i risultati di uno studio sul Covid-19

Coronavirus: arriva carta famiglia, sconti e agevolazioni per chi ha figli. Si può chiedere dal 18 marzo 2020

Coronavirus: arriva carta famiglia, sconti e agevolazioni per chi ha figli. Si può chiedere dal 18 marzo 2020

Coronavirus, Ministero della Salute: "Contagio da superfici limitato, ma attenzione tenetele pulite così"

Coronavirus, Ministero della Salute: "Contagio da superfici limitato, ma attenzione tenetele pulite così"

Mediagallery

Coronavirus, anche il Regno Unito ora ha paura. A Londra caccia ai disinfettanti. Chiusi uffici della city
Coronavirus

Il Regno Unito ora ha paura. A Londra caccia ai disinfettanti

di Giovanna Belardi Adesso anche il Regno Unito trema per il Coronavirus. E in Gran Bretagna vivono migliaia di italiani. In queste ore vanno a caccia di disinfettanti e alcol, per cercare di difendersi dal Covid19. Visto che nei supermercati alcuni articoli iniziano a scarseggiare, c'è chi fa riferimento ai mercati etnici per esempio a Londra, nei quartieri intorno alla city. Molti uffici sono ...

 
Coronavirus. Allo IOR di Bologna primo intervento su una paziente positiva al Covid19

Coronavirus. Allo IOR di Bologna primo intervento su una paziente positiva al Covid19

(Agenzia Vista) Bologna, 19 marzo 2020 Coronavirus. Allo IOR dii Bologna primo intervento su una paziente positiva al Covid19 L'emergenza Coronavirus non ferma le sale operatorie: all'IRCCS Istituto Ortopedico Rizzoli, ad esempio, è stato eseguito il primo intervento su una paziente positiva al Covid-19, ovviamente con una procedura di massima sicurezza anche per chirurghi, pazienti e operatori ...

 
Coronavirus, Merkel: "La piu' grande sfida dalla seconda guerra mondiale"

Coronavirus, Merkel: "La piu' grande sfida dalla seconda guerra mondiale"

(Agenzia Vista) Berlino, 19 marzo 2020 Coronavirus, Merkel la piu' grande sfida dalla seconda guerra mondiale "Il Coronavirus sta cambiando radicalmente la vita del nostro paese, la nostra idea di normalità, di vita pubblica, di interazione sociale. Milioni di voi non possono andare a lavoro, i bambini non possono andare a scuola. I teatri, i cinema, i negozi sono chiusi. Ma quel che maggiormente ...

 
Le spettacolari immagini di Firenze vista dal drone nei giorni del Coronavirus

Le spettacolari immagini di Firenze vista dal drone nei giorni del Coronavirus

(Agenzia Vista) Firenze, 19 marzo 2020 Le spettacolari immagini di Firenze vista dal drone nei giorni del Coronavirus L'invito a restare a casa per contrastare il contagio viene rispettato. La città è deserta, piange il cuore a vederla così, ma resta sempre la più bella sono Comuni che si sono resi disponibili ad accettarle. / fonte Città Metropolitana di Firenze Fonte: Agenzia Vista / Alexander ...

 

SPETTACOLI e gossip

Stasera in tv, film e programmi di oggi giovedì 19 marzo 2020: cosa vedere, da Don Matteo ad Attacco al potere

Televisione

Stasera in tv, film e programmi di oggi giovedì 19 marzo 2020: cosa vedere, da Don Matteo ad Attacco al potere

Film, programmi e canali: ecco cosa vedere stasera in tv. Una ricca programmazione quella di giovedì 19 marzo 2020: da Don Matteo ad Attacco al potere, ma c'è molto di più. ...

19.03.2020

Coronavirus, programmazione tv stravolta: Ciao Darwin torna su Canale 5 sabato 21 marzo 2020

Palinsesto

Coronavirus, programmazione tv stravolta: Ciao Darwin torna su Canale 5 sabato 21 marzo 2020

L'emergenza Coronavirus costringe a rivoluzionare i palinsesti delle emittenti televisive. Su Canale 5 novità in prima serata sabato 21 marzo 2020. Per approfondire leggi ...

19.03.2020

Stasera in tv, il film thriller "Attacco al potere" su Rai2 giovedì 19 marzo in prima serata. Cast d'eccezione

Televisione

Stasera in tv, il film thriller "Attacco al potere" su Rai2 giovedì 19 marzo in prima serata. Cast d'eccezione

Film per gli italiani costretti a casa per l'emergenza Coronavirus. Una prima serata con un "classico" del thriller, è quella di stasera, giovedì 19 marzo, su Rai2. Alle ore ...

19.03.2020

Sfoglia l'edizione

Acquista l'edizione

1516361115685 Godetevi il giornale dove e quando volete

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Copyright © Gruppo Corriere S.r.l. | P.IVA 11948101008
ISSN (sito web): 2531-923X

Powered by Miles 33