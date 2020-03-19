Edicola

Changan automobile UNI-T stunningly debut with astonishing design and high-intelligent technology

19.03.2020 - 09:15

CHONGQING, China, March 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, China-based automaker Changan Automobile's new model UNI-T made its formal worldwide debut, leveraging several futuristic technologies in tandem with a unique, avant-garde look. The model aroused heated debates with its AI-chip intelligent vehicle system, L3 autonomous driving system, which further demonstrates the carmaker's adoption of futuristic technologies and provide consumers with a smarter and superior driving experience.

Changan UNI-T instantly stunned the car industry as soon as its debut at the live launch. In terms of aesthetics, the UNI-T has broken the boundary of the traditional look and feel, creating an exciting "fashion-forward" design for the front of the vehicle by way of a borderless grid. The trapezoid-cut diamond look of the front end forms the basic concept around which the silhouette of the entire vehicle evolves, forming an integrated whole. The handles are hidden on the front and rear doors, perfectly blending into the motion and tension of the body curve, and the V-shape tail wing yields an eye-catching design that combines both aesthetics and functionality.

Changan UNI-T also balances technologies with simplicity in the interior design. The integrated dual 10.25-inch high-definition touch screen, along with the simple button layout and smart central control line, delivers an aesthetically pleasing interface for the operation. The horizontal shift handle, modeled on the design of the spaceships of the future, gives a full scientific styling mixed with advanced principles.

Changan UNI-T's intelligent vehicle system, equipped with an AI chip coupled with the fatigue and facial recognition system for the driver, enables a more precise, efficient and comfortable human-computer interaction. Based on a deep understanding of driver expectations, it gives everyone the feeling of futuristic science fiction, which will appeal to the new-generation young consumers.

Once autonomous driving becomes a reality in China, Changan plans to fully introduce the L3 self-driving system into the UNI-T model and expects to lead the way in going intelligent across China's auto industry.

Changan UNI-T, one of the most intelligent and technologically advanced SUVs in the Chinese auto markets, with a high level of expectation that will prove to be highly popular among young consumers.

di Giovanna Belardi Adesso anche il Regno Unito trema per il Coronavirus. E in Gran Bretagna vivono migliaia di italiani. In queste ore vanno a caccia di disinfettanti e alcol, per cercare di difendersi dal Covid19. Visto che nei supermercati alcuni articoli iniziano a scarseggiare, c'è chi fa riferimento ai mercati etnici per esempio a Londra, nei quartieri intorno alla city. Molti uffici sono ...

 
(Agenzia Vista) Bologna, 19 marzo 2020 Coronavirus. Allo IOR dii Bologna primo intervento su una paziente positiva al Covid19 L'emergenza Coronavirus non ferma le sale operatorie: all'IRCCS Istituto Ortopedico Rizzoli, ad esempio, è stato eseguito il primo intervento su una paziente positiva al Covid-19, ovviamente con una procedura di massima sicurezza anche per chirurghi, pazienti e operatori ...

 
(Agenzia Vista) Berlino, 19 marzo 2020 Coronavirus, Merkel la piu' grande sfida dalla seconda guerra mondiale "Il Coronavirus sta cambiando radicalmente la vita del nostro paese, la nostra idea di normalità, di vita pubblica, di interazione sociale. Milioni di voi non possono andare a lavoro, i bambini non possono andare a scuola. I teatri, i cinema, i negozi sono chiusi. Ma quel che maggiormente ...

 
(Agenzia Vista) Firenze, 19 marzo 2020 Le spettacolari immagini di Firenze vista dal drone nei giorni del Coronavirus L'invito a restare a casa per contrastare il contagio viene rispettato. La città è deserta, piange il cuore a vederla così, ma resta sempre la più bella sono Comuni che si sono resi disponibili ad accettarle. / fonte Città Metropolitana di Firenze Fonte: Agenzia Vista / Alexander ...

 

Film, programmi e canali: ecco cosa vedere stasera in tv. Una ricca programmazione quella di giovedì 19 marzo 2020: da Don Matteo ad Attacco al potere, ma c'è molto di più. ...

19.03.2020

L'emergenza Coronavirus costringe a rivoluzionare i palinsesti delle emittenti televisive. Su Canale 5 novità in prima serata sabato 21 marzo 2020. Per approfondire leggi ...

19.03.2020

Film per gli italiani costretti a casa per l'emergenza Coronavirus. Una prima serata con un "classico" del thriller, è quella di stasera, giovedì 19 marzo, su Rai2. Alle ore ...

19.03.2020

