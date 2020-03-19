Edicola

network

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Pubblica

comunicati

Roivant Announces Development of Anti-GM-CSF Monoclonal Antibody to Prevent and Treat Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) in Patients with COVID-19

19.03.2020 - 09:15

0

- Gimsilumab is a monoclonal antibody that targets GM-CSF, a pro-inflammatory cytokine found to be up-regulated in COVID-19 patients

- Emerging clinical evidence in COVID-19 patients suggests that GM-CSF contributes to immunopathology caused by SARS-CoV-2 in patients with or at risk of developing ARDS

- ARDS is a serious complication of COVID-19 which necessitates hospitalization and mechanical ventilation or other life support measures

- A Phase 1 study of gimsilumab conducted by Roivant completed dosing last month following extensive non-clinical research; gimsilumab treatment has been associated with a favorable safety and tolerability profile to date

NEW YORK and BASEL, Switzerland, March 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Roivant Sciences today announced that it has engaged with regulators in the United States, Europe, and Asia to rapidly advance the clinical development of gimsilumab for the treatment of acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) associated with severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) infection.

Gimsilumab is a clinical-stage, fully human monoclonal antibody targeting granulocyte-macrophage colony stimulating factor (GM-CSF). GM-CSF is a pro-inflammatory cytokine found to be up-regulated in the serum of COVID-19 patients according to recent data from patients in China1. The percentages of GM-CSF-expressing CD4+ T cells (Th1), CD8+ T cells, NK cells, and B cells have been observed to be significantly higher in the blood of ICU-admitted COVID-19 patients when compared with healthy controls2. These reported immunological changes also appear to be more pronounced in ICU-admitted COVID-19 patients versus non-ICU patients.

GM-CSF boosts the expression of pro-inflammatory cytokines such as TNF, IL-6, and IL-23 in addition to promoting the differentiation of Th1/17 cells and the polarization of macrophages to a M1-like phenotype3. Increased levels of GM-CSF result in positive feedback which further elevates these inflammatory mediators. In severe patients infected with COVID-19, it has been suggested that GM-CSF could be the key link between the 'pulmonary syndrome-initiating capacity' of pathogenic Th1 cells and the feedback loop of inflammatory monocytes – which in turn secrete additional GM-CSF and IL-62. Taken together with the differentially elevated levels of GM-CSF observed in seriously ill COVID-19 patients, GM-CSF's breadth of activity and its potential role as a central driver of pathology make it a promising target for clinical research1-4.

"Up-regulation of GM-CSF appears to characterize progression to ARDS and death in COVID-19," said Dr. Elizabeth Volkmann, founder and co-director of the UCLA Connective Tissue Disease-Related Interstitial Lung Disease Program. "Targeting GM-CSF represents a promising strategy for curbing lung damage while allowing time for the virus to clear. It is my hope that gimsilumab will reduce mortality from COVID-19 and help improve the lives of those affected by this emerging public health crisis."

Gimsilumab has been tested in numerous non-clinical studies and two clinical studies, including a 4-week Phase 1 study of a subcutaneous formulation in healthy volunteers conducted by Roivant which completed dosing last month. Gimsilumab has demonstrated a favorable safety and tolerability profile based on data collected to date, with no serious adverse events reported.

Roivant will prioritize trials of gimsilumab in patients with COVID-19 instead of a Phase 2 trial in a separate disease area which had been previously planned. Clinical trials of gimsilumab in patients with COVID-19 will commence upon approval by relevant regulatory authorities.

About COVID-19-Induced ARDS

COVID-19 is an infectious disease caused by SARS-CoV-2. COVID-19 has become a global pandemic, with over 200,000 confirmed cases and over 8,000 deaths reported to date. Patients with severe cases of COVID-19 experience severe viral pneumonia that can progress to acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) and death.

ARDS is an acute, life-threatening inflammatory lung injury characterized by hypoxia – a lack of oxygen to the tissue – and stiff lungs due to increased pulmonary vascular permeability5. ARDS necessitates hospitalization and mechanical ventilation. A rapid increase in patients with ARDS presents a major challenge for the global public health system given limited hospital beds and ventilators. When implementing standard of care, including mechanical ventilation, ARDS has an overall mortality rate of 41%6.

About Gimsilumab

Gimsilumab is a clinical-stage, fully human anti-granulocyte-macrophage colony stimulating factor (GM-CSF) monoclonal antibody. GM-CSF is a cytokine implicated in many autoimmune disorders that acts as a pro-inflammatory signal, prompting macrophages to launch an immune cascade that ultimately results in tissue damage.

About Roivant Sciences

Roivant Sciences aims to improve health by rapidly delivering innovative medicines and technologies to patients. Roivant does this by building Vants – nimble, entrepreneurial biotech and healthcare technology companies with a unique approach to sourcing talent, aligning incentives, and deploying technology to drive greater efficiency in R&D and commercialization.

For more information, please visit www.roivant.com.

Media Contact:Paul Davispaul.davis@roivant.com

Clinical Trial Contact:Simon Lowrysimon.lowry@roivant.com

 

Condividi le tue opinioni su Corriere dell'Umbria

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Più letti oggi

Coronavirus, c'è un gruppo sanguigno più a rischio: i risultati di uno studio sul Covid-19

Coronavirus, c'è un gruppo sanguigno più a rischio: i risultati di uno studio sul Covid-19

Coronavirus: arriva carta famiglia, sconti e agevolazioni per chi ha figli. Si può chiedere dal 18 marzo 2020

Coronavirus: arriva carta famiglia, sconti e agevolazioni per chi ha figli. Si può chiedere dal 18 marzo 2020

Coronavirus, Ministero della Salute: "Contagio da superfici limitato, ma attenzione tenetele pulite così"

Coronavirus, Ministero della Salute: "Contagio da superfici limitato, ma attenzione tenetele pulite così"

Mediagallery

Coronavirus, anche il Regno Unito ora ha paura. A Londra caccia ai disinfettanti. Chiusi uffici della city
Coronavirus

Il Regno Unito ora ha paura. A Londra caccia ai disinfettanti

di Giovanna Belardi Adesso anche il Regno Unito trema per il Coronavirus. E in Gran Bretagna vivono migliaia di italiani. In queste ore vanno a caccia di disinfettanti e alcol, per cercare di difendersi dal Covid19. Visto che nei supermercati alcuni articoli iniziano a scarseggiare, c'è chi fa riferimento ai mercati etnici per esempio a Londra, nei quartieri intorno alla city. Molti uffici sono ...

 
Coronavirus. Allo IOR di Bologna primo intervento su una paziente positiva al Covid19

Coronavirus. Allo IOR di Bologna primo intervento su una paziente positiva al Covid19

(Agenzia Vista) Bologna, 19 marzo 2020 Coronavirus. Allo IOR dii Bologna primo intervento su una paziente positiva al Covid19 L'emergenza Coronavirus non ferma le sale operatorie: all'IRCCS Istituto Ortopedico Rizzoli, ad esempio, è stato eseguito il primo intervento su una paziente positiva al Covid-19, ovviamente con una procedura di massima sicurezza anche per chirurghi, pazienti e operatori ...

 
Coronavirus, Merkel: "La piu' grande sfida dalla seconda guerra mondiale"

Coronavirus, Merkel: "La piu' grande sfida dalla seconda guerra mondiale"

(Agenzia Vista) Berlino, 19 marzo 2020 Coronavirus, Merkel la piu' grande sfida dalla seconda guerra mondiale "Il Coronavirus sta cambiando radicalmente la vita del nostro paese, la nostra idea di normalità, di vita pubblica, di interazione sociale. Milioni di voi non possono andare a lavoro, i bambini non possono andare a scuola. I teatri, i cinema, i negozi sono chiusi. Ma quel che maggiormente ...

 
Le spettacolari immagini di Firenze vista dal drone nei giorni del Coronavirus

Le spettacolari immagini di Firenze vista dal drone nei giorni del Coronavirus

(Agenzia Vista) Firenze, 19 marzo 2020 Le spettacolari immagini di Firenze vista dal drone nei giorni del Coronavirus L'invito a restare a casa per contrastare il contagio viene rispettato. La città è deserta, piange il cuore a vederla così, ma resta sempre la più bella sono Comuni che si sono resi disponibili ad accettarle. / fonte Città Metropolitana di Firenze Fonte: Agenzia Vista / Alexander ...

 

SPETTACOLI e gossip

Stasera in tv, film e programmi di oggi giovedì 19 marzo 2020: cosa vedere, da Don Matteo ad Attacco al potere

Televisione

Stasera in tv, film e programmi di oggi giovedì 19 marzo 2020: cosa vedere, da Don Matteo ad Attacco al potere

Film, programmi e canali: ecco cosa vedere stasera in tv. Una ricca programmazione quella di giovedì 19 marzo 2020: da Don Matteo ad Attacco al potere, ma c'è molto di più. ...

19.03.2020

Coronavirus, programmazione tv stravolta: Ciao Darwin torna su Canale 5 sabato 21 marzo 2020

Palinsesto

Coronavirus, programmazione tv stravolta: Ciao Darwin torna su Canale 5 sabato 21 marzo 2020

L'emergenza Coronavirus costringe a rivoluzionare i palinsesti delle emittenti televisive. Su Canale 5 novità in prima serata sabato 21 marzo 2020. Per approfondire leggi ...

19.03.2020

Stasera in tv, il film thriller "Attacco al potere" su Rai2 giovedì 19 marzo in prima serata. Cast d'eccezione

Televisione

Stasera in tv, il film thriller "Attacco al potere" su Rai2 giovedì 19 marzo in prima serata. Cast d'eccezione

Film per gli italiani costretti a casa per l'emergenza Coronavirus. Una prima serata con un "classico" del thriller, è quella di stasera, giovedì 19 marzo, su Rai2. Alle ore ...

19.03.2020

Sfoglia l'edizione

Acquista l'edizione

1516361115685 Godetevi il giornale dove e quando volete

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Copyright © Gruppo Corriere S.r.l. | P.IVA 11948101008
ISSN (sito web): 2531-923X

Powered by Miles 33