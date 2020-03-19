Edicola

network

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Pubblica

comunicati

Risen Energy to provide 20MW of 500W modules to Malaysia-based Tokai Engineering, representing the world's first order for the more powerful modules

19.03.2020 - 09:15

0

NINGBO, China, March 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Chinese A-share market-listed PV leader Risen Energy Co., Ltd. recently inked a collaborative contract with leading solution provider in the field of lightning and surge protection, Shah Alam, Malaysia-based Tokai Engineering (M) Sdn. Bhd. Under the contract, the Chinese firm will provide 20MW of high-efficiency solar PV modules to the Malaysian firm. It represents the world's first order for the 500W modules and another example of Risen Energy's leadership in the era of PV 5.0.

With 27 years of experience, Tokai has become an established solar solution investor as a result of its comprehensive, customized and high-quality solutions. As a pioneer launching the world's first 500W high-efficiency modules, Risen Energy will provide the modules using G12 (210mm) monocrystalline silicon wafer to Tokai. The modules can reduce the balance-of-system (BOS) cost by 9.6% and the levelized cost of energy (LCOE) by 6%, while increasing single line output by 30%.

Commenting on the partnership, Tokai Group CEO Dato' Ir. Jimmy Lim Lai Ho said: "Risen Energy is leading the industry in embracing the era of PV 5.0 with the 500W high-efficiency modules based on cutting-edge technologies. We are so excited to enter into this collaboration with Risen Energy and expect the delivery and implementation of the modules as soon as possible with the aim of achieving a lower levelized cost of electricity and a higher level of income from the power generated."

Risen Energy global marketing director Leon Chuang said, "We're greatly honored to be able to provide Tokai with the 500W high-efficiency modules, which feature several advantages. As the world's first provider of 500W modules, we are confident of and competent at taking the lead in the era of PV 5.0. We will stay committed to an R&D approach focused on low-cost, high-efficiency products as well as solutions that meet market demand. We also look forward to cooperating with more partners to help the PV industry embrace a new era of mass-produced high-output modules."

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1135126/Risen_Energy.jpg  

 

Condividi le tue opinioni su Corriere dell'Umbria

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Più letti oggi

Coronavirus, c'è un gruppo sanguigno più a rischio: i risultati di uno studio sul Covid-19

Coronavirus, c'è un gruppo sanguigno più a rischio: i risultati di uno studio sul Covid-19

Coronavirus: arriva carta famiglia, sconti e agevolazioni per chi ha figli. Si può chiedere dal 18 marzo 2020

Coronavirus: arriva carta famiglia, sconti e agevolazioni per chi ha figli. Si può chiedere dal 18 marzo 2020

Coronavirus, Ministero della Salute: "Contagio da superfici limitato, ma attenzione tenetele pulite così"

Coronavirus, Ministero della Salute: "Contagio da superfici limitato, ma attenzione tenetele pulite così"

Mediagallery

Coronavirus, anche il Regno Unito ora ha paura. A Londra caccia ai disinfettanti. Chiusi uffici della city
Coronavirus

Il Regno Unito ora ha paura. A Londra caccia ai disinfettanti

di Giovanna Belardi Adesso anche il Regno Unito trema per il Coronavirus. E in Gran Bretagna vivono migliaia di italiani. In queste ore vanno a caccia di disinfettanti e alcol, per cercare di difendersi dal Covid19. Visto che nei supermercati alcuni articoli iniziano a scarseggiare, c'è chi fa riferimento ai mercati etnici per esempio a Londra, nei quartieri intorno alla city. Molti uffici sono ...

 
Coronavirus. Allo IOR di Bologna primo intervento su una paziente positiva al Covid19

Coronavirus. Allo IOR di Bologna primo intervento su una paziente positiva al Covid19

(Agenzia Vista) Bologna, 19 marzo 2020 Coronavirus. Allo IOR dii Bologna primo intervento su una paziente positiva al Covid19 L'emergenza Coronavirus non ferma le sale operatorie: all'IRCCS Istituto Ortopedico Rizzoli, ad esempio, è stato eseguito il primo intervento su una paziente positiva al Covid-19, ovviamente con una procedura di massima sicurezza anche per chirurghi, pazienti e operatori ...

 
Coronavirus, Merkel: "La piu' grande sfida dalla seconda guerra mondiale"

Coronavirus, Merkel: "La piu' grande sfida dalla seconda guerra mondiale"

(Agenzia Vista) Berlino, 19 marzo 2020 Coronavirus, Merkel la piu' grande sfida dalla seconda guerra mondiale "Il Coronavirus sta cambiando radicalmente la vita del nostro paese, la nostra idea di normalità, di vita pubblica, di interazione sociale. Milioni di voi non possono andare a lavoro, i bambini non possono andare a scuola. I teatri, i cinema, i negozi sono chiusi. Ma quel che maggiormente ...

 
Le spettacolari immagini di Firenze vista dal drone nei giorni del Coronavirus

Le spettacolari immagini di Firenze vista dal drone nei giorni del Coronavirus

(Agenzia Vista) Firenze, 19 marzo 2020 Le spettacolari immagini di Firenze vista dal drone nei giorni del Coronavirus L'invito a restare a casa per contrastare il contagio viene rispettato. La città è deserta, piange il cuore a vederla così, ma resta sempre la più bella sono Comuni che si sono resi disponibili ad accettarle. / fonte Città Metropolitana di Firenze Fonte: Agenzia Vista / Alexander ...

 

SPETTACOLI e gossip

Stasera in tv, film e programmi di oggi giovedì 19 marzo 2020: cosa vedere, da Don Matteo ad Attacco al potere

Televisione

Stasera in tv, film e programmi di oggi giovedì 19 marzo 2020: cosa vedere, da Don Matteo ad Attacco al potere

Film, programmi e canali: ecco cosa vedere stasera in tv. Una ricca programmazione quella di giovedì 19 marzo 2020: da Don Matteo ad Attacco al potere, ma c'è molto di più. ...

19.03.2020

Coronavirus, programmazione tv stravolta: Ciao Darwin torna su Canale 5 sabato 21 marzo 2020

Palinsesto

Coronavirus, programmazione tv stravolta: Ciao Darwin torna su Canale 5 sabato 21 marzo 2020

L'emergenza Coronavirus costringe a rivoluzionare i palinsesti delle emittenti televisive. Su Canale 5 novità in prima serata sabato 21 marzo 2020. Per approfondire leggi ...

19.03.2020

Stasera in tv, il film thriller "Attacco al potere" su Rai2 giovedì 19 marzo in prima serata. Cast d'eccezione

Televisione

Stasera in tv, il film thriller "Attacco al potere" su Rai2 giovedì 19 marzo in prima serata. Cast d'eccezione

Film per gli italiani costretti a casa per l'emergenza Coronavirus. Una prima serata con un "classico" del thriller, è quella di stasera, giovedì 19 marzo, su Rai2. Alle ore ...

19.03.2020

Sfoglia l'edizione

Acquista l'edizione

1516361115685 Godetevi il giornale dove e quando volete

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Copyright © Gruppo Corriere S.r.l. | P.IVA 11948101008
ISSN (sito web): 2531-923X

Powered by Miles 33