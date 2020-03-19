Edicola

network

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Pubblica

comunicati

JTI Ranks Among Top 100 for European Patent Applications

19.03.2020 - 09:45

0

Company's reduced-risk products patents more than double

GENEVA, March 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- JTI was one of the top 100 applicants at the European Patent Office (EPO), according to the EPO's Patent Index 2019. The ranking cements the JT Group as a leader in innovation, particularly in the field of reduced-risk products, where patent filings more than doubled versus the previous year.

JTI Intellectual Property Vice President, Stephane Hedarchet said, "Our position as one of the top applicants at the EPO demonstrates our commitment to innovation and is the result of extensive in-house research and development. We are constantly developing new technologies and products, notably for our Ploom and Logic vaping products, that better serve the needs of our consumers."

Globally, the JT Group has a portfolio of 4200 granted patents and 2800 pending patent applications, with 355 priority applications filed by the Group in 2019, covering the development of its diverse product families.

"Since 2018 we have invested nearly $1 billion to develop and further advance our reduced-risk products. Our presence in the top 100 EPO list highlights one of many key achievements in implementing our intellectual property strategy and reflects our continued ambitions in the vaping sector," added Hedarchet.

JTI is a leading international tobacco and vaping company with operations in more than 130 countries. It is the global owner of both Winston, the number two cigarette brand in the world, and Camel, outside the USA and has the largest share in sales for both brands. Other global brands include Mevius and LD. JTI is also a major player in the international vaping market with its brand, Logic and tobacco vapor brand, Ploom. Headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland, JTI employs approximately 45,000 people and was awarded Global Top Employer for the sixth consecutive year. JTI is a member of the Japan Tobacco Group of Companies. For more information, visit www.jti.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1084015/JTI__Logo.jpg

Condividi le tue opinioni su Corriere dell'Umbria

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Più letti oggi

Coronavirus, c'è un gruppo sanguigno più a rischio: i risultati di uno studio sul Covid-19

Coronavirus, c'è un gruppo sanguigno più a rischio: i risultati di uno studio sul Covid-19

Coronavirus: arriva carta famiglia, sconti e agevolazioni per chi ha figli. Si può chiedere dal 18 marzo 2020

Coronavirus: arriva carta famiglia, sconti e agevolazioni per chi ha figli. Si può chiedere dal 18 marzo 2020

Coronavirus, Ministero della Salute: "Contagio da superfici limitato, ma attenzione tenetele pulite così"

Coronavirus, Ministero della Salute: "Contagio da superfici limitato, ma attenzione tenetele pulite così"

Mediagallery

Coronavirus, anche il Regno Unito ora ha paura. A Londra caccia ai disinfettanti. Chiusi uffici della city
Coronavirus

Il Regno Unito ora ha paura. A Londra caccia ai disinfettanti

di Giovanna Belardi Adesso anche il Regno Unito trema per il Coronavirus. E in Gran Bretagna vivono migliaia di italiani. In queste ore vanno a caccia di disinfettanti e alcol, per cercare di difendersi dal Covid19. Visto che nei supermercati alcuni articoli iniziano a scarseggiare, c'è chi fa riferimento ai mercati etnici per esempio a Londra, nei quartieri intorno alla city. Molti uffici sono ...

 
Coronavirus. Allo IOR di Bologna primo intervento su una paziente positiva al Covid19

Coronavirus. Allo IOR di Bologna primo intervento su una paziente positiva al Covid19

(Agenzia Vista) Bologna, 19 marzo 2020 Coronavirus. Allo IOR dii Bologna primo intervento su una paziente positiva al Covid19 L'emergenza Coronavirus non ferma le sale operatorie: all'IRCCS Istituto Ortopedico Rizzoli, ad esempio, è stato eseguito il primo intervento su una paziente positiva al Covid-19, ovviamente con una procedura di massima sicurezza anche per chirurghi, pazienti e operatori ...

 
Coronavirus, Merkel: "La piu' grande sfida dalla seconda guerra mondiale"

Coronavirus, Merkel: "La piu' grande sfida dalla seconda guerra mondiale"

(Agenzia Vista) Berlino, 19 marzo 2020 Coronavirus, Merkel la piu' grande sfida dalla seconda guerra mondiale "Il Coronavirus sta cambiando radicalmente la vita del nostro paese, la nostra idea di normalità, di vita pubblica, di interazione sociale. Milioni di voi non possono andare a lavoro, i bambini non possono andare a scuola. I teatri, i cinema, i negozi sono chiusi. Ma quel che maggiormente ...

 
Le spettacolari immagini di Firenze vista dal drone nei giorni del Coronavirus

Le spettacolari immagini di Firenze vista dal drone nei giorni del Coronavirus

(Agenzia Vista) Firenze, 19 marzo 2020 Le spettacolari immagini di Firenze vista dal drone nei giorni del Coronavirus L'invito a restare a casa per contrastare il contagio viene rispettato. La città è deserta, piange il cuore a vederla così, ma resta sempre la più bella sono Comuni che si sono resi disponibili ad accettarle. / fonte Città Metropolitana di Firenze Fonte: Agenzia Vista / Alexander ...

 

SPETTACOLI e gossip

Stasera in tv, film e programmi di oggi giovedì 19 marzo 2020: cosa vedere, da Don Matteo ad Attacco al potere

Televisione

Stasera in tv, film e programmi di oggi giovedì 19 marzo 2020: cosa vedere, da Don Matteo ad Attacco al potere

Film, programmi e canali: ecco cosa vedere stasera in tv. Una ricca programmazione quella di giovedì 19 marzo 2020: da Don Matteo ad Attacco al potere, ma c'è molto di più. ...

19.03.2020

Coronavirus, programmazione tv stravolta: Ciao Darwin torna su Canale 5 sabato 21 marzo 2020

Palinsesto

Coronavirus, programmazione tv stravolta: Ciao Darwin torna su Canale 5 sabato 21 marzo 2020

L'emergenza Coronavirus costringe a rivoluzionare i palinsesti delle emittenti televisive. Su Canale 5 novità in prima serata sabato 21 marzo 2020. Per approfondire leggi ...

19.03.2020

Stasera in tv, il film thriller "Attacco al potere" su Rai2 giovedì 19 marzo in prima serata. Cast d'eccezione

Televisione

Stasera in tv, il film thriller "Attacco al potere" su Rai2 giovedì 19 marzo in prima serata. Cast d'eccezione

Film per gli italiani costretti a casa per l'emergenza Coronavirus. Una prima serata con un "classico" del thriller, è quella di stasera, giovedì 19 marzo, su Rai2. Alle ore ...

19.03.2020

Sfoglia l'edizione

Acquista l'edizione

1516361115685 Godetevi il giornale dove e quando volete

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Copyright © Gruppo Corriere S.r.l. | P.IVA 11948101008
ISSN (sito web): 2531-923X

Powered by Miles 33