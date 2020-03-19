Edicola

BVDash Collaboration and Project Management Software made available at no cost for 6 months during Coronavirus (COVID19) Crisis

19.03.2020 - 13:15

VANCOUVER, March 19, 2020 /CNW/ - BirdView Insight Inc. of Vancouver, BC announces today that its BVDash collaboration, communication and project management software will be made available at no cost for a subscription period of six months to support organizations worldwide affected by the current Coronavirus (COVID19) crisis. Current BVDash customers will be allowed to add additional projects, clients, products and team members during this period at no additional cost.

Please visit https://www.bvdash.com/covid-19-response to register for your account.

These are not easy times for many businesses. If your organization is affected by these extraordinary circumstances BVDash stands ready to support you. The offer announced today extends to companies of any size all the way to large enterprises; also, government agencies, NGO's and non-profit organizations for an unlimited number of products, projects, clients and users.  BVDash operates on desktops or any handheld device such as smartphones and tablets. BVDash is designed to be highly scalable and is capable of handling any number of projects.

"We designed BVDash to be capable of meeting the needs of large companies with numerous projects," said Leo Silva Co-founder of BVDash. "However, we are seeing that many smaller teams are finding BVDash valuable because of its intuitiveness, easy-to-use interfaces and features found in more expensive collaborative tools."

Many businesses either have decided to work remotely, or will be forced to do so with the ever-changing conditions today. The BVDash collaboration solution, allows teams to streamline their workflow, with  real-time collaboration in real time, delivering their best work in office or remotely.  Team members can easily review work details, address tasks efficiently, and report the status of their assigned tasks effortlessly in real-time. 

BVDash is a cloud-based project management  software designed to work with a wide range of industries and organizations.  With its intuitive design, teams can collaborate effectively to complete goals.

If you have questions please reach out to Mehrad Golestani, Director of Business Development, 1-800-763-5009, mehrad@bvdash.com.

