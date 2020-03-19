Edicola

network

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Pubblica

comunicati

Treedy's Open Sources Scanning Technology Software, Facilitating R&D Access

19.03.2020 - 15:45

0

Move supports open exchange and community 'give-back'

BRUSSELS, March 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --  Treedy's, the technology market-leader in ensuring the right clothing size for customers via instantaneous, fully-clothed and precise scanning technology, today announced it is making available its 1st generation software as open-source in order to facilitate access to its cutting edge quality 3D scans by research institutions, universities and other non-profit organisations.

Treedy's licensing model will allow for any non-commercial usage in a bid to address the many other applications of its software beyond the fashion sector. By design, open source software licenses promote collaboration and sharing as they permit people to make modifications to source code and incorporate those changes into their own projects.

For further information about the licensing model and access the source code, please click here.

Meanwhile, Treedy's commercially available 2nd generation scanning technology can empower fashion sector thought-leaders in the areas of digitalisation and sustainability. Under-clothing, highly accurate measurement data empowers fashion brands make the leap from analogue to digital clothing design. Additionally, this technology delivers a truly sustainable approach to product lifecycle management

"Today's announcement is about both purpose and projection," explained Treedy's co-founder and Chief Technology Officer Stephan Sturges. "Together with partners like Zalando, we can reinvent a consumer fashion experience by solving the size and fit challenge. This benefits both brands and customers. And we project that we can better achieve our own goal of scaling-up by giving back to the open source community that helped us grow" explained Mr. Sturges.

Treedy's unique scanners and algorithms provide brands and their customers with the right fit, securing greater brand loyalty and future purchase intent. Thanks to highly accurate machine-learning-enabled under-garment scanning technology, Treedy's empowers brands to engage more deeply with customers and bridge the gap between the online and in-store fashion experience.

Treedy's technology - recognized for its reliability, affordability and overall excellence - is already in use with household global brands such as Zalando, among others.

"Working together with Treedy's and using 3D scanning technologies allows us to make important progress necessary to achieve great things for our customers when it comes to size and fit", explained Stacia Carr, Director of Engineering Zalando.

By utilising Treedy's scanning technology, brands can:

"Our revolutionary 3D scanning technology seeks to create a virtuous circle between customers and clothing brands, thanks to rapidly deployable and scalable solutions that are 'sized' for the circular economy," stated Nicolas Van Hoecke, Treedy's Chief Executive Officer.

"The time has come for hassle-free, highly efficient solutions that offer advantages to all the stakeholders of the fashion industry: customers, brands, supply chain actors and society at large. At Treedy's, we've developed such a solution, and we're ready to deploy it at scale" concluded Mr. Van Hoecke.

About Treedy's SA – www.treedys.com 

Treedy's unique scanners and algorithms provide brands and their customers with the right size first time round. The Belgium-based company allows brands to digitalize the fashion experience, by offering machine-learning-enabled size solutions. Treedy's believes that a more efficient and customised approach to online sales is key to the fashion industry's sustainability.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1123796/Treedys_Logo.jpg

 

 

Condividi le tue opinioni su Corriere dell'Umbria

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Più letti oggi

Coronavirus, c'è un gruppo sanguigno più a rischio: i risultati di uno studio sul Covid-19

Coronavirus, c'è un gruppo sanguigno più a rischio: i risultati di uno studio sul Covid-19

Coronavirus: arriva carta famiglia, sconti e agevolazioni per chi ha figli. Si può chiedere dal 18 marzo 2020

Coronavirus: arriva carta famiglia, sconti e agevolazioni per chi ha figli. Si può chiedere dal 18 marzo 2020

Coronavirus, Ministero della Salute: "Contagio da superfici limitato, ma attenzione tenetele pulite così"

Coronavirus, Ministero della Salute: "Contagio da superfici limitato, ma attenzione tenetele pulite così"

Mediagallery

Ozpetek firma il video di Tosca "Ho amato tutto": teatro è vuoto

Ozpetek firma il video di Tosca "Ho amato tutto": teatro è vuoto

Roma, 19 mar. (askanews) - Nato dalla ventennale amicizia tra due grandi artisti come Tosca e Ferzan Ozpetek, da oggi, giovedì 19 marzo, è online su Vevo il video di "Ho amato tutto", il brano scritto e arrangiato da Pietro Cantarelli con cui la cantante ha partecipato a Sanremo 2020. Girato subito dopo la kermesse canora, e quindi lontano dall'emergenza coronavirus in Italia, il video vede Tosca ...

 
Messaggi da tutta Italia al residence Chianelli di Perugia per i piccoli che lottano contro tumore e leucemia
affetto

Messaggi da tutta Italia per i bambini ospitati al residence Chianelli di Perugia

Ai tempi del Coronavirus è ancora più importante e meritoria la battaglia quotidiana che stanno combattendo i piccoli pazienti del Residence Chianelli di Perugia, impegnati nella loro lotta contro malattie ancor più gravi. E' per questo che da tutta Italia stanno arrivando loro messaggi di auguri e di incoraggiamento da parte di chi, all'interno della struttura voluta dal Comitato per la vita ...

 
Fa jogging sul lungomare di Civitavecchia nonostante la chiusura, fermato dalla Polizia

Fa jogging sul lungomare di Civitavecchia nonostante la chiusura, fermato dalla Polizia

(Agenzia Vista) Roma, 19 marzo 2020 Fa jogging sul lungomare di Civitavecchia nonostante la chiusura, fermato dalla Polizia Fermato e denunciato dalla Polizia sul lungomare Thaon de Revel di Civitavecchia un 52enne del posto che faceva jogging, incurante del Dpcm 11 marzo 2020 e dell’Ordinanza emessa il 16 marzo dal Sindaco di Civitavecchia che ordina la chiusura di tutta l’Area della Marina, ...

 

SPETTACOLI e gossip

Achille Lauro, il 3 aprile esce il nuovo singolo: si intitola "16 marzo"

musica

Achille Lauro, il 3 aprile esce il nuovo singolo: si intitola "16 marzo"

Si intitola "16 marzo" il nuovo singolo di Achille Lauro. Un potente inno generazionale, una power ballad dai tratti melodici, nostalgici, che uscirà in radio e su tutte le ...

19.03.2020

Ultras su Netflix il film d'esordio di Francesco Lettieri: trama, cast e trailer

Cinema

Ultras su Netflix il film d'esordio di Francesco Lettieri: trama, cast e trailer

Sarà disponibile su Netflix da venerdì 20 marzo 2020 il film d'esordio di Francesco Lettieri, Ultras. Ecco trama, cast e il trailer del film (clicca qui per il video). A ...

19.03.2020

Don Matteo 12, stasera 19 marzo l'ultima puntata su Rai1. Ci sarà la tredicesima stagione? Le indiscrezioni

Televisione

Don Matteo 12, stasera 19 marzo l'ultima puntata su Rai1. Ci sarà la tredicesima stagione? Le indiscrezioni

Don Matteo 12, fiction girata in Umbria e segnatamente a Spoleto, oggi giovedì 19 marzo alle ore 21,25 proporrà l'ultima puntata su Rai1. Il titolo di stasera è "Non ...

19.03.2020

Sfoglia l'edizione

Acquista l'edizione

1516361115685 Godetevi il giornale dove e quando volete

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Copyright © Gruppo Corriere S.r.l. | P.IVA 11948101008
ISSN (sito web): 2531-923X

Powered by Miles 33