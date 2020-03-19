Edicola

CFA Institute Postpones June Exams

19.03.2020 - 16:45

0

NEW YORK, March 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CFA Institute, the global association of investment management professionals, announces that due to the global public health crisis caused by the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, the organization has made the unprecedented decision to postpone the June 2020 CFA Program Exam administrations globally. 

"We cannot overstate the profound effects that coronavirus is having on families, communities, businesses, the financial markets, and the global economy," said Margaret Franklin, CFA, President and CEO of CFA Institute. "As the pandemic continues to intensify, with no certainty of when it will abate, we have made this decision with a heavy heart while knowing that it is in the best interest of all of our stakeholders." 

Candidates registered for the June exams will be transferred to one of the next two exam administrations. CFA Institute is currently working with its partners around the globe to define precisely when those next two administrations will occur; however, the soonest opportunity will be December 2020 for all levels. Candidates will be allowed to select a preferred future date.  

"We have hundreds of thousands of candidates around the world, and we know how much time they have invested in preparation for the June exams," said Franklin. "We thank our candidates for their patience as we all navigate this unprecedented public health crisis." 

The first CFA Program examination was administered in 1963. CFA Institute offers test centers in 193 cities in 95 different countries. As of 12 March 2020, the close of registration, more than 245,000 global candidates registered to take the exam in June 2020. 

For more information on the postponement, please visit https://www.cfainstitute.org/en/about/press-room/cfa-institute-coronavirus

CFA Institute 

CFA Institute is the global association of investment professionals that sets the standard for professional excellence and credentials. The organization is a champion of ethical behavior in investment markets and a respected source of knowledge in the global financial community. We aim to create an environment where investors' interests come first, markets function at their best, and economies grow. There are more than 170,000 CFA charterholders worldwide in 162 markets. CFA Institute has nine offices worldwide, and there are 158 local member societies. For more information, visit www.cfainstitute.org or follow us on Twitter at @CFAInstitute and Facebook.com/CFAInstitute.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/878098/CFA_Institute_Logo.jpg

