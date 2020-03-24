Edicola

Nomadic Tribe Suspends Travel Booking

24.03.2020 - 08:45

0

DOVER, Delaware, March 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nomadic Tribe, the dynamic global adventure enthusiast's community, has announced today the immediate temporary suspension of its travel booking platform, which provides travelers with an authentic experience to live with tribes due to the outbreak of COVID-19.

"At Nomadic Tribe, our focus is the wellbeing of our global community of travelers, suppliers, staff, and, of course, the tribes that we collaborate with; As a result of this, we have decided to suspend all bookings immediately," said Michael Edwards, Managing Director – Nomadic Tribe. "We will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates as soon as they become available," he added.

With a mission is to connect people, learn from, preserve, and give back to hundreds of incredible and inspiring indigenous communities around the world, the platform offers members the chance to create and share their own stories by living an authentic tribe experience.

Nomadic Tribe acknowledges and subscribes to the UNWTO Global Code of Ethics for Tourism and committed to maintain a unique online community and provide adventure enthusiasts' travelers with objective and honest information about their places of destination and the conditions of travel, hospitality, and stays.

For Media Inquiries, please contact: balissa@nomadictribe.com

