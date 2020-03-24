Edicola

Novogene unveils intelligent Next Generation Sequencing delivery platform - Falcon

24.03.2020 - 11:15

New platform drives industry forward and opens up a new era for NGS technology

BEIJING, March 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Novogene recently announced Falcon, the first intelligent delivery platform for high-throughput Next Generation Sequencing (NGS). This platform represents a breakthrough in traditional NGS and will shape NGS industry standards and drive the future development of the NGS ecosystem. It will provide customers with an intelligent, efficient and robust service to help meet their sequencing requirements.

"Leveraging our years of expertise in genomic sequencing has enabled Novogene to develop and launch the first intelligent multi-product NGS delivery platform, which will provide a cutting-edge sequencing solution for customers. As a safe and accurate one-stop ground-breaking solution, Falcon enables faster delivery with a more stable quality. As a leading provider of genomic services and solutions in the world, we want to be better positioned to drive innovation in the industry, to lead the industry in the direction towards becoming digital and automated, to propel the establishment of industry standards, and to eventually achieve intelligent transformation," said Dr. Li Ruiqiang, founder and CEO of Novogene.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1137031/Novogene_Falcon.jpg

 

