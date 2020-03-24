Edicola

network

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Pubblica

Inhance Technologies launches commercial process to eliminate PFAS from fluoropolymers

comunicati

Inhance Technologies launches commercial process to eliminate PFAS from fluoropolymers

24.03.2020 - 18:45

0

HOUSTON, March 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Inhance Technologies, a leading international provider of polymer materials science solutions offering the world more responsible and sustainable choices, announced today it has commercially launched a process to eliminate perfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), including perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA), from fluoropolymer resins.

Inhance Technologies said Fixpure™, its process to eradicate PFAS from polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) and other fluoropolymers, has been developed in response to worldwide concerns regarding PFAS, and ahead of the planned implementation of the European Union's Registration, Evaluation, Authorisation and Restriction of Chemicals (REACH) regulations later this year.

Dubbed "forever chemicals", PFAS, including PFOA, have been used in the production of PTFE and other fluoropolymer plastics for decades. PFAS species are now being identified in everyday consumer goods and industrial products, raising concerns regarding their impact on human health and the environment. Inhance Technologies has spent the last two years developing a process to eliminate them without effecting product performance.

"PTFE is a critical material for so many applications, but concerns regarding PFAS and PFOA are causing many to examine its place in formulations and products," said Inhance Technologies President and CEO Andrew Thompson. "Our solution, Fixpure™, provides for the continued use of PTFE resins without performance degradation, material substitution or PFAS concerns."

Inhance Technologies' process eliminates PFAS, including PFOA, down to non-detectable levels from resins, fine powders and waxes and is now available on a commercial scale at Inhance Technologies' Houston manufacturing site.

"As well as eliminating these 'forever chemicals' from fluoropolymers, our breakthrough technology does not impact the bulk material characteristics, such as particle size or shape," said Dr. Prakash Iyer, Senior Vice President of Technology at Inhance Technologies. "This means the critical performance features these materials impart to coatings, lubricants and other formulations are maintained. Our process can treat materials from submicron powders to pellets, including PTFE micropowders, regrind and recycled grades without having a negative effect on end products."

For more information on Inhance Technologies' PFAS-eliminating solution, visit www.pfoaelimination.com

About Inhance TechnologiesFounded in 1983, Inhance Technologies is a leader in the transformation of plastics and other polymeric substrates for higher performance through its portfolio of proprietary materials science technologies. Inhance Technologies' solutions serve a wide range of end markets, including crop protection, healthcare, consumer products, fuel systems, automotive, and industrial, through facilities in North America, South America, Europe and Australia. As a Responsible Care® company, Inhance Technologies is committed to environmentally sustainable solutions and proud that its barrier packaging technology is fully recyclable.

Media contacts:Red Brodie, Business Manager, Fifth Ring – red.brodie@fifthring.com // +1 281 404 4313

Andy Groundwater, Head of PR, Fifth Ring – andy.groundwater@fifthring.com //+441224 628 088

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1137158/Inhance_Technologies_President_CEO_Andrew_Thompson.jpg

Condividi le tue opinioni su Corriere dell'Umbria

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Più letti oggi

Coronavirus, restrizioni fino al 31 luglio e multe salate. Consiglio dei ministri: le anticipazioni

Coronavirus, restrizioni fino al 31 luglio e multe salate. Consiglio dei ministri: le anticipazioni

Enrico Secondari, medico di Foligno: "Potrei aver scoperto metodo per debellare il coronavirus" VIDEO

Enrico Secondari, medico di Foligno: "Potrei aver scoperto metodo per debellare il virus" Video

Coronavirus, il rettore di Perugia in lacrime: "Finito tutto ci ritroveremo ubriachi a pomiciare sui prati"

Video Rettore in lacrime: "Finito tutto ci ritroveremo ubriachi a pomiciare"

Mediagallery

Gallera: "In Lombardia più di 30mila casi, ma il contagio rallenta"

Gallera: "In Lombardia più di 30mila casi, ma il contagio rallenta"

(Agenzia Vista) Milano, 24 marzo 2020 Gallera: "In Lombardia più di 30mila casi, ma il contagio rallenta" L'assessore lombardo Giulia Gallera durante il consueto punto stampa sull'emergenza Coronavirus: "In Lombardia più di 30mila casi, ma il contagio rallenta" Fonte Lnews Fonte: Agenzia Vista / Alexander Jakhnagiev

 
Australia, ritorno alla libertà per i koala salvati dagli incendi

Australia, ritorno alla libertà per i koala salvati dagli incendi

Milano, 24 mar. (askanews) - Comincia una nuova vita per un gruppo di koala salvati dai grandi incendi che hanno devastato l'Australia all'inizio del 2020, bruciando milioni di ettari di foresta e sterminando interi branchi di animali, fra cui migliaia di koala. Queste immagini del Taronga zoo di Sydney, dove sono stati curati in questi mesi, mostrano il rilascio nella natura, negli stessi luoghi ...

 
Coronavirus, Borrelli: in un giorno 3612 nuovi contagi, 743 morti

Coronavirus, Borrelli: in un giorno 3612 nuovi contagi, 743 morti

Roma, 24 mar. (askanews) - "894 guariti oggi per un totale di 8326, 3612 nuovi contagi in un giorno, per un totale di 54.030. Di questi 21.937 sono ricoverati con sintomi, 28.697 sono in isolamento domiciliare e 3.396 in terapia intensiva (6%). Sono 743 i deceduti in più" rispetto al bollettino di ieri. Lo ha detto il capo della Protezione Civile, Borrelli, nel consueto aggiornamento delle 18 ...

 
Coronavirus, Css: "Durata misure contenimento fino al 3 aprile, poi si vedrà"

Coronavirus, Css: "Durata misure contenimento fino al 3 aprile, poi si vedrà"

(Agenzia Vista) Roma, 24 marzo 2020 Coronavirus, Css: "Durata misure contenimento fino al 3 aprile, poi si vedrà" I dati sull'emergenza coronavirus resi noti dal capo della Protezione Civile e commissario per l'emergenza, Angelo Borrelli, in conferenza stampa nella sede del dipartimento insieme al presidente del Consiglio superiore di Sanita', Franco Locatelli . / fonte Protezione civile Fonte: ...

 

SPETTACOLI e gossip

Grande Fratello Vip 4, Andrea Denver spiazza tutti: gesto verso Adriana Volpe. Cosa dice Video

Spettacoli

Grande Fratello Vip 4, Andrea Denver spiazza tutti: gesto verso Adriana Volpe. Cosa dice Video

Adriana Volpe e Andrea Denver. Un legame di amicizia che si è consolidato giorno dopo giorno nella Casa del Grande Fratello vip 4. Quella dalla quale, alcuni giorni fa, ...

24.03.2020

Programmi tv, DOC - Nelle tue mani con Luca Argentero: nuova fiction su Rai uno tratta da una storia vera

Televisione

Programmi tv, DOC - Nelle tue mani con Luca Argentero: nuova fiction su Rai uno tratta da una storia vera

Fiction in prima visione su Rai1 da giovedì 26 marzo 2020. Il medico Andrea Fanti, è il protagonista del nuovo medical drama “DOC. Nelle tue mani”, cui dà corpo e anima Luca ...

24.03.2020

Pechino Express 2020, ultima tappa in Cina. Anticipazioni puntata martedì 24 marzo

In tv

Pechino Express 2020, ultima tappa in Cina. Anticipazioni puntata martedì 24 marzo

Pechino Express 2020, ultima tappa in Cina per le cinque coppie rimaste in gara nell'adventure game in onda in prima serata su Raidue. I viaggiatori, guidati da Costantino ...

24.03.2020

Sfoglia l'edizione

Acquista l'edizione

1516361115685 Godetevi il giornale dove e quando volete

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Copyright © Gruppo Corriere S.r.l. | P.IVA 11948101008
ISSN (sito web): 2531-923X

Powered by Miles 33