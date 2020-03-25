Edicola

SUSE Offers Free Operating System and Container Technologies to Medical Device Manufacturers Fighting COVID-19

25.03.2020 - 17:45

- SUSE is offering free services for its open source operating system and container technologies to help speed time to market for medical device manufacturers

- Customers in the pharmaceutical, research and laboratory space are already using SUSE technologies in their fight against COVID-19

LONDON, March 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SUSE®, the world's largest independent open source software company, has made a commitment to help all organizations that are producing medical devices to fight COVID-19. To that end, SUSE is offering free services such as support and maintenance for its operating system and container technologies to be embedded in and run those medical devices. These SUSE solutions are available immediately to help speed time to market for device manufacturers.

"The current global pandemic requires more from us than simply trying to survive as companies and individuals," said SUSE CEO Melissa Di Donato. "We are determined to help others as much as we can, doing what we do best. We have cutting-edge open source technology and know-how that can help others in the fight to save lives, and we will share it immediately and without charge. Our customers, partners and communities know of and share our commitment to making a difference – and that extends to our neighbors and fellow human beings around the world."

SUSE Linux Enterprise is an operating system that can be built into, and help run, various kinds of devices, hardware and appliances. SUSE Embedded Linux features an optimized system footprint for specific products, including medical devices.

Container technologies from SUSE include SUSE CaaS Platform, which allows companies to use Kubernetes to more easily deploy and manage container-based applications and services, and SUSE Cloud Application Platform, which brings an advanced cloud native developer experience to Kubernetes so companies can get applications to the cloud and devices to market faster. These technologies bring security and reliability to any device they run on or manage.

SUSE customers in the pharmaceutical and research space, along with national laboratories all over the world, are already using supercomputers running SUSE Linux Enterprise to find solutions to issues posed by COVID-19, including prevention, treatment and cures.

Those interested in learning more about the offer of SUSE to help fight COVID-19 should contact SUSE at CCO@suse.com.

About SUSE SUSE, the world's largest independent open source company, powers digital transformation with agile, enterprise-grade open source solutions, edge to core to cloud. Collaborating with partners, communities and customers, SUSE delivers and supports enterprise-grade Linux, software-defined infrastructure and application delivery solutions to create, deploy and manage workloads anywhere – on premises, hybrid and multi-cloud – with exceptional service, value and flexibility. For more information, visit www.suse.com.

Copyright 2020 SUSE LLC. All rights reserved. SUSE and the SUSE logo are registered trademarks of SUSE LLC in the United States and other countries. All third-party trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/224623/suse_logo.jpg

