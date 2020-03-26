Edicola

International Maritime Industries Completes the "Maintenance, Repair & Overhaul (MRO)" of the ARO-2003 (SAR201) With ARO Drilling

International Maritime Industries Completes the "Maintenance, Repair & Overhaul (MRO)" of the ARO-2003 (SAR201) With ARO Drilling

26.03.2020 - 07:45

26.03.2020 - 07:45

Contract enabled IMI to build capabilities in-Kingdom and further strengthen its strategic partnership with ARO Drilling.

DHAHRAN, Saudi Arabia, March 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- International Maritime Industries (IMI) announced today the completion of the ARO-2003 (SAR201) MRO project with ARO Drilling (ARO); a world-class offshore drilling contractor that owns, operates and manages a fleet of high-specification and premium jack-up rigs in Saudi Arabia. The ARO-2003 (SAR201) is a "Baker Marine" designed jack-up rig that is currently working for Saudi Aramco in the Arabian Gulf. The project was led by IMI at the Dammam Shipyard.

 

 

"This successful project completion further strengthens the business relationship between ARO Drilling, IMI and Dammam Shipyard as well as contributing to the development of a localized industry. IMI is delighted to have been able to complete this project for ARO on-time and safely. We look forward to supporting ARO again in the very near future." Darren Macdonald, IMI Chief Operating Officer, Zones A & D.

Commenting on the project, Thomas Schlueter, Director of Projects, ARO, said: "ARO is committed to increasing our presence in the region and we are pleased to have successfully completed the ARO-2003 (SAR201), on schedule, but most importantly safely. Awarding this project to IMI enabled us to use local manufacturing capabilities; to support our fleet refurbishment objectives."

International Maritime Industries, located in The King Salman Complex for International Maritime Industries & Services at Ras Al-Khair, Saudi Arabia, will be the largest, fullservice maritime facility in MENA. When building is complete, the annual capacity of the facility will be four (4) new build offshore rigs and over 43 new build vessels including VLCCs, in addition to servicing more than 260 maritime products. Major production operations are expected to commence toward the end of 2020 with the facility reaching its full production capacity by 2022. International Maritime Industries is a joint venture between Saudi Aramco, Lamprell, Bahri and Hyundai Heavy Industries.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1137717/International_Maritime_Industries.jpg

 

