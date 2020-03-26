Edicola

network

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Pubblica

Huami Technology Announces Official Partnership with Chinese Athletics Team

comunicati

Huami Technology Announces Official Partnership with Chinese Athletics Team

26.03.2020 - 08:45

0

Huami and C.A.T. Plan to Build a Joint Lab Based on Technology

SHENZHEN, China, March 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Huami (NYSE: HMI) signed a formal cooperation agreement with Chinese Athletics Association. Whilst the agreement marks an official partnership with the Chinese Athletics Team and Chinese Athletics Association in smart wearable industry. The two sides are teaming up to develop Chinese sports by leveraging brand, market, R&D, and big data of smart wearable devices from Huami.

"The official partnership will promote the sports spirit and healthy lifestyle to the whole society, which also has a positive impact on building a leading sports nation," said Yu Hongchen, the Vice President of Chinese Athletics Association.

The partnership shall continue until 2025. During the period, the two sides will be in a joint effort to contribute to the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, Paris 2024 Olympic Games, 2021 World Athletics Championships, 2022 Asian Games, and 2023 World Athletics Championships. In addition, Huami will also participate in the operation and service of the Chinese Athletics Association.

According to the agreement, Huami owns exclusive rights granted by Chinese Athletics Association in the fields of smart wearables (smart wrist bands, smartwatches, smart earphones, smart glasses) and smart phones. Huami Amazfit Stratos 3 smartwatch and Amazfit PowerBuds earphones will be included in the first batch of "Chinese Athletics Team Officially Recommended Smart Wearable Products".

The two sides plan to set up a joint laboratory for track and field with the goal of healthy lifestyle. Based on Huami smart wearable devices, the laboratory will study the massive data of professional Chinese athletes and sports enthusiasts through intelligent algorithm and big data analysis technology. There will be professional research reports and industry standards to guide people on how to get healthier and become more effective at athletic training.

Huami is a biometric and activity data-driven company with significant expertise in smart wearable technology. Since its inception in 2013, Huami has established a global healthcare ecosystem, including smart wrist bands, smartwatches, sport earphones, smart treadmill, weight scale and related sports gear. Huami's self-owned brand Amazfit overseas has entered 70 more markets, including the United States, Germany, Japan, etc. As of August 2019, Huami has sold more than 100 million smart devices.

Besides, Huami currently enjoys extensive sports and health data. In terms of technology and innovation, Huami also has abundant experience. Meanwhile, Huami has numerous channels and strategic partnerships worldwide. In the field of sports and fitness, Huami has successively acquired core assets of Zepp International Limited, a leading multi-sport sensor technology company and the core assets of Physical Enterprises Inc. ("PEI"), previously controlled by the Adidas Group, which contribute Huami to maintaining the leading edge in technology and products.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1137919/Huami_Chinese_Athletics_Team.jpg  

Condividi le tue opinioni su Corriere dell'Umbria

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Più letti oggi

Enrico Secondari, medico di Foligno: "Potrei aver scoperto metodo per debellare il coronavirus" VIDEO

Secondari: "Potrei aver scoperto metodo per debellare il virus" Video

Coronavirus, sesto morto in provincia di Siena. L'uomo aveva 77 anni. Emergenza a Torrita

Coronavirus, sesto morto in provincia di Siena. L'uomo aveva 77 anni. Emergenza a Torrita

Coronavirus, Samanta Togni e Mario Russo: quarantena tango. E i follower li vogliono a Ballando con le Stelle

Samanta Togni e il marito: quarantena tango. I follower: a Ballando! Video

Mediagallery

Coronavirus, ridotto il numero delle attività economiche che possono restare aperte. ecco le nuove chiusure
coronavirus

Video Sky Ridotto dal governo il numero delle attività che possono restare aperte. Ecco le chiusure

Il governo ha ridotto la lista delle attività che possono restare aperte durante l'emergenza Coronavirus, dettagliando ulteriormente l'elenco delle aziende le cui produzioni non sono ritenute essenziali. Allargata quindi la forbice delle imprese che subiranno limitazioni, in particolare nei settori della chimica, della plastica, della difesa, dei call center e di particolari tipi di carta. Stop, ...

 
Coronavirus, Briatore: governo incapace, a Fiumicino arrivano ancora 8000 passeggeri al giorno. Video denuncia
Social

Coronavirus, Briatore: governo incapace, a Fiumicino arrivano ancora 8000 passeggeri al giorno. Video denuncia

Coronavirus, video-denuncia su Instagram dell'imprenditore Flavio Briatore. "Vedo una situazione nel nostro Paese drammatica. Ho paura. L'altra sera il premier ha fatto discorso alla nazione per dire che faranno multe a chi non sta in casa". Briatore è polemico: "Continuano a dire: state tranquilli, tutto sotto controllo e invece non va bene niente. Per cui non mi fido di questo governo. E non mi ...

 

SPETTACOLI e gossip

Grande Fratello Vip 4: Patrick, Paolo e Antonio Zequila sono i nominati della puntata del 25 marzo 2020

Reality

Grande Fratello Vip 4: Patrick, Paolo e Antonio Zequila sono i nominati della puntata del 25 marzo 2020

Il Grande Fratello Vip 4 si avvia verso la conclusione dell'8 aprile 2020. Emozioni e colpi di scena nella puntata numero 18 di mercoledì 25 marzo su Canale5. Lasciano la ...

26.03.2020

Grande Fratello Vip 4, i verdetti della puntata di mercoledì 25 marzo 2020: due eliminate e un finalista

Reality

Grande Fratello Vip 4, i verdetti della puntata di mercoledì 25 marzo 2020: due eliminate e un finalista

Arrivano nella notte i verdetti del Grande Fratello Vip 4 per la puntata di mercoledì 25 marzo 2020 in onda su Canale5. La prima a venire eliminata è stata Fernanda Lessa che ...

26.03.2020

Grande Fratello Vip 4, l'abbraccio fra Antonella Elia (che fa piangere Signorini) e Fernanda Lessa Video

Reality

Grande Fratello Vip 4, l'abbraccio fra Antonella Elia (che fa piangere Signorini) e Fernanda Lessa Video

Le nemiche si abbracciano in diretta tv, mercoledì 24 marzo 2020 su Canale5 al Grande Fratello Vip 4. Sono Antonella Elia e Fernanda Lessa. Dopo il racconto che Antonella ...

26.03.2020

Sfoglia l'edizione

Acquista l'edizione

1516361115685 Godetevi il giornale dove e quando volete

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Copyright © Gruppo Corriere S.r.l. | P.IVA 11948101008
ISSN (sito web): 2531-923X

Powered by Miles 33