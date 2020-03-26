Edicola

network

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Pubblica

UL Publishes Independent Research Study on Safety and Performance Variability for 3D Printed Plastic Parts

comunicati

UL Publishes Independent Research Study on Safety and Performance Variability for 3D Printed Plastic Parts

26.03.2020 - 09:45

0

NORTHBROOK, Illinois, March 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- UL, a leading safety science company, publishes research findings detailing the effects of 3D printing on safety-critical polymer performance properties. The findings have been used to develop a framework for evaluating and qualifying materials, helping stakeholders across the additive manufacturing (AM) supply chain to mitigate risk and deliver quality and performance.

UL investigated the flammability, ignition and electrical properties of samples that were 3D printed against samples manufactured using conventional, injection-molded methods. Researchers identified significant safety and performance variations and concluded that performance ratings from traditional manufacturing techniques cannot be applied when the same material is used in a 3D printing process to print a 3D part.

In response, UL has developed a certification program for plastics for additive manufacturing (Blue Card), The Blue Card presents the data necessary to ensure the integrity and usefulness of materials intended for 3D printing and 3D printed components and products. A Blue Card is automatically issued when a material intended for 3D printing receives a UL Recognized Component Mark.

UL Certified AM materials are published in UL's publicly available Product iQTM database, making them searchable to thousands of manufacturers looking for a certified 3D material.  By using an independently tested and certified 3D material, end-product manufacturers can save time and money certifying their end-products or systems.  As Blue Cards are specific to a 3D printer, a 3D printer manufacturer can also certify material for explicit use on his equipment.

Read UL's white paper 'Certifying plastics for additive manufacturing' for an overview on UL's research. A copy of the detailed research study is available for download now.

For more information about UL's certification program for Plastics for Additive Manufacturing program, visit UL.com/BlueCard.

About ULUL helps create a better world by applying science to solve safety, security and sustainability challenges. We empower trust by enabling the safe adoption of innovative new products and technologies. Everyone at UL shares a passion to make the world a safer place. All of our work, from independent research and standards development, to testing and certification, to providing analytical and digital solutions, helps improve global well-being. Businesses, industries, governments, regulatory authorities and the public put their trust in us so they can make smarter decisions. To learn more, visit UL.com.

CONTACT: Marlene StezinarMarketing ManagerULT: +49 (0)2151 5370 309

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/325015/ul_enterprise_logo.jpg

Condividi le tue opinioni su Corriere dell'Umbria

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Più letti oggi

Enrico Secondari, medico di Foligno: "Potrei aver scoperto metodo per debellare il coronavirus" VIDEO

Secondari: "Potrei aver scoperto metodo per debellare il virus" Video

Coronavirus, sesto morto in provincia di Siena. L'uomo aveva 77 anni. Emergenza a Torrita

Coronavirus, sesto morto in provincia di Siena. L'uomo aveva 77 anni. Emergenza a Torrita

Coronavirus, Samanta Togni e Mario Russo: quarantena tango. E i follower li vogliono a Ballando con le Stelle

Samanta Togni e il marito: quarantena tango. I follower: a Ballando! Video

Mediagallery

Coronavirus, nessun caos ambulanze al Gemelli di Roma

Coronavirus, nessun caos ambulanze al Gemelli di Roma

Roma, 26 mar. (askanews) - Nessun caos di ambulanze con pazienti intubati e in attesa al Policlinico Gemelli e al Columbus Covid Hospital-2 come lasciava intendere un video circolato sui social. La situazione è totalmente sotto controllo come testimonia il video girato davanti al Pronto Soccorso. "L'iper afflusso di ambulanze con pazienti sospetti Covid-19 a bordo - precisa l'ospedale - prevede ...

 
La vita ai tempi del Coronavirus, la curatrice Ilaria Bonacossa

La vita ai tempi del Coronavirus, la curatrice Ilaria Bonacossa

Milano, 26 mar. (askanews) - "Il lavoro non si ferma, continuiamo a parlarci per cercare nuove idee e siamo tutti rimasti stupiti dall'accelerazione digitale che ha subito il mondo dell'arte". Ilaria Bonacossa, curatrice e direttrice di Artissima, la fiera d'arte di Torino, ha raccontato così ad askanews i suoi giorni al tempo dell'emergenza Coronavirus. "E' una bella scoperta - ha aggiunto - che ...

 
Coronavirus, il messaggio (in spagnolo) di solidarietà alla Spagna di von der Leyen: "Non siete soli"

Coronavirus, il messaggio (in spagnolo) di solidarietà alla Spagna di von der Leyen: "Non siete soli"

(Agenzia Vista) Bruxelles, 26 marzo 2020 25-03-20 Coronavirus, il messaggio di solidarietà alla Spagna di von der Leyen: "Non siete soli" La presidente della Commissione europea, Ursula von der Leyen, ha inviato un messaggio di solidarietà alla Spagna. "Spagnoli non siete soli. In Europa lavoriamo senza sosta su tutti i fronti per non lasciare indietro nessuno. Presto mascherine, guanti, e tute ...

 
Coronavirus, il calciatore con la barba Davide Moscardelli nella parodia di Casa Vianello insieme alla moglie
LA QUARANTENA DEGLI SPORTIVI

Coronavirus, il calciatore Davide Moscardelli nella parodia di Casa Vianello insieme alla moglie

Davide Moscardelli, attuale calciatore del Pisa e anche ex amaranto, insieme alla moglie Guendalina imita Sandra Mondaini e Raimondo Vianello nella parodia di "Casa Vianello". Dal profilo ufficiale Instagram, Moscardelli e la moglie sono a letto nella celebre scena finale dove lei lo rimprovera di "essere stufa e annoiata", mentre lui legge la Gazzetta dello Sport, in questo caso Sport Week che ...

 

SPETTACOLI e gossip

Stasera in tv, film e programmi: cosa vedere giovedì 26 marzo 2020: anche Quo Vado di Checco Zalone

Televisione

Stasera in tv, film e programmi: cosa vedere giovedì 26 marzo 2020: anche Quo Vado di Checco Zalone

Una serata davanti al televisore con l'imbarazzo della scelta. Oggi, giovedì 26 marzo 2020, gli italiani in casa per l'emergenza Coronavirus, hanno un'ampia offerta di film e ...

26.03.2020

Stasera in tv, torna Chi l'ha visto? su Rai3 solo questa settimana di giovedì (26 marzo 2020)

Televisione

Stasera in tv, torna Chi l'ha visto? su Rai3 solo questa settimana di giovedì (26 marzo 2020)

Torna "Chi l'ha visto?" su Rai3. È infatti finito l'isolamento precauzionale per Federica Sciarelli e altri 7 colleghi della redazione e così può tornare “Chi l'ha visto?”. ...

26.03.2020

Samanta Togni ricorda Fabrizio Frizzi nel secondo anniversario della morte: "Sempre nei nostri cuori"

Social

Samanta Togni ricorda Fabrizio Frizzi nel secondo anniversario della morte

Due anni senza Fabrizio Frizzi. E Samanta Togni lo ricorda sul suo profilo Instagram. La ballerina e showgirl, star di Ballando con le stelle, pubblica sul suo profilo una ...

26.03.2020

Sfoglia l'edizione

Acquista l'edizione

1516361115685 Godetevi il giornale dove e quando volete

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Copyright © Gruppo Corriere S.r.l. | P.IVA 11948101008
ISSN (sito web): 2531-923X

Powered by Miles 33