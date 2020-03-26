HUAWEI Sound X Unveiled with the P40, Taking Hi-End Audio to Lofty Heights

PARIS, March 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The P40 celebrated its global debut at an online product release event for Huawei's Consumer Business Group on March 26, 2020, alongside the all-new Huawei-Devialet joint wireless speaker -- the HUAWEI Sound X -- a product that is sure to revolutionize high-end acoustic technology with sonorous audio that leaves an enduring, life-altering impression on the listener.

As the first top-notch wireless speaker product from the Chinese telecommunications giant, the HUAWEI Sound X marries first-rate aesthetics with exquisite craftsmanship, and has been recognized by the 2020 German iF Design Award committee for its stunning appearance. The Sound X has also been designed to facilitate seamless interaction with the smart devices in the listener's vicinity. Gently tapping your phone against the Sound X transmits audio to the speaker, providing a new layer of emotional immersion for the music that you love. The lossless, low-latency audio can be further bolstered by a proprietary EMUI 10.1 multi-device control panel, Huawei's equivalent of Apple's AirPlay, when it is transmitted from the P40.

The arrival of the HUAWEI Sound X represents a new era for premium audio and speaker design, characterized by deeply evocative sound that lingers while you listen.

A Delightfully Disruptive, Joint Huawei-Devialet Effort

From phonographs to digital recorders, vinyl records to online music streaming, or traditional playback to Bluetooth transmission, audio technology has been the source of relentless innovation. However, due to soaring demand for premium sound quality across a wider frequency range that faithfully reproduces the spirit of the original recording, the next paradigm for audio has stayed elusively just outside of listening range. That is, until the release of the HUAWEI Sound X, the fruit of Huawei and Devialet's collaboration, which leverages the strengths of both technological heavyweights.

Devialet is a top-three global audio brand that enjoys unique reputation for its premium High-Fidelity products. The company has garnered 76 awards and 160 technology patents, and cemented its position as a leader in acoustics, with inventive products that boast thunderous power and unparalleled performance within a limited-sized body, while suppressing background noise to a remarkable degree, providing distortion-free sound even at maximum volume levels and low-pitched vibrations that can literally be felt in the listener's bones.

The HUAWEI Sound X comes equipped with Devialet's patented signal-processing SAM® (Speaker Active Matching) technology, and iconic Push-Push symmetrical structure, faithfully rendering music with an audiophile's attention to detail, within an impact-resistant form.

SAM® introduces an efficient compensation algorithm that is capable of adapting output signal to match the specific characteristics of the speaker, and minimizing sound distortion. As a result, listening on the Sound X provides for total immersion, transporting you to the scene that the music evokes in the mind's eye. The Push-Push structure places the two high-power speakers symmetrically, so that their back wave vibrations cancel each other out. This means even when the walls are shaking from the thundering bass tones, the Sound X body remains as cool as a cucumber.

iF Design-winning Sound X: All Eyes and Ears

As a recent recipient of the iF Design award, the HUAWEI Sound X dazzles within any room, as well as any sound field. The design for HUAWEI Sound X forms features a sleek black body, for robust sound that seems to emanate from a bottomless well. The main, glossy portion of the body is crafted through use of an advanced non-conductive vacuum electroplating process, to ensure quality signal transmission and reception. The lower portion uses a seamless cover that further facilitates free, lossless transmission. The RGB tri-color indicator light on the top surface seemingly blends the emitted light with its surroundings, for a kaleidoscopic display that is reminiscent of a glamorous music hall.

Wireless home speaker brands often try to maintain bass performance by making their products large and unwieldy. The HUAWEI Sound X represents an elegant solution to this dilemma, incorporating dual subwoofers that deliver 60W of booming bass, while remaining compact and portable for every day, all-purpose use. The innovative, visible bass unit creates a lasting visual impression to pair with the resonance of the audio.

Multi-Device Control Panel: Wireless, Lossless Audio Transmission

The HUAWEI Sound X plays audio via Wi-Fi, a process that leads to much less data compression, and fewer lag or latency issues than Bluetooth transmission. That is built on HUAWEI's self-developed technology - EMUI 10.1 Multi-Device Control Panel, which is similar to Apple's Airplay, as it can transmit high-quality audio whether online or local from Sound X speaker to HUAWEI Smartphone. Pull up the main menu of a smartphone, choose Sound X to playback any lossless audio from device, and improve its listening experience. (Note: It is planned to launch this summer.2020)

The speaker also packs the "Huawei Share " function, which saves users the hassle of waiting for a wireless or Bluetooth connection to establish. Instead, you can simply tap your phone's NFC area against the Sound X, and velvety surround sound will begin to play without delay. Or to answer calls on your Sound X, just switch on call mode, with a tap of your hand.

