Huawei Unveils Servers with Intel Cascade Lake Refresh Processors

comunicati

27.03.2020 - 08:15

SHENZHEN, China, March 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Intel has launched the Cascade Lake Refresh processor, a new member of the Cascade Lake processor family, which delivers a performance that is 36% higher than its predecessors.

As an indication of the closeness between Huawei and Intel, Huawei adapted its FusionServer Pro series servers to the Cascade Lake Refresh processor in February. Huawei has so far completed the adaptation tests and launched a wide range of mainstream products, including rack servers 1288H V5, 2288H V5, 2298 V5, and 5288 V5, high-density server X6000 V5, and blade server E9000.

FusionServer Pro 1288H V5 and 2288H V5 are typical Huawei universal rack servers and both feature robust performance, flexible configuration, intelligent energy saving, and intelligent management. FusionServer Pro 2288H V5 is a 2U 2-socket rack server applicable to multiple scenarios, including cloud computing virtualization, database, and big data. It is configurable with 24 DDR4 DIMM slots and 10 PCIe expansion slots, and supports 28 NVMe SSDs, 20 3.5-inch drives, or 31 2.5-inch drives for local storage. Additionally, it integrates proprietary technologies, such as the Dynamic Energy Management Technology (DEMT) and Fault Diagnosis & Management (FDM), to reduce operating expenses (OPEX) and increase returns on investment (ROI).

FusionServer Pro 2298 V5 is a 2U 2-socket storage rack server that adopts a hybrid storage architecture for tiered data storage. It supports 24 3.5-inch drives and 4 NVMe SSDs, meeting requirements such as the tiered deployment of hot, warm, and cold data, and historical data archiving. Due to its efficient design, 2298 V5 can unleash ultimate computing performance with flexible expansion and ultra-large local storage at a lower data storage cost.

As a global strategic partner of Intel, Huawei has been adhering to a customer-centric approach and making unswerving commitments to the digital transformation of enterprises for the success of customers. A more intelligent data center is the key to fulfilling this commitment. Huawei is collaborating with Intel to provide high-performance, energy-efficient, secure, and reliable products and solutions.

About Huawei

Huawei is a leading global provider of information and communications technology (ICT) infrastructure and smart devices. With integrated solutions across four key domains – telecom networks, IT, smart devices, and cloud services – we are committed to bringing digital to every person, home and organization for a fully connected, intelligent world.

Huawei's end-to-end portfolio of products, solutions and services are both competitive and secure. Through open collaboration with ecosystem partners, we create lasting value for our customers, working to empower people, enrich home life, and inspire innovation in organizations of all shapes and sizes.

At Huawei, innovation focuses on customer needs. We invest heavily in basic research, concentrating on technological breakthroughs that drive the world forward. We have more than 194,000 employees, and we operate in more than 170 countries and regions. Founded in 1987, Huawei is a private company wholly owned by its employees. For more information, please visit Huawei online at www.huawei.com or follow us on:

http://www.linkedin.com/company/Huawei http://www.twitter.com/Huawei http://www.facebook.com/Huaweihttp://www.youtube.com/Huawei

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1137506/Huawei_Intel_processor.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1137504/Huawei_2288H_V5.jpg

Photo -  https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1137505/Huawei_2298_V5.jpg

  

