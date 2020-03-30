Edicola

network

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Pubblica

Hikvision launches LED display product line

comunicati

Hikvision launches LED display product line

30.03.2020 - 09:15

0

HANGZHOU, China, March 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hikvision, the world's leading provider of innovative security products and solutions, has launched a full range of LED displays, providing seamless, high-definition and colorful imaging. Developed and manufactured internally, Hikvision's LED displays offer indoor fine pitch LED, indoor fixed LED, outdoor LED, and transparent LED technologies to cover a wide range of customization needs.

Hikvision has years of experience in providing monitoring screen displays for surveillance centers, and launching the new LED display product line also marks the entry of Hikvision into the global, commercial digital signage market, and yet another milestone in the company's continuous expansion from the security field into new business areas.

The new LED displays from Hikvision are designed specifically to meet the growing market demand from enterprise and public safety organizations, advertising companies, and the entertainment industry. The new LED displays were engineered to become the ideal option for monitoring centers, meeting rooms, indoor and outdoor advertising screens, live spectator events, and a host of other scenarios.

With outstanding image rendering technology, Hikvision's LED displays bring users true-to-life images and video with exquisite, high-definition picture. Equipped with the unique Pix Master image processing technology, the displays offer improved image sharpness, dynamic contrast, saturation, and enhanced clarity from all directions.

Other features include:

Additionally, Hikvision's LED displays simplify splicing several screens together due to its standardized structure, which enables easy installation and maintenance and supports common 1080p and 4K resolutions with accurate proportion.

Click here to find out more.

About Hikvision

Hikvision is a world leading provider of security products and solutions. Featuring an extensive and highly skilled R&D workforce, Hikvision manufactures a full suite of comprehensive products and solutions for a broad range of vertical markets. In addition to the security industry, Hikvision extends its reach to smart home tech, industrial automation, and automotive electronics industries to achieve its long-term vision. Hikvision products also provide powerful business intelligence for end users, which can enable more efficient operations and greater commercial success. Committed to the utmost quality and safety of its products, Hikvision encourages partners to take advantage of the many cybersecurity resources Hikvision offers, including the Hikvision Cybersecurity Centre. For more information, please visit us at www.hikvision.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1138933/Hikvision_LED_Banner.jpg

 

Condividi le tue opinioni su Corriere dell'Umbria

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Più letti oggi

Video Coronavirus in Umbria, ai margini della zona rossa: check point militari per entrate e uscite dal paese

Video Ai margini della zona rossa: check point per entrare e uscire dal paese

Coronavirus, auto fonte di contagio. I consigli del virologo Fabrizio Pregliasco per sanificare l'abitacolo

Coronavirus, auto fonte di contagio. I consigli del virologo Fabrizio Pregliasco per sanificare l'abitacolo

Coronavirus, un altro morto in provincia di Siena. La nona vittima è una donna di Torrita di Siena

Coronavirus, un altro morto in provincia di Siena. La nona vittima è una donna di Torrita di Siena

Mediagallery

Coronavirus, Central Park accoglie l'ospedale da campo di New York

Coronavirus, Central Park accoglie l'ospedale da campo di New York

(Agenzia Vista) New York, 30 marzo 2020 Coronavirus, Central Park accoglie l'ospedale da campo di New York Per fronteggiare l'emergenza Coronavirus, l'associazione Samaritan's Purse ha allestito un ospedale da campa a Central Park a New York. / fonte twitter Fonte: Agenzia Vista / Alexander Jakhnagiev

 
L'allestimento dell'ospedale da campo a Central Park a New York

L'allestimento dell'ospedale da campo a Central Park a New York

(Agenzia Vista) New York, 30 marzo 2020 L'allestimento dell'ospedale da campo a Central Park a New York Per fronteggiare l'emergenza Coronavirus, l'associazione Samaritan's Purse ha allestito un ospedale da campa a Central Park a New York. / fonte twitter Fonte: Agenzia Vista / Alexander Jakhnagiev

 

SPETTACOLI e gossip

Stasera in tv, torna il Commissario Montalbano oggi lunedì 30 marzo 2020 su Rai1: le anticipazioni

Televisione

Stasera in tv, torna il Commissario Montalbano oggi lunedì 30 marzo 2020 su Rai1: le anticipazioni

Stasera in tv col Commissario Montalbano. Lunedì 30 marzo su Rai1 in prima serata torna Salvo Montalbano, il personaggio interpretato da Luca Zingaretti, nato dalla penna di ...

30.03.2020

Non è la d'Urso, Valeria Marini e la verità sul tampone fatto prima di entrare nella Casa del Gf Vip 4

Televisione

Non è la d'Urso, Valeria Marini e la verità sul tampone fatto prima di entrare nella Casa del Gf Vip 4

Valeria Marini è stata ospite, domenica 29 marzo 2020, del programma di Canale 5, a Live non è la D'Urso. Valeria nell'occasione ha anche chiarito un episodio avvenuto nella ...

30.03.2020

Coronavirus, Claudio Baglioni in una piazza San Pietro vuota come Papa Francesco. Il video è da brividi

Social

Claudio Baglioni come Papa Francesco in una piazza San Pietro vuota. Il video

Coronavirus e una musica che regala speranza. Claudio Baglioni in una piazza San Pietro, a Roma, deserta e suggestiva canta Fratello sole, sorella luna accompagnato solo ...

29.03.2020

Sfoglia l'edizione

Acquista l'edizione

1516361115685 Godetevi il giornale dove e quando volete

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Copyright © Gruppo Corriere S.r.l. | P.IVA 11948101008
ISSN (sito web): 2531-923X

Powered by Miles 33