Edicola

network

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Pubblica

Guide Infrared Supplies Local Authorities with Thermal Imaging Systems to Prevent Disease Resurgence in Wuhan

comunicati

Guide Infrared Supplies Local Authorities with Thermal Imaging Systems to Prevent Disease Resurgence in Wuhan

31.03.2020 - 08:45

0

WUHAN, China, March 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As the transportation within the city of Wuhan was preparing to resume on March 28th, Guide Infrared (SZ.002414), a leading Chinese manufacturer of infrared thermal imaging systems based in Wuhan, has supplied Guide Infrared Fever Screening Systems to the transportation hubs, arming the subways, train stations and airports with a robust solution to prevent the resurgence of the virus following the increased traffic flow. Wuhan, the epicenter of COVID-19 outbreak in China, is starting to emerge from the two-month lockdown.

To ensure the health and safety of passengers, Wuhan Metro has put in place several measures, including daily disinfection, real-name registration for traceable health status and infrared fever screening while the increase in traffic flow will put a strain on the inspectors. A massive influx of people in the public is expected, meaning that a more effective and quick solution is needed to better deal with the situation.

In contrast with the traditional tools such as temperature guns, Guide Infrared automatic fever screening systems take the temperature of passengers while they several meters away, avoiding the close contact required by temperature guns and reducing the risk of infection. Powered by the AI-enabled facial detection technology, the system can automatically focus on a passenger's face and sound an alarm when a person with a fever is identified, giving inspectors an ideal tool to deal with densely populated and fast-moving scenarios.

"For 20 years, Guide Infrared has set up a database based on mass screening samples in a myriad of real-life scenarios. To deliver fast and accurate temperature detection, the company has conducted constant algorithm optimization coupled with software and hardware upgrades," said Wang Peng, the CTO of Guide Infrared.

Apart from transportation hubs, the system is designed for other scenarios where a large volume of population flow is expected after resumption of operation. Many business complexes and schools have seen the installation of the system to prevent a second wave of infection.

From the SARS in 2003, the H1N1 Influenza in 2009 and the Ebola epidemic in 2014, to the COVID-19 outbreak in 2020, Guide Infrared has a proven track record of supporting global public health crisis, standing with the world in the prevention of diseases.

Contact: Overseas Marketing manager, Lillian Lee, +86-27-8129-8784, enquiry@guide-infrared.com 

Website: www.guideir.com

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1139064/GUIDE_IR.mp4Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1139024/GUIDE_IR_2.jpg

 

Condividi le tue opinioni su Corriere dell'Umbria

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Più letti oggi

Coronavirus, Claudio Baglioni in una piazza San Pietro vuota come Papa Francesco. Il video è da brividi

Claudio Baglioni come Papa Francesco in una piazza San Pietro vuota. Il video

Toscana ultima regione in Italia a raggiungere quota zero contagi: ecco lo studio

Toscana ultima regione in Italia a raggiungere quota zero contagi: ecco lo studio

Coronavirus, studio su quando si arriverà a zero contagi in Italia. Ecco la data prevista regione per regione

Coronavirus, studio su quando si arriverà a zero contagi in Italia. Ecco la data prevista regione per regione

Mediagallery

Lorenzin: “Tra due settimane dati saranno più chiari e potremo fare scelte diverse”

Lorenzin: “Tra due settimane dati saranno più chiari e potremo fare scelte diverse”

(Agenzia Vista) Roma, 30 marzo 2020 Lorenzin: “Tra due settimane dati saranno più chiari e potremo fare scelte diverse” “Tra due settimane dati saranno più chiari e potremo fare scelte diverse” queste le parole di Beatrice Lorenzin, ex ministro della Salute, sull’emergenza coronavirus e sulla possibilità di modificare le misure restrittive Fonte: Agenzia Vista / Alexander Jakhnagiev

 
Lorenzin: “Fatto sforzo straordinario per aumentare posti in terapia intensiva in pochi giorni”

Lorenzin: “Fatto sforzo straordinario per aumentare posti in terapia intensiva in pochi giorni”

(Agenzia Vista) Roma, 30 marzo 2020 Lorenzin: “Fatto sforzo straordinario per aumentare posti in terapia intensiva in pochi giorni” “Fatto sforzo straordinario per aumentare posti in terapia intensiva in pochi giorni” queste le parole di Beatrice Lorenzin, ex ministro della Salute, sull’emergenza coronavirus in un’intervista esclusiva all’agenzia Vista Fonte: Agenzia Vista / Alexander Jakhnagiev

 

SPETTACOLI e gossip

Amici 2020 serale, giuria e meccanismo: le anticipazione della finale del 3 aprile. Così si batteranno i 4

Talent

Amici 2020 serale, giuria e meccanismo: le anticipazione della finale del 3 aprile. Così si batteranno i 4

La finale di Amici 19 serale, andrà in onda su Canale 5 venerdì 3 aprile 2020. Gli allievi per l'ultimo atto del talent ideato e condotto da Maria De Filippi, sono Giulia ...

31.03.2020

Pechino Express 2020: 4 coppie sfidano la Silicon Valley della Cina

In tv

Pechino Express 2020: 4 coppie sfidano la Silicon Valley della Cina

Pechino Express 2020, restano quattro le coppie in gara nell'ottava puntata dell'adventure game in onda martedì 31 marzo su Rai2 in prima serata e condotto da Costantino ...

31.03.2020

Isabella Ferrari compie 56 anni, da "Sapore di sale" a "La grande bellezza". Posò nuda per Playboy

IL COMPLEANNO

Isabella Ferrari compie 56 anni. Tra le poche italiane a posare nuda per Playboy

Buon compleanno a Isabella Ferrari. L'attrice di Ponte dell'Olio, in provincia di Piacenza, è nata infatti il 31 marzo 1964 e compie 56 anni. Una carriera lunga e dalle mille ...

31.03.2020

Sfoglia l'edizione

Acquista l'edizione

1516361115685 Godetevi il giornale dove e quando volete

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Copyright © Gruppo Corriere S.r.l. | P.IVA 11948101008
ISSN (sito web): 2531-923X

Powered by Miles 33