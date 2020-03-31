Edicola

network

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Pubblica

New Compensation Program Helps Purchasers Combat Toxic E-waste

comunicati

New Compensation Program Helps Purchasers Combat Toxic E-waste

31.03.2020 - 09:45

0

STOCKHOLM, March 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Thousands of tonnes of toxic e-waste is illegally dumped in vulnerable regions every year. A new addition to TCO Certified Edge will help solve the problem. By choosing to buy certified IT products, purchasers can make sure that an equivalent amount of e-waste is collected and recycled in a safe way.

 

 

E-waste is an enormous human health and environmental problem. When it's not handled in a responsible manner, hazardous substances may be released into the environment and potentially end up in the food we eat and the water we drink.

TCO Development, the organization behind the global sustainability certification TCO Certified, now gives purchasing organizations the opportunity to take responsibility for the e-waste they generate. When they buy an IT product certified according to the TCO Certified Edge criterion, E-waste Compensated, an equivalent amount of e-waste is collected in a country lacking in safe recycling systems. The environment is protected from hazardous substances and, due to social requirements, fair job opportunities are created locally. The collected e-waste is then transported to a recycling plant compliant with strict environmental criteria.

"Through TCO Certified Edge, E-waste Compensated, we want to give purchasers and the IT industry a powerful tool for combatting e-waste," says Andreas Rehn, Development Manager, at TCO Development.

Closing the Loop, a circular service provider, is the first approved collector within the framework of TCO Certified Edge, E-waste Compensated.

"E-waste is often seen as a problem, but it also represents opportunities for green procurement. Shifting e-waste to where it can be recycled in a responsible manner, can give those valuable resources a second life, keeping them in the loop of the circular economy," says Joost de Kluijver, founder of Closing the Loop.

TCO Certified Edge is a supplemental certification to TCO Certified. The new criterion E-waste Compensated is launched on March 31. From this date, organizations can use the criterion in their IT procurement.

TCO Certified Edge, E-waste Compensated

About TCO CertifiedTCO Certified is the world-leading sustainability certification for IT products. Our comprehensive criteria are designed to drive social and environmental responsibility throughout the product life cycle. Covering 11 product categories including computers, mobile devices, display products and data center products, compliance is independently verified, both pre and post certification.

ContactCassandra Julin+46 702 866 861   press@tcodevelopment.com   Press Room

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1135810/TCO_Development.jpg

 

Condividi le tue opinioni su Corriere dell'Umbria

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Più letti oggi

Coronavirus, Claudio Baglioni in una piazza San Pietro vuota come Papa Francesco. Il video è da brividi

Claudio Baglioni come Papa Francesco in una piazza San Pietro vuota. Il video

Toscana ultima regione in Italia a raggiungere quota zero contagi: ecco lo studio

Toscana ultima regione in Italia a raggiungere quota zero contagi: ecco lo studio

Coronavirus, studio su quando si arriverà a zero contagi in Italia. Ecco la data prevista regione per regione

Coronavirus, studio su quando si arriverà a zero contagi in Italia. Ecco la data prevista regione per regione

Mediagallery

Lorenzin: “Tra due settimane dati saranno più chiari e potremo fare scelte diverse”

Lorenzin: “Tra due settimane dati saranno più chiari e potremo fare scelte diverse”

(Agenzia Vista) Roma, 30 marzo 2020 Lorenzin: “Tra due settimane dati saranno più chiari e potremo fare scelte diverse” “Tra due settimane dati saranno più chiari e potremo fare scelte diverse” queste le parole di Beatrice Lorenzin, ex ministro della Salute, sull’emergenza coronavirus e sulla possibilità di modificare le misure restrittive Fonte: Agenzia Vista / Alexander Jakhnagiev

 
Lorenzin: “Fatto sforzo straordinario per aumentare posti in terapia intensiva in pochi giorni”

Lorenzin: “Fatto sforzo straordinario per aumentare posti in terapia intensiva in pochi giorni”

(Agenzia Vista) Roma, 30 marzo 2020 Lorenzin: “Fatto sforzo straordinario per aumentare posti in terapia intensiva in pochi giorni” “Fatto sforzo straordinario per aumentare posti in terapia intensiva in pochi giorni” queste le parole di Beatrice Lorenzin, ex ministro della Salute, sull’emergenza coronavirus in un’intervista esclusiva all’agenzia Vista Fonte: Agenzia Vista / Alexander Jakhnagiev

 

SPETTACOLI e gossip

Amici 2020 serale, giuria e meccanismo: le anticipazione della finale del 3 aprile. Così si batteranno i 4

Talent

Amici 2020 serale, giuria e meccanismo: le anticipazione della finale del 3 aprile. Così si batteranno i 4

La finale di Amici 19 serale, andrà in onda su Canale 5 venerdì 3 aprile 2020. Gli allievi per l'ultimo atto del talent ideato e condotto da Maria De Filippi, sono Giulia ...

31.03.2020

Pechino Express 2020: 4 coppie sfidano la Silicon Valley della Cina

In tv

Pechino Express 2020: 4 coppie sfidano la Silicon Valley della Cina

Pechino Express 2020, restano quattro le coppie in gara nell'ottava puntata dell'adventure game in onda martedì 31 marzo su Rai2 in prima serata e condotto da Costantino ...

31.03.2020

Isabella Ferrari compie 56 anni, da "Sapore di sale" a "La grande bellezza". Posò nuda per Playboy

IL COMPLEANNO

Isabella Ferrari compie 56 anni. Tra le poche italiane a posare nuda per Playboy

Buon compleanno a Isabella Ferrari. L'attrice di Ponte dell'Olio, in provincia di Piacenza, è nata infatti il 31 marzo 1964 e compie 56 anni. Una carriera lunga e dalle mille ...

31.03.2020

Sfoglia l'edizione

Acquista l'edizione

1516361115685 Godetevi il giornale dove e quando volete

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Copyright © Gruppo Corriere S.r.l. | P.IVA 11948101008
ISSN (sito web): 2531-923X

Powered by Miles 33