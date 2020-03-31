Novamont: MATER-BI, the New Grade for Extrusion Coating Now Available

NOVARA, Italy, March 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The new grade of MATER-BI for extrusion coating and extrusion lamination on paper, board and other substrates which can be composted in standard industrial plants is now ready for the market.

Developed through work which has combined various Novamont production technologies, in comparison with previous versions, the new grade offers an appreciable improvement in process stability, coating thicknesses and processing speed comparable with LDPE, and excellent adhesion to different substrates (paper, board, plastic films).

From the point of view of environmental performance, objects manufactured using the new grade – cups, dishes for catering, thin board for food use – are GMO-free, biodegradable, can be composted in accordance with standard UNI EN 13432 and can be recycled along with waste paper.

With excellent toughness and resistance to perforation, such objects are also suitable for contact with food and microwave use and offer excellent resistance to oils and fats.

With this new grade MATER-BI for extrusion coating, Novamont is in a position to satisfy the rise in demand for disposable products that can be composted together with paper and board, thus solving the problems associated with the limited availability of some raw materials.

The Novamont group is a leader in the production of bioplastics and the development of biochemicals and bioproducts through the integration of chemistry, environment and agriculture. With more than 600 people, it registered a turnover of about €238 million in 2018 and made constant investments in research and development (5% of its turnover, more than 20% of its staff); it holds about 1,800 patents and patent applications. It is based in Novara, production plant in Terni and research laboratories in Novara and Piana di Monte Verna (CE). It operates through its subsidiaries in Bottrighe (RO), Patrica (FR) and Porto Torres (SS). It is active internationally with offices in Germany, France and the United States and a representative office in Brussels (Belgium). It is present through its own distributors in over 40 countries on all continents.

