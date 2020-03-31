Edicola

network

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Pubblica

Enghouse Integrates with Microsoft Teams for Contact Center

comunicati

Enghouse Integrates with Microsoft Teams for Contact Center

31.03.2020 - 13:45

0

Enghouse Cloud and Communications Center support advanced integration with MS Teams

MARKHAM, Ontario, March 31, 2020 /CNW/ - Enghouse Systems Limited (TSX:ENGH) is participating in the Microsoft Teams Connected Contact Center certification program and now offers cloud and on-premise contact center options for Microsoft Teams.

For customers deploying Teams, Enghouse Interactive offers Enghouse Cloud, which provides Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS), and Enghouse Interactive Communications Center (CC) V11.0, which supports on-premise or private cloud deployment options.

Enghouse Cloud and Enghouse Interactive Communications Center are fully featured omni-channel contact center solutions which include customer self-service and IVR, queuing and routing, and delivery of calls to Teams clients on agent desktops. These offerings also provide a suite of management tools for the contact center, including recording, quality management, and comprehensive reporting and analytics.  Both use Teams Direct Routing to enable organisations to choose their own telephony options for voice connectivity, while leveraging call delivery, supervisor monitoring and control of calls handled by agents using Teams across any number of physical locations.

"I'm proud of our strong and successful relationship with Microsoft," said Vincent Mifsud, President of Enghouse. "We've been on a journey with them for more than a decade, integrating to their solutions through Lync and then Skype for Business. Now, our integration to Microsoft Teams takes this up to a new level, helping Enghouse and Microsoft enhance the game for contact centers."

Mr. Mifsud noted that the application of the Enghouse Interactive product with Microsoft Teams is a key step in the evolution of the truly collaborative contact center, combining the strength of interaction management with the ability to leverage the best resources – information and people – to optimize the customer experience. Now agents can leverage intelligent coaching, shared knowledge and experts across the business.

"Enghouse Interactive can help deliver all this, working in conjunction with Microsoft," said Mr. Mifsud. "As a longstanding partner for development of Microsoft-integrated solutions, we offer well-defined migration paths to Microsoft Teams for contact centers on Skype for Business or any legacy PBX."

Enghouse Interactive is well equipped to deliver this as it has hundreds of contact center customers using Skype for Business and thousands of customers on other legacy PBX platforms, many of whom are considering options to migrate to Teams. With solutions that support multiple telephony options simultaneously, the Company can assist customers in moving their contact centers to Teams at their own pace.  

"Enghouse Interactive is a longstanding partner of Microsoft," said Andrew Bybee, Principal Group Program Manager, Microsoft Calling and Meeting Ecosystem at Microsoft Corp. "We're pleased that they have announced availability of Microsoft Teams voice-integrated solutions. We look forward to helping our joint customers benefit from Teams in contact center environments and build on the power of teamwork with Microsoft 365 to transform and maximize their customer experience."

About Enghouse Enghouse Systems Limited is a leading global provider of enterprise software solutions serving a variety of vertical markets. Its strategy is to build a more diverse enterprise software company through strategic acquisitions and managed growth within its business sectors: Contact Center / Video Collaboration, Networks (OSS/BSS) and Transportation/Public Safety. Enghouse Interactive is a wholly owned unit of Enghouse Systems whose mission is to deliver customer interaction management solutions. Enghouse Systems shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX:ENGH). Further information about Enghouse is available at www.enghouse.com.

Sam Anidjar, Vice President, Corporate Development, Enghouse Systems Limited, (905) 946-3300

Condividi le tue opinioni su Corriere dell'Umbria

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Più letti oggi

Coronavirus, Claudio Baglioni in una piazza San Pietro vuota come Papa Francesco. Il video è da brividi

Claudio Baglioni come Papa Francesco in una piazza San Pietro vuota. Il video

Toscana ultima regione in Italia a raggiungere quota zero contagi: ecco lo studio

Toscana ultima regione in Italia a raggiungere quota zero contagi: ecco lo studio

Coronavirus, studio su quando si arriverà a zero contagi in Italia. Ecco la data prevista regione per regione

Coronavirus, studio su quando si arriverà a zero contagi in Italia. Ecco la data prevista regione per regione

Mediagallery

Coronavirus, positivo vicario del Papa di Roma card. De Donatis

Coronavirus, positivo vicario del Papa di Roma card. De Donatis

Roma, 31 mar. (askanews) - Il cardinale Angelo De Donatis, vicario del Papa per la diocesi di Roma, è risultato positivo al coronavirus. E' il primo porporato ad essere contagiato dal Covid-19. Il cardinale ha la febbre, ma le sue condizioni generali sono buone, e ha iniziato una terapia antivirale. Si trova all'Ospedale Gemelli e i suoi più stretti collaboratori sono in autoisolamento in via ...

 
Coronavirus e fake news, tutorial dell'Enpa sugli amici a 4 zampe

Coronavirus e fake news, tutorial dell'Enpa sugli amici a 4 zampe

Roma, 31 mar. (askanews) - Gli animali domestici sono contagiosi? E' in atto un boom di abbandoni? Dobbiamo pulire le zampe dopo la passeggiata? E ancora dobbiamo fare più spesso il bagno ai nostri animali di casa? In questi giorni sono girate parecchie fake news, non ultima la necessità di lavare le zampette ai cani con la candeggina (pessima idea!). Si tratta di informazioni che possono essere ...

 
Coronavirus a Monaco:sanificazione strade, casinò e parchi chiusi

Coronavirus a Monaco:sanificazione strade, casinò e parchi chiusi

Roma, 31 mar. (askanews) - Il principe Alberto di Monaco è stato il primo capo di Stato a risultare positivo al coronavirus. Nel principato vige una quarantena simile a quella italiana: chiusi negozi, chiusi parchi, aperti solo supermercati e farmacie. Prolungata la chiusura anche del Casinò di Montecarlo fino al 15 aprile. Queste le code in uno dei supermercati principali di Monaco, mentre i bus ...

 
Reunion a distanza per i Backstreet Boys, cantano "I want it that way"

Reunion a distanza per i Backstreet Boys, cantano "I want it that way"

(Agenzia Vista) USA, 31 marzo 2020 Reunion a distanza per i Backstreet Boys, cantano "I want it that way" I membri della storica boy band degli anni 90 hanno cantato, ognuno da casa sua, il brano "I want it that way" prendendo così parte al Living Room Concert for America / fonte Twitter. Fonte: Agenzia Vista / Alexander Jakhnagiev

 

SPETTACOLI e gossip

Grande Fratello vip 4, lo sfogo di Teresanna Pugliese nella notte: "Quanta ipocrisia nella Casa" Video

Reality

Grande Fratello vip 4, lo sfogo di Teresanna Pugliese nella notte: "Quanta ipocrisia nella Casa" Video

Grande Fratello Vip 4 verso la conclusione dell'8 aprile. In attesa della puntata di domani, 1 aprile 2020 in onda su Canale 5, nella notte Teresanna Pugliese, si confida ...

31.03.2020

Belen Rodriguez, foto super sexy su Instagram sognando il dopo Coronavirus: "Resteranno le cose essenziali"

Social

Belen Rodriguez, foto super sexy su Instagram sognando il dopo Coronavirus: "Resteranno le cose essenziali"

Voglia di mare, voglia di superare la quarantena da Coronavirus, voglia di tornare alla vita di tutti i giorni. Forse si spiegano anche così le foto in costume da bagno che ...

31.03.2020

Stasera in tv: programmi e film martedì 31 marzo 2020: da Harry Potter a Pechino Express a Musica che unisce

Televisione

Stasera in tv: programmi e film martedì 31 marzo 2020: da Harry Potter a Pechino Express a Musica che unisce

Cosa vedere stasera in tv, martedì 31 marzo 2020. Programmi e film di primo pianto nell'offerta televisiva delle varie reti. Segnaliamo "Musica che unisce" su Rai Uno e ...

31.03.2020

Sfoglia l'edizione

Acquista l'edizione

1516361115685 Godetevi il giornale dove e quando volete

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Copyright © Gruppo Corriere S.r.l. | P.IVA 11948101008
ISSN (sito web): 2531-923X

Powered by Miles 33