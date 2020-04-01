Dr. Nicolas Von Rosty to Lead Heidrick & Struggles' CEO & Board Practice in Germany and Switzerland

MUNICH, April 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Heidrick & Struggles (Nasdaq: HSII), a premier provider of executive search, leadership assessment and development, organization and team effectiveness, and culture shaping services globally, has appointed Dr. Nicolas Von Rosty to lead its CEO & Board practice in Germany and Switzerland. He also will join and become a key member of Heidrick & Struggles' European Industrial practice.

Krishnan Rajagopalan, President and CEO of Heidrick & Struggles, said: "Nicolas brings a wealth of experience to our global CEO and Board practice, and we look forward to having him lead our teams in Germany and Switzerland. Importantly, as we advise our clients on how to navigate through the COVID-19 crisis, Nicolas' depth and breadth of experience will serve our clients well as we continue to help them build and develop winning executive leadership teams."

Bonnie Gwin, Vice Chairman and Co-Managing Partner of Heidrick & Struggles' global CEO & Board Practice added: "Nicolas is extremely well regarded in the executive search industry, and he has an impressive track record, particularly in leading CEO and Board succession efforts. Nicolas is a terrific addition to our European and global teams, and he will play a central role in growing our CEO & Board practice in both Germany and Switzerland."

Dr. Nicolas Von Rosty commented: "While we face challenging times ahead, I am excited to join Heidrick & Struggles and look forward to working across the firm's European and global teams to continue providing best-in-class talent and leadership services to the firm's clients."

Von Rosty has more than a decade of experience in the executive search industry with deep experience working with leaders across CEO & Board, CHRO and Industrial sectors. Prior to moving to the executive search industry, Von Rosty was Corporate Vice President of Executive Development at Siemens AG.

Von Rosty began his career as an attorney before moving to ThyssenKrupp where he spent three years as Country Manager in Mexico. During his legal training, he was a research assistant at the Max Planck Institute for International Law and spent several months at New York University while working on his doctoral thesis. Von Rosty has a doctorate in law from the University of Hamburg and studied law at the University of Hamburg and Heidelberg University. He is fluent in German, English and Spanish.

About Heidrick & StrugglesHeidrick & Struggles (Nasdaq: HSII) serves the senior-level talent and leadership needs of the world's top organizations as a trusted advisor across executive search, leadership assessment and development, organization and team effectiveness, and culture shaping services. Heidrick & Struggles pioneered the profession of executive search more than 60 years ago. Today, the firm provides integrated leadership solutions to help our clients change the world, one leadership team at a time.® www.heidrick.com.

Heidrick & Struggles Media ContactChiara Pierdomenico – Europe+44 (0) 20 7075 4236 cpierdomenico@heidrick.com